Von L. Baughman
Von L. Baughman, 71 of Sheldon, died on Sunday, August 16 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Lena, 2 daughters: Mandy Bratanich and Julie Verdegan both of Tony, 6 grandchildren, 2 sisters: Phyllis Lind of Sheldon and Reva Hindal of West Virginia, 1 brother: Mel Baughman of Gilman. A memorial service for Von Baughman will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 21, at the Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 20 beginning at 4 PM at the Sheldon Church of Christ and again on Friday for an hour prior to the service at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-17-20 This next full week of August will be generally dry. The upper level flow will feature a gradually retreating upper trough to our north in Canada, while to the west the jet stream will flatten out, leading to a gradual warm up again for us. In the short term we can expect a day or two of cooler weather as the trough slides to our north and east. Today will be a comfortable day with a mix of sunshine and mainly afternoon clouds. North to northwest breezes will be close to 15 mph, while afternoon temperatures only reach the mid 70′s. This will keep us a bit below average for mid-August. As the center of the next high pressure system settles over the state at night, winds will lighten and with a mainly clear sky, it will cool back down close to 50, with some 40′s likely in the valley locations. The high will be slowly moving to our east on Tuesday, shifting winds back to the southeast, while a mostly sunny sky will again be with us. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees as we top out close to 80. RUSK COUNTY – This past weekend in Rusk County, Friday just after 7 PM, a theft complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the complainant advised he had his political sign stolen from his property on Lakewood Blvd. Ladysmith, Friday afternoon. His neighbor also had their political sign stolen. The case is under investigation. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop Friday evening on Rangeline Road and County Highway D. According to the report, the traffic stop was due to the driver having a revoked license and active warrants. The subject has a warrant out of Chippewa County and was arrested and transported to the Chippewa County Line. Chippewa County took the male into custody. LADYSMITH – Saturday afternoon shortly after 3 PM, a caller reported a 3 vehicle accident on College Avenue West, near Ladysmith Motel and Suites. According to the report, a Ladysmith Officer advised that a vehicle, driven by Thomas A. Schwaab, 81, was traveling on Highway 27. The car had a flat tire and went thru the grass into the parking lot of the motel and struck two unoccupied vehicles. Shwaab was confused at the crash scene and was transported to MMC-Ladysmith by ambulance with unknown injuries. CONRATH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon, received a call from a subject reporting a theft of $800. According to the report, the Deputy spoke with the complainant who he believes that a male subject or his girlfriend took the money. The deputy spoke with the two subjects who denied any involvement and stated that they did not have any knowledge of the alleged theft. GLEN FLORA – Just before 6 PM Saturday, a caller reported to Rusk County Authorities that a male subject came into the gas station in Glen Flora and stole a bottle of alcohol and left East bound on Highway 8 towards Hawkins. According to the report, after an investigation at Edmings Gas Station, the deputy was enroute to the subjects house. No one would answer the door. Charges of theft will be sent to the DA’s Office. CHETEK – Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call at about 6:40 PM Saturday, advising of a 1 vehicle accident on County Highway D, Chetek. According to the report, 2 passengers were out of the vehicle and both advised they were not hurt. Chetek Fire and EMS were paged to the scene. After an investigation, the driver received minor injuries from the accident. The vehicle was heavily damaged and the driver was warned for failure to maintain control of the vehicle. NEW AUBURN – Sunday afternoon just before 5 PM, a Wisconsin State Trooper requested assistance on Highway 40 and Chippewa Trail, New Auburn. After an investigation the driver was taken into custody for OWI. The driver was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw and then transported to the Rusk County Jail. GLEN FLORA – Sunday night at about 10:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male who advised that a male subject walked to his house located on County Highway X West of Glen Flora asking the caller to help him get out of the ditch. The driver was not injured and the male told him the vehicle was by Big Falls Dam, North of Quarry Road. A subject gave the male a ride back to the cars location. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. When a deputy arrived, the subject took running off into the woods. After a few minutes, a deputy was in contact with the subject. A field sobriety was performed and the subject was taken into custody. No other information was available. August 17, 2020
- Ron E. Byrne August 16, 2020Ron E. Byrne, 58 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, August 12, in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Mickey, Daughters: Helen Owen of Genoa City, WI., Barbara Madden of Antioch, IL., Son: Shawn Blake of North Carolina, 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter, Sister: Cheri Dykstra of Orinda, CA., Brother: Rick Kendell of Whitestown, IN. […]