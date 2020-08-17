Von L. Baughman, 71 of Sheldon, died on Sunday, August 16 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Lena, 2 daughters: Mandy Bratanich and Julie Verdegan both of Tony, 6 grandchildren, 2 sisters: Phyllis Lind of Sheldon and Reva Hindal of West Virginia, 1 brother: Mel Baughman of Gilman. A memorial service for Von Baughman will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 21, at the Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 20 beginning at 4 PM at the Sheldon Church of Christ and again on Friday for an hour prior to the service at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.