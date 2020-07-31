Victoria L. Stanke, 44 of Bruce, died on Friday, July 10, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by her father: William Stanke of Phillips, 2 sons: Shonea Stanke of Bruce and Zachary Kerckhove, 1 daughter: Angel Tainter of Chippewa Falls and 1 brother: William Stanke. A Celebration of Life for Victoria Stanke will be held at a future date. Nash- Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.