mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Victoria L. Stanke

Victoria L. Stanke, 44 of Bruce, died on Friday, July 10, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.  She is survived by her father: William Stanke of Phillips, 2 sons: Shonea Stanke of Bruce and Zachary Kerckhove, 1 daughter: Angel Tainter of Chippewa Falls and 1 brother: William Stanke.   A Celebration of Life for Victoria Stanke will be held at a future date.  Nash- Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.