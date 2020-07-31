Victoria L. Stanke
Victoria L. Stanke, 44 of Bruce, died on Friday, July 10, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by her father: William Stanke of Phillips, 2 sons: Shonea Stanke of Bruce and Zachary Kerckhove, 1 daughter: Angel Tainter of Chippewa Falls and 1 brother: William Stanke. A Celebration of Life for Victoria Stanke will be held at a future date. Nash- Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-31-20 Once again, high pressure parked to our north will dominate the weather forecast. A light northerly flow of air will continue today. This afternoon will make for mostly sunny skies, a comfortable feel to the air, and high temps in the low 80′s for our third day in a row. Add another cool night to the streak of comfortable weather as well as the pattern remains stagnant heading into the weekend As we shift into Saturday, a few subtle changes become more likely. A stronger high pressure system will begin to dive south through Canada with a cold front emerging on the leading edge of this air mass. The majority of Saturday will feel just like the days prior with mostly sunny skies, dry air, a weak northerly wind, and highs in the low 80′s. Convergence ahead of the cold front will make for a chance at showers in the evening and nighttime hours as it approaches. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, but seems unlikely as there is not a lot of energy for storms to work with. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Thursday reported a positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. There are now 14 positive cases in Rusk County, 2 active cases and 11 recovered cases. There were 1,300 negative results reported and no currently hospitalized cases. The Rusk County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Rusk County location, at Hot Shots Bar & Grill, Bruce, July 28th, 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. We recommend if you were at this place during the provided time frame and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – Governor Evers issued an executive order declaring a public health emergency, amid a spike in coronavirus cases. Starting this weekend, face coverings will be required in public, indoor spaces.The executive order calls for anyone five years and older to wear a face covering inside all enclosed spaces, but there are exceptions. The new order applies to outdoor bars and restaurants, except when people are eating or drinking. Anyone who violates the order would be subject to a $200 fine. Evers declared the new public health emergency Thursday, after his initial Safer at Home order was tossed out by the WI Supreme Court in May. Wisconsin joins 32 other states with mask mandates in place. The order goes into effect Saturday and lasts until September 28. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this decision comes from data, and data shows a statewide decision was needed. “Wisconsin is in a much more serious state today than it was a month ago, or even when the governor declared a public health emergency in March,” said DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm. Data from the DHS shows in June, 26 percent of counties in Wisconsin were expereincing high COVID-19 activity. It now reports 84 percent of counties are in this high activity category. “A few months ago Wisconsin was in pretty good shape. We made real progress in fighting this virus,” said Gov. Evers. The governor says the new, statewide mask mandate is an attempt to get Wisconsin back to where it needs to be. On average, Wisconsin has more than 900 new positive cases per day. The La Crosse County Sheriff took to Facebook to make a statement about violations related to the executive order. Saying in part quote, “We will not be devoting time and resources to civil complaints regarding the public health order concerning masks. I am confident we will not have to. Please do not over whelm our 911 center with complaints.” The Washburn County Sheriff says he will not enforce the mask mandate. The order would mandate face coverings for those five and older when indoors and not in a private residence starting August 1 and it is set to expire on September 28. MADISON – Rural counties in northern Wisconsin that had largely been immune from the coronavirus pandemic are now seeing a surge in cases, with Iron County now having the state’s highest rate of active confirmed infections. The number of confirmed infections in Iron County was in the single digits for four months before spiking in July, with 75 total cases. Of those, 68 involve residents and seven involve nonresidents. The cases are spread throughout the county. SAWYER COUNTY – On July 29, at 9:38 AM, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on STH 77/27 at the intersection of CTH T west of Hayward in the Town of Lenroot. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Honda CR-V driven by a 36 year old female from Milwaukee, was traveling East bound on STH 77/27. The Honda CR-V was traveling left of center and collided head on with a west bound 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Debra Ann Cox, 56 from Hayward. Debra Cox was transported by Sawyer County ambulance to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. The female driver and a female passenger in the Honda CR-V were transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and later air lifted to a Duluth Hospital. Two male passengers in the rear seat of the Honda CR-V were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Names of the occupants in the Honda CR-V are not being released at this time pending notification of relatives. July 31, 2020
- Madison (WQOW) – Governor Tony Evers has ordered face masks to be worn statewide starting on Saturday, August 1. According to the order, enclosed space means a confined space open to the public where individuals congregate, including but not limited to outdoor bars, outdoor restaurants, taxis, public transit, ride-share vehicles, and outdoor park structures. You will not have to wear one while eating or drinking. “While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn’t care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve said all along that we’re going to let science and public health experts be our guide in responding to this pandemic, and we know that masks and face coverings will save lives. While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what’s best for the people of our state, so that’s what I am going to do.” Under the order, Wisconsin residents ages five and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit. Face coverings are strongly recommended if you are outdoors and maintaining physical distancing is not possible. The order also enumerates exceptions to the requirement, listing activities such as when an individual is eating, drinking, or swimming. Individuals with health conditions or disabilities that would preclude the wearing of a face covering safely are also exempt from the requirement. The order is in effect until September 28. In addition to the mask mandate, the governor is declaring a public health emergency which will in part activate the National Guard for the August primary. July 31, 2020