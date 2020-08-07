mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Thrift Sale

Thrift Sale – Rummage – St. Mary’s Re Sale in Bruce.  Saturday, August 22,  9 AM to 12 Noon.  $1.00 a bag,  If rain, cancel. 

