Storage Unit Sale
Storage Unit Sale – now thru Sunday, August 16, 8 AM to 6 PM, Storage Unit #54 at units on Highway 8 near the radio station. Bikes, pictures, lawn chairs and much more.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-12-20 It’ll still be warm this afternoon even though we will see more cloud cover. High pressure which has been in control of the weather has slid to the southeast of the state. This will aid in a southerly flow of air, which will continue through the day and may be breezy at times. Humidity will remain in check for most of the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A weak wave of low pressure to our west may bring a few showers and thunderstorms into western Wisconsin late tonight. A building ridge will keep the warmth in play as we head into Thursday. Lows are likely to remain in the 60′s for a couple of days as humidity increase. However, the greatest heat and humidity will remain anchored to our west, spread out across Minnesota. A subtle disturbance or two may be enough to carry a few showers into Western Wisconsin tomorrow morning. As we drift into Friday however, this plume of moisture will advance towards the border of Western Wisconsin, thus our chances to see more organized storm development are more likely. Despite this, storm coverage will still remain scattered and severe weather appears unlikely. High will continue to sit in the low to mid 80′s on both days, though the humidity will be noticeably higher on Friday. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported there COVID-19 update for Tuesday. The county has 21 positive cases, 5 active cases and 15 recovered cases. 1,528 negative results and 1 currently hospitalized case. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday. A recap is available below. Chippewa County COVID-19 Statistics: 8,423 negative test results 244 positive test results (increase of 29 since last Wednesday) 28 active cases 216 released from isolation 0 deaths 541 total tests last week, a decrease of 31 from the previous week. SAWYER COUNTY – The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office reports that Abigail Ladwig has been located. On August 10th at approximately 7:20 PM, 3 year old Abigail and her dog Peanut were located walking from the woods into a neighboring yard a short distance from her residence. Abigail sustained minor scratches, insect bites and dehydration during her nearly 24 hours of being lost in the woods. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and released. A special thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and other agencies involved in the search for Abigail. LADYSMITH – Friday evening at about 6:40, while on patrol, a Ladysmith Officer observed a male on a Red four wheeler take the corner of Lindoo and East 16th Street without stopping. The driver lost control of the ATV, and fell off. The Officer conducted a field sobriety on the driver. Chad M. Griffith 39, was arrested for OWI and a Probation Hold, with multiple citations issued. LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer Sunday morning at about 2:45, initiated a traffic stop on East 3rd Street North, on a vehicle for operating without required headlamps lit during hours of darkness. After further investigation, the Officer placed James R. Hanson, 40, under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana/THC, and 3 counts of Felony Bail Jumping. Chippewa County (WQOW) – If you were at a number of bars or a car show in Bloomer last weekend you may have been exposed to COVID-19. Chippewa County Public Health says there was possible exposure at Badger Hole in Bloomer on August 5 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., and on August 8 (times not released at this time), Happy Hour in Bloomer on August 8 from 7:30-10 p.m., Junior’s Bar in Bloomer on August 8 from 9-11:30 p.m. and at The View on Lake Wissota on August 7 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There was also possible exposure at a car show in Bloomer at the fairgrounds. The times for that possible exposure were from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 9. The car show was part of a weekend-long event at the fairgrounds in Bloomer which also featured food booths, thrift sales and more. August 12, 2020
- Garage Sale August 12, 2020Garage Sale – Donna Dubiel Residence – N3155 S. Parker Road, Ladysmith. Thursday thru Sunday Aug. 13-16, Hours 9 AM to 5 PM. Kitchen Gadget’s, Rugs, Clothes, CD’s all kinds of stuff. 715-415-2613