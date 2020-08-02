mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Sheldon Area Garage Sale

Sheldon Area Garage Sales, Saturday, August 15th,  8 AM till ??,  at the Community Center:  Community Club serving Brats and Burgers.  Trinity Lutheran Ladies serving pie and ice cream.   Garage Sale at New Hope Lutheran Church, Fresh donuts served.  Proceeds going to the Sheldon Food Pantry.   Maps will be available at local businesses.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.