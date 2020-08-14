mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Ron E. Byrne

Ron E. Byrne, 58 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, August 12, in Eau Claire.  He is survived by his wife: Mickey, Daughters: Helen Owen of Genoa City, WI., Barbara Madden of Antioch, IL., Son: Shawn Blake of North Carolina, 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter, Sister: Cheri Dykstra of Orinda, CA., Brother: Rick Kendell of Whitestown, IN.   A Celebration of Life for Ron Byrne will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 2 PM at the Gene and Patty Irish Residence in Ladysmith.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

