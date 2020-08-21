Hazel A. Krisik, 86 of Glen Flora, died Friday, August 21, in Marshfield. She is survived by Sons: Randall of Glen Flora and Keith of Ladysmith, Daughters: Glenda Krisik and Jacqueline Krisik both of Lombard, IL., 12 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren, Sister: Gloria Pavlovsky of Broadview, IL., Brother: Kenneth Anderson of Ingram. Funeral services for Hazel Krisik will be Wednesday, August 26, at 11 AM with burial in the Ingram Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 25th after 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Wednesday morning at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.