Hazel A. Krisik, 86 of Glen Flora, died Friday, August 21, in Marshfield. She is survived by Sons: Randall of Glen Flora and Keith of Ladysmith, Daughters: Glenda Krisik and Jacqueline Krisik both of Lombard, IL., 12 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren, Sister: Gloria Pavlovsky of Broadview, IL., Brother: Kenneth Anderson of Ingram. Funeral services for Hazel Krisik will be Wednesday, August 26, at 11 AM with burial in the Ingram Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 25th after 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Wednesday morning at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-21-20 High pressure is anchored to our east, over the Ohio Valley, and will move little the next 24-48 hours. We are firmly in southwest flow on the back side of this system, which will continue to draw warmth and moisture into Wisconsin. Friday will come with sunshine and clouds through the day with afternoon highs in the mid 80′s. At night the increasing moisture will combine with energy out ahead of a cold front to our northwest which will touch off a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front, though weak, will be dropping down into the state on Saturday. Conditions will not be ideal for significant shower and storm development, but they will likely build from daytime heating, and with plenty of low level moisture around, could turn into heavy rain producers. Forecast models are now indicating these may have a bit more rainfall potential and amounts of 0.25-0.50″ are reasonable, while any storms could put down locally higher amounts. Any rain will be welcomed as Eau Claire’s monthly deficit is now approaching 2.50″. Temperatures will again reach into the 80′s. Storm chances will then move out through the evening with a weak high pressure system following into Sunday. The weekend will be finishing up with dry weather, but with little change in air mass behind the front, Sunday will continue with warm and muggy weather with highs in the low to mid 80′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday the COVID-19 update. There are 22 positive cases, no active cases and 21 recovered cases. There were 1,640 negative results in Rusk County. HAWKINS – Thursday afternoon at about 4:30, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 from a subject advising there was a car in the ditch on Willow Road, Hawkins, that was on fire and unresponsive subject was in the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance, and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. The Kennan and Catawba Fire Deparments were requested for assistance at the scene. According to the police log, a subject was killed in the accident. No other information was available. WEYERHAEUSER – Thursday morning just after 9 AM, a clerk at the gas station in Weyerhaeuser advised that Wednesday a man in a Red truck came in and advised he forgot his wallet and needed gas. They let him pump $10 and told him to come back Wednesday but he has not come back yet. A Rusk County Deputy responded to the scene. The deputy ran the plates provided but the plates came back stolen. The caller was informed the plates were stolen and reported stolen on August 17th. The caller did not get the subjects name and vehicle does not match the plates. The county is unable to follow up with this case. WEYERHAEUSER – Just before 6 AM this (Friday) morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle on fire on Highway 8, Weyerhaeuser. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department and a Rusk County Deputy were called to the scene. No other information was available at this time. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) – Two suspects were arrested and taken into custody after officials responded to a report of shots fired on Aug. 20. New Richmond Police Department says when they arrived to the 600 block of West 8th Street, they found 53-year-old Richard Rose with a gunshot wound. Rose later died due to his injuries. Officials say the names of the suspects will not yet be released. The case is still under investigation. August 21, 2020
