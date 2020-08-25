GARAGE SALE
Garage Sale – Fri and Sat August 28 and 29, 9-3 both days. 1640 N 2nd Street, Bruce. Clothes, appliances, building supplies, furniture, paper, pool table, foozball table and much more.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-25-20 The front that brought a round of storms overnight will move back northeast as a warm front throughout the day. Expect skies to turn mostly sunny this afternoon with highs reaching the mid 80s, but 90s will be found to the southwest closer to the Mississippi River. It will remain humid with feels like temperatures in the 90s. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day this week with a good chance to reach 90 or higher through the Chippewa Valley. Sunshine will remain dominant with breezes and continued moderate humidity. On Thursday the front will again start to sag to the south, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms during the day. Some extra clouds will start to return and this should lead to highs staying in the 80′s. Our best chances for more significant impacts from the front hold off until Thursday night when forecast models indicate showers and thunderstorms should redevelop closer to a wave of low pressure to our west, before spreading over Western Wisconsin. Strong storms will be possible with some heavy rainfall before exiting Friday morning. The front will then sag to the south and east, as a large high center starts to take hold from the west. This will bring relief from the higher heat and humidity in this pattern that will break just in time for the weekend. Cooler, less humid weather returns on Friday with northwest breezes and the return of more seasonable highs, in the upper 70′s. A refreshing weekend should then follow, with highs mainly sunny weather both Saturday and Sunday and highs in the pleasant 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department on Monday reported another positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. Total positive cases are now at 24, 2 active cases and 21 recovered cases. There are 1,709 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases. SHELDON – Monday morning at about 9:40, a male subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to report a theft of guns that were taken out of his truck. According to the police log, the caller advised that two guns went missing from his pickup truck during the past two weeks. The truck was at a repair shop and when he picked up the truck, he noticed his gas tank was empty and later learned the two guns were missing. The guns could have been taking while at the auto repair or at a residence in Rusk County. A Rusk County Deputy contacted the complainant and took his statement. BRUCE – Shortly after 12 Noon Monday, another theft complaint was reported to Rusk County Authorities. According to the report, a female subject came to the LEC Lobby to report that someone had stolen her brand new tire and rim out of the back of her SUV. This occurred in the past week and a half. No other information was available. ST CROIX FALLS – On August 8th at 9:44 PM St. Croix Falls Police Officers responded to a 911 call at the Dalles House Motel. The caller reported that an adult female in a room needed help as her boyfriend had a knife. Officers arrived with in two minutes of the call; then knocked on the motel room door identifying themselves as police officers. An adult male, (later identified as Terry Treleven, age 45 of Eau Claire), opened the door with a knife in his hand. Treleven held the knife in an aggressive manner. Treleven was ordered several times to drop the knife by both officers. Treleven refused and then came towards Officer Mariakis who was forced to discharge his handgun. Treleven died at the scene. Immediately after the shooting a female victim was found in the motel room, that Treleven emerged from, and she had several stabs wounds to her neck, chest and hands. The female victim was taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She is continuing to recover from this incident. The officers involved in this incident are Officer Micah Lebrun and Officer Patrick Mariakis. Assisting the St. Croix Falls Police Department with the investigation are: The Barron, Polk and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Departments, WI Department of Justice State Crime Lab, Polk County Medical Examiners Office and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office. ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) – Onalaska Police say a man called and turned himself in after accidentally setting his apartment on fire located on Redwood Street. Investigation shows Matt Onsrud had attempted to make meth when a fire erupted and caused damage to his apartment. The call was made on Aug. 24, but police say the fire had happened two days before. No injuries were reported and the damage to the apartment was minor. Onsrud was arrested and the scene was cleared. MADISON (WKOW) – A conservative law firm is challenging Gov. Tony Evers emergency declaration issued in July requiring Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors, stating the governor overstepped his emergency powers. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit on behalf of Wisconsin residents and taxpayers claiming Evers violated state law by declaring a second public health emergency on July 30. WILL’s challenge claims state law “forbids a governor from unilaterally extending a public health emergency beyond 60 days or skirting the law by declaring multiple 60-day emergencies for the same crisis.” Rick Esenberg, president of WILL, said this action is not about people being required to wear masks or debating if they are good policy but said instead about “the rule of law.” “Governor Evers cannot seize these time-limited emergency powers more than once without legislative approval,” said Esenberg. This challenge comes after multiple calls by Republicans in the State Senate to convene to vote down Evers order. In order to do that, Assembly Republicans would also need to be on board, but after gaging their caucus it seemed they didn’t have enough votes to pass a resolution to revoke the order. August 25, 2020
- Bette Kainz August 25, 2020Bette Kainz, 53, of Medford passed away at her daughter Brianna’s home, on Saturday, August 22, surrounded by family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Douglas of Medford, Father, Dennis Lelm of Glen Flora, Step-Father, Bryce Wester of Bruce, two daughters, Brianna Pelch of Wausau, Bethany Zellner of Edgar, sister, Bonnie (Mike) Tully of Spring […]