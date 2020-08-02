mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Huge Garage Sale Thursday Aug. 6th 8 AM thru Sunday Aug. 9th 2 PM.  516 East Sabin Avenue, Ladysmith.    Complete Household from dishes, vinyle Alumbs  boots to tools  2 scooters.

