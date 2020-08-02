Edmond S. Kopras, 89 of Bruce, died on Friday, April 24, at his home. He is survived by 3 sons: Curt and Randy both of Bruce and Dennis of Exland, 1 daughter: Karen Zebro of Bruce, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 1 sister: Christine Bossany of Minneapolis, 1 sister-in-law: CeCeal Vobornik of Ladysmith. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Ed Kopras will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 8, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Fr. Papi officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until service time on Saturday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.