Bette Kainz, 53, of Medford passed away at her daughter Brianna’s home, on Saturday, August 22, surrounded by family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Douglas of Medford, Father, Dennis Lelm of Glen Flora, Step-Father, Bryce Wester of Bruce, two daughters, Brianna Pelch of Wausau, Bethany Zellner of Edgar, sister, Bonnie (Mike) Tully of Spring Valley, brother, Mike Lelm of Oregon and two step brothers, David (Heidi) Sepanski and Brad (Angie) Sepanski all of Glen Flora. Memorial services will be 2 PM on Friday, August 28, at Highland Community Church, 1005 N. 28th Ave., Wausau. Pastor Duane Hamilton will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 12:30 PM until the time of services. Face Masks are required and social distancing will occur. Services will be livestreamed beginning at 1:50 PM and may be viewed on www.helke.com.