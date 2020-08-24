Bette Kainz
Bette Kainz, 53, of Medford passed away at her daughter Brianna’s home, on Saturday, August 22, surrounded by family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Douglas of Medford, Father, Dennis Lelm of Glen Flora, Step-Father, Bryce Wester of Bruce, two daughters, Brianna Pelch of Wausau, Bethany Zellner of Edgar, sister, Bonnie (Mike) Tully of Spring Valley, brother, Mike Lelm of Oregon and two step brothers, David (Heidi) Sepanski and Brad (Angie) Sepanski all of Glen Flora. Memorial services will be 2 PM on Friday, August 28, at Highland Community Church, 1005 N. 28th Ave., Wausau. Pastor Duane Hamilton will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 12:30 PM until the time of services. Face Masks are required and social distancing will occur. Services will be livestreamed beginning at 1:50 PM and may be viewed on www.helke.com.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-24-20 We experienced a hot and humid finish to the weekend as some of the high heat that had been firmly entrenched to our west finally begins to slide east. The upper level pattern will keep the primary branch of the jet stream to our north most of this next week, favoring above average temperatures and a continuation of higher humidity. A few fronts will also factor into our forecast, bringing more storm chances and opportunities to continue catching up on our monthly rainfall deficit. A weak disturbance will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms to western Wisconsin today. It will be another very warm and humid day as temperatures reach the upper 80s, but feeling even a bit hotter, thanks to dew points rising to around 70 through the afternoon. This will make it feel more like it’s in the mid 90′s, so take it easy if you have to be outdoors in the heat for any length of time. The front will sag through and to our south tonight into early Tuesday. Additional storm development is expected as this occurs, leading to the threat of heavy rain, and possibly a few severe storms with large hail the primary risk. Lows will again be in the 60′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Friday reported the COVID-19 update of a positive case which now totals 23, 1 active case and 21 recovered cases. There were 1,671 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases. Rusk County (WQOW) – A Rusk County man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole. That was the sentence handed down to Preston Kraft on Friday. He was convicted of killing Robert Pettit at a home near Conrath back in 2018. He led police on a five-day manhunt before he was caught. Since the murder, Kraft went through several competency exams and at one point was found not competent to stand trial. On Friday, a judge sentenced Kraft to life in prison without parole and ordered him to pay $27,269 restitution. The sentence came after a disruption from Kraft in the courtroom, they even had to mute his microphone. It was noted in court records Kraft stated he is innocent. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County News this past weekend, Friday morning just before 6 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle on fire on Highway 8 near Weyerhaeuser. A Rusk County deputy and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the vehicle was West bound on highway 8 at the Weyerhaeuser Village limits when the driver saw flames coming from the hood vent. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department put the fire out by the vehicle is not driveable. The driver/owner purchased the vehicle last Sunday but the title was not signed. The driver put license plates on the vehicle from another vehicle he owns but no proof of license plate transfer. DOT records show the driver currently has a suspended drivers license. The driver was cited for operating a m/v while suspended, no auto insurance and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. LADYSMITH – Late Friday morning, Rusk County Authorities received a call advising a male subject stole a pack of cigarettes. The subject was wearing a brown shirt and Black pants. A Ladysmith Officer advised the male subject was issued a citation for Retail Theft. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County Deputy at about 10:40 Saturday night made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Broken Arrow. According to the report, after an investigation, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. The subject was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw and then taken to the Rusk County Jail. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Officers just after 11 PM Friday night, observed Gerald M. Shoemaker’s vehicle parked in the parking lot of the 211 Club. Shoemaker was known to have an open bond not to consume alcohol or be in any tavern/bar. Officers made contact with Shoemaker inside the tavern. Shoemaker will be referred to the D.A. For Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor. LADYSMITH – Late Sunday morning, Ladysmith Officers responded to an address on East 16th Street South, Ladysmith, in reference to Criminal Damage to Property. The complainant told Officers that Saturday night when she was not at her residence, someone ran over her Political signs which were in her front yard. The case is under investigation. CHARLOTTE (WKOW) – Vice President Mike Pence was officially nominated Monday morning to the Republican ticket for the 2020 election during the Republican National Convention. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker made the nomination. Republicans have begun the process of formally nominating Pence and Donald Trump as the party’s 2020 presidential nominee. The party has gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term. Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering. Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush to lose his reelection bid. August 24, 2020
- YARD SALE August 24, 2020!!YARD SALE!! – Friday Sept. 4th – 8 AM until… Saturday Sept. 5th – 8 AM until… 2724 US Highway 8 Intersection of Hwy 8 & Hwy 73, Next to the Old Hilltop Tavern. Lots of NEW & USED items, Clothing, Toys, Shoes, Christmas, Valentine, and Easter items, Bedsheet sets, comforters, puzzles, sewing machine, books, […]