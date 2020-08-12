mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Alex E. Wolter, 87 of Ladysmith, formerly of Holcombe, died Sunday, August 9th, at Care and Rehab of Ladysmith.  He is survived by his wife: Emily, Daughter: Debbie Wolter of Eau Claire, Son: William Wolter of Holcombe, Granddaughter: Kayla Wolter of Chippewa Falls.  A memorial service for Alex Wolter will be held at a later date.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

