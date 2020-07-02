Yard Sale
Yard Sale – W11967 Arndt Road in Bruce. July 9, 9-5, July 10, 9-5 and July 11, 9-Noon. Household items, lawn tractor, compressor, pack & play, folding table with chairs, motors and so much more.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-2-20 The last few days of this work week will come with hot, humid and mainly dry weather. High pressure to our east will merge with another center over the Plains and the result will lead to sinking air over the state and region. Clouds and rain require rising air in the atmosphere to form, but this set up will limit that potential. The result will be mainly sunny skies and light winds. Sinking air also heats up more quickly, and the next few days we are likely to see highs return to the 90′s. The one plus with the high being overhead, is the stronger southerly flow will shift a bit farther west, which may allow for a reduction in some of the higher dew points we’ve been seeing. It will still be humid for sure, but that tropical feel may be less, at least for a few days. The Fourth of July weekend will continue with plenty of heat and mainly dry weather for the holiday. The return of some weak mid-level energy may help drive the development of at least a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, favoring our northern areas. Temperatures will again reach the low 90′s with more sticky conditions. Outside of that very isolated shower, we are not expecting any weather concerns for the Eau Claire fireworks with a warm and dry evening forecast. Going into Sunday we will see a small increase in shower and storm chances, but again likely staying dry much of the day. Highs will again be around 90. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported no new positive cases Wednesday! However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Prepping for the 4th of July? It may look a little different this year, but can still be great! ?�ﾟﾇﾸ Stay inside and watch televised fireworks! BONUS: less sweating and no bug spray needed! ?�ﾟﾇﾸ Have a picnic in the backyard. ?�ﾟﾇﾸ Host an online patriotic movie night. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 540 new COVID-19 cases in the state, for a total case number of 29,199. 23,089 cases have recovered, which is 79% of all cases. There is an increase of 12,068 negative test results for a total of 551,607. There are two more deaths within the state, which brings the total to 786 people. RUSK COUNTY – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Wednesday, as required by state law, released an estimate of the general school aids each public school district will receive for the 2020-21 school year. Estimated general school aids for 2020-21 total $4.9 billion, representing a $163.5 million (3.5 percent) increase over last year. District aid estimates for schools in our area include Ladysmith getting $6,903,605 which is up 4%. Flambeau will receive $4,228,271, down 1%, Bruce, $2,651,053, up 12%, Lake Holcombe $146,688, down 15%, Winter, $57,869, also down 15%, Cornell, $2,844,987 down 3%, and Chetek/Wey, $2,380,514, up 30%. General school aids are the largest form of state support for public schools in the state. WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government reported Thursday. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus. While the jobless rate was down from 13.3% in May, it is still at a Depression-era level. And the data was gathered during the second week of June, before a number of states began to reverse or suspend the reopenings of their economies to try to beat back the virus. “This is a bit of a dated snapshot at this point,” said Jesse Edgerton, an economist at J.P. Morgan Chase. The news came as the number of confirmed infections per day in the U.S. soared to an all-time high of 50,700, more than doubling over the past month, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House approved a $1.5 trillion plan Wednesday to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into projects to fix roads and bridges, upgrade transit systems, expand interstate railways and dredge harbors, ports and channels. The bill also authorizes more than $100 billion to expand internet access for rural and low-income communities and $25 billion to modernize the U.S. Postal Service’s infrastructure and operations, including a fleet of electric vehicles. Lawmakers approved the Moving Forward Act by a 233-188 vote, mostly along party lines. It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where a much narrower bill approved by a key committee has languished for nearly a year. - Garage Sale July 2, 2020AUDREY’S 1001 BARGAIN SALE – Thursday 9-5, Friday 9-5, Saturday 9-5. Clothing – Baby to adult, 1975 Harley Davidson Sportster, Tools, Dr. Pepper Bicycle, Fridg, New Electric Guitar, Ford Model A Rims, Slow Cooker, Packer Stuff, Fishing Gear, Appliances and Much Much More!!