Yard Sale

Yard Sale – W11967 Arndt Road in Bruce.  July 9, 9-5, July 10, 9-5 and July 11, 9-Noon.   Household items, lawn tractor, compressor, pack & play, folding table with chairs, motors and so much more. 

