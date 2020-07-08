WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-9-20 Temperatures will reach the mid 80′s as the sun pokes out until the mid afternoon when a stronger wave of storms is expected. A few of these storms may be severe with wind and hail being the greatest threats. Showers and storms are likely to linger through the rest of the day once things pick up in the afternoon. On the bright side, dew points will fall from the low 70′s this afternoon into the low 60′s by Friday morning! This will occur as a cooler and drier air mass will settles into the region. Unlike the past few cold fronts, this one will have a greater impact on our weather because the front itself is stronger, but also the heat dome provided by the ridge will be much more mild too. Highs will be held to the mid 80′s with dew points at a more comfortable level in the low 60′s throughout the day. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout as well! Barron County Public Health is alerting community members who may have been at risk for exposure to COVID-19. The potential exposure happened on July 3-5 in Chetek, Wisconsin. A person who tested positive attended the Fly High 56, wooden softball tournament at Denny Overby Field. Anyone who was at the tournament AND is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and contact their doctor to get tested. People who were at the tournament and are NOT experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in those 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested. Symptoms of COVID-19 include; cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell. Public Health would like to remind residents and guests that everyone can help prevent the spread of illness in the community with a few simple, but effective actions: Stay home if you are stick, Wear a cloth face covering when it is hard to keep at least 6 feet away from others, Wash or sanitize your hands often, Avoid large gatherings such as concerts and festivals. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Residents and businesses within a 1/3 mile radius of a crash on Highway 53 are being evacuated, as authorities handle a hazardous material spill. The evacuation has been lifted and people may return to their homes and businesses, according to Eau Claire Police. Hwy 53 will remain closed for quite some time. A semi appeared tipped over at the 85.2 mile marker on Highway 53 near I-94. The Eau Claire Police Department tweeted that residences in the Gatehouse Drive/House Road area and businesses in the Bullis Farm Road area are being evacuated. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as well while crews clear the spill. US Highway 53 South is closed north of I-94 because of a crash on US-53 Southbound, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The on-ramp from Golf Road to Hwy 53 Southbound is also closed. Altoona Fire, Eau Claire Fire, and Wisconsin State Patrol are all responding to the scene. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday shortly before 3 PM, Rusk County Deputies served a warrant at a residence on County Highway B, Glen Flora. According to the report, a county deputy was in contact with the subject. The DOC was contacted and the warrant was valid. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County received a 911 call advising that there was a telephone pole on fire at the corner of Washington and Amherst Streets in Hawkins. According to the report, Xcel was contacted and a Rusk County deputy and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. The breaker reportedly popped and the fire was out. MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) -Gov. Tony Evers today released the following statement in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling upholding provisions of the lame duck laws passed by the State Legislature in December of 2018: “We had a race for governor in 2018. I won. Unfortunately, things got off on the wrong foot because Republicans immediately passed a law overriding the will of the people and the election, and they’ve been sour grapes ever since.”From the lame duck laws and challenging my veto power, to Safer at Home and holding an unsafe election this past April, clearly Republicans are going to continue working against me every chance they get, regardless of the consequences. But I’m not going to let that stop me from continuing to do what I promised I would when I ran for this office—I am going to keep putting people first and doing what’s best for the people of our state.” EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has updated the local health order. This updated order goes into effect at 12 a.m. on Thursday, July 9. This order includes: – Public gatherings of over 50 people are strongly discouraged though public gatherings up to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoor are still permitted with physical distancing -Public indoor or outdoor spaces or buildings should consider policies that require face masks to be used by all workers, customers, visitors and guests. -Occupancy of public spaces and buildings must not exceed 50% of posted occupancy – For any businesses that do not have a posted occupancy, they are to consider reducing occupancy to 50% This order will be in effect until July 22. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Tuesday, staff and members at Eau Claire Golf & Country Club were notified a server tested positive for COVID-19. Between July 1 and July 6, management says there was a higher risk of exposure for coronavirus at the club. Members, guests, and the staff are encouraged to get tested if they have symptoms and were there during any of those days. On Monday, Eau Claire Golf & Country Club was informed of a possible COVID-19 exposure, by both one staffer and one member. Despite the club lowering capacity, cleaning everything more often, and checking all employees’ temperatures since the club re-opened, the virus still found its way inside.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-8-20 Chippewa, WI, Dunn, WI, Eau Claire, WI, Pepin, WI , Pierce, WI, St. Croix, WI HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heading into this afternoon we will have the opportunity to surpass our warmest day of 2020, which is currently July 5th at 93 degrees. A low pressure system traveling northeast will be passing into Canada over the Dakotas into the early morning. This will drag that front back north of us in Wisconsin and pull some additional heat into the region, which was previously building up in the west. Temperatures will jump about 20 degrees in the morning and continue to reach a high of about 93 in the mid afternoon. Dew points will be in the low 70s, putting a tropical feel to the air. The combination of heat and humidity will lead to the highest heat indexes we’ve seen so far this summer, and those feels-like temperatures may be near 100 degrees at times. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for several counties covering Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Chippewa County (WQOW) – If you attended the street dance, fireworks or parade in a Chippewa County community you may have been exposed to COVID-19. According to Chippewa County Public Health, the potential exposure occurred at the street dance, fireworks and parade in Cornell on July 3. If you were at any of those events and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you are encouraged to contact your health care provider to be tested. BARRON COUNTY – On 7-7-2020 at 11:31am the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of several people in the water and a boat out of control on Prairie Lake just outside Chetek. Initial investigation shows that 2 adults and 3 kids were tubing on the water; dad and 2 kids in the boat and mom and 1 kid on the tube. The boat had a tiller motor. The boat struck a series of waves which caused the dad and one kid to be thrown overboard. The kid remaining in the boat jumped out as he was scared. The boat did strike one of the kids but he did not require any medical attention. Everyone in the water was picked up by a passerby and taken to shore and all refused medical treatment. The Barron County Recreation Deputy went out in a patrol boat and used a rope to jam up the propeller to get the boat to stop. The deputy then gained control of the boat and brought it to shore. Everyone is extremely lucky and this is an example why everyone needs to wear a life jacket. Assisting the Sheriff’s Department was the Chetek Fire, Chetek Ambulance and WI DNR. No enforcement action will be taken and the ages of the kids ranged from 2-13. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon at about 5:25, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a caller advising of a small grass fire at Bell School Road and County Highway A. The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the call. The fire department advised that this was a small fire and the DNR won’t need to respond. The Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for a short time. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reports no active or new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19. Wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. In Rusk County currently, no active cases, 10 recovered cases, 11 positive cases, 921 negative results, no hospitalized cases and I death in the county due to COVID-19. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Health Department held a COVID-19 update on Thursday, a recap is available. Chippewa Falls statistics (as of Wednesday): 5,239 negative test results 121 positive results (increase of 32 since last Wednesday) 40 active cases 81 released/recovered 0 hospitalizations 53 cases over the age of 40, 69 cases under 40 642 tests last week (increase of 156) They have raised the risk level from moderate to high. The recommendations for gatherings is 15 or less indoor, and 50 or less outdoor. 41% of the the overall cases have come in the last week. This is not just due to more testing, as the positive rate is increasing. 50 cases in the past 14-days in the county. KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) – All lanes are back open on Interstate-94 according to the Wisconsin DOT. A semi rollover crash closed down both westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near exit 28 in St. Croix County. Drivers were re-routed off of the interstate, onto Highway 128 North onto US-12 West, and then back onto the interstate at exit 19 in Baldwin. No injuries have been reported at this hour. BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The Baraboo community came together to mourn the loss of 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher at a vigil Tuesday evening, after her body was found in a cornfield not far from her home. According to Selena Seibert, the vigil’s organizer, Kodie’s family was too exhausted to attend but watched via a Facebook Live video. The organizer read aloud a message from the family at the vigil: “We were in awe at the response of this community. From the police department, to the volunteers, to the fire department and EMS who stayed with us all afternoon, to the counselors and other individuals who literally held us up/together as our world shattered around us. Kodie was such an amazing, silly, and loving kid. We are heartbroken.” According to authorities, Kodie’s body was found Tuesday around 11 a.m. by a National Guard helicopter. Kodie’s mother said she went missing Monday afternoon, leaving behind her phone and her shoes. July 8, 2020
- Robert P. Kolsky July 8, 2020Robert P. Kolsky, 78 of Ladysmith, died Monday, July 6th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Marian, Sons: Michael of Minneapolis, MN. and Chris of Duluth, MN. Daughter: Jodi Contreras of Leander, TX. 5 grandchildren and Twin Sister: Roberta Overby of Chetek. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting […]