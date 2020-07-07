WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-8-20 Chippewa, WI, Dunn, WI, Eau Claire, WI, Pepin, WI , Pierce, WI, St. Croix, WI HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heading into this afternoon we will have the opportunity to surpass our warmest day of 2020, which is currently July 5th at 93 degrees. A low pressure system traveling northeast will be passing into Canada over the Dakotas into the early morning. This will drag that front back north of us in Wisconsin and pull some additional heat into the region, which was previously building up in the west. Temperatures will jump about 20 degrees in the morning and continue to reach a high of about 93 in the mid afternoon. Dew points will be in the low 70s, putting a tropical feel to the air. The combination of heat and humidity will lead to the highest heat indexes we’ve seen so far this summer, and those feels-like temperatures may be near 100 degrees at times. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for several counties covering Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Chippewa County (WQOW) – If you attended the street dance, fireworks or parade in a Chippewa County community you may have been exposed to COVID-19. According to Chippewa County Public Health, the potential exposure occurred at the street dance, fireworks and parade in Cornell on July 3. If you were at any of those events and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you are encouraged to contact your health care provider to be tested. BARRON COUNTY – On 7-7-2020 at 11:31am the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of several people in the water and a boat out of control on Prairie Lake just outside Chetek. Initial investigation shows that 2 adults and 3 kids were tubing on the water; dad and 2 kids in the boat and mom and 1 kid on the tube. The boat had a tiller motor. The boat struck a series of waves which caused the dad and one kid to be thrown overboard. The kid remaining in the boat jumped out as he was scared. The boat did strike one of the kids but he did not require any medical attention. Everyone in the water was picked up by a passerby and taken to shore and all refused medical treatment. The Barron County Recreation Deputy went out in a patrol boat and used a rope to jam up the propeller to get the boat to stop. The deputy then gained control of the boat and brought it to shore. Everyone is extremely lucky and this is an example why everyone needs to wear a life jacket. Assisting the Sheriff’s Department was the Chetek Fire, Chetek Ambulance and WI DNR. No enforcement action will be taken and the ages of the kids ranged from 2-13. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon at about 5:25, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a caller advising of a small grass fire at Bell School Road and County Highway A. The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the call. The fire department advised that this was a small fire and the DNR won’t need to respond. The Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for a short time. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reports no active or new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19. Wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. In Rusk County currently, no active cases, 10 recovered cases, 11 positive cases, 921 negative results, no hospitalized cases and I death in the county due to COVID-19. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Health Department held a COVID-19 update on Thursday, a recap is available. Chippewa Falls statistics (as of Wednesday): 5,239 negative test results 121 positive results (increase of 32 since last Wednesday) 40 active cases 81 released/recovered 0 hospitalizations 53 cases over the age of 40, 69 cases under 40 642 tests last week (increase of 156) They have raised the risk level from moderate to high. The recommendations for gatherings is 15 or less indoor, and 50 or less outdoor. 41% of the the overall cases have come in the last week. This is not just due to more testing, as the positive rate is increasing. 50 cases in the past 14-days in the county. KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) – All lanes are back open on Interstate-94 according to the Wisconsin DOT. A semi rollover crash closed down both westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near exit 28 in St. Croix County. Drivers were re-routed off of the interstate, onto Highway 128 North onto US-12 West, and then back onto the interstate at exit 19 in Baldwin. No injuries have been reported at this hour. BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The Baraboo community came together to mourn the loss of 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher at a vigil Tuesday evening, after her body was found in a cornfield not far from her home. According to Selena Seibert, the vigil’s organizer, Kodie’s family was too exhausted to attend but watched via a Facebook Live video. The organizer read aloud a message from the family at the vigil: “We were in awe at the response of this community. From the police department, to the volunteers, to the fire department and EMS who stayed with us all afternoon, to the counselors and other individuals who literally held us up/together as our world shattered around us. Kodie was such an amazing, silly, and loving kid. We are heartbroken.” According to authorities, Kodie’s body was found Tuesday around 11 a.m. by a National Guard helicopter. Kodie’s mother said she went missing Monday afternoon, leaving behind her phone and her shoes.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-7-20 The hot and humid weather pattern has had a tight grip on the region for a full week now, and is not ready to let go just yet. The jet stream continues to favor plenty of heat for much of the nation, though the upper ridge which had been dominant over the central U.S. and Canada has begun to weaken and flatten out. This will allow weather systems to resume a more typical progression across the northern states this week. This also means chances for shower and thunderstorm potential remain prevalent for the next few days. A low pressure system moving east across Hudson bay is dragging an attendant cold front through Wisconsin today. The air mass behind the front really doesn’t change much, but we may enjoy a subtle tick down in our humidity and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, mainly in the upper 80′s. The threat for storms will not come until this afternoon with the better chance falling to the south of Eau Claire. We will experience a resurgence of heat on Wednesday as a warm front lifts north through the state. This will put us back in southwest flow and with more sunshine through the day, it will likely be the hottest day of this next week. Highs will be back into the 90′s with dew points continuing to be in that tropical category. RUSK COUNTY – Monday night at 10:30, Rusk County Deputies and Ladysmith Police served a warrant in Ladysmith. According to the report, information was received that Terry L. Meyers, 39, was at 1005 West 8th Street North and that he had an active Felony Warrant through the Department of Corrections. Officers approached the residence and made contact with another subject who allowed Officers in to make contact with Meyers. Meyers attempted to hide in the basement but was soon located and taken into custody. He was transported to the Rusk County jail. CHIPPEWA COUNTY – Early this (Tuesday) morning at about 1:20, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office advised that their Cornell Officer was in a chase with a vehicle in speeds over 100 mph. They were North bound on Highway 27 from Cornell heading to the Rusk County line. According to the police log, the reason for the stop was the registered owner is revoked. Chippewa County terminated the pursuit because the vehicle was now in Rusk County. Rusk County spoke with the Cornell Officer who advised that the suspect has multiple Felony violations. A Rusk County Deputy would be at the registered owners address located on Flambeau Dr. but the vehicle was not there at this time. Ladysmith Police waited at West 9th Street South and Doughty Road for the vehicle. At the time Rusk County deputies were unable to locate the vehicle. At about 3 AM this (Tuesday) morning a Rusk County Deputy may have located the suspect vehicle just East of Highway 27 on Broken Arrow road in a field row. The vehicle owner was contacted and on the way to collect the vehicle. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Two men have been arrested in Rusk County for possession of methamphetamine. The Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Bruce Churchwell and 50-year-old Eric Cooke were arrested after separate traffic stops. Churchwell, of Rice Lake, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute. 15 grams of meth and paraphernalia were found. Cooke, of Ladysmith, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. 136 grams of meth, 1,712 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and thousands of dollar was found. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says 66-year-old Dale Lambert and 68-year-old Belinda Wedemeyer were killed in the home explosion. Lambert, who owned the home and friend, Wedemeyer were in the home at the time of the blast. The cause for the explosion is still under investigation. The home, including the foundation, was destroyed in the incident. A home to the east sustained minor damage. Warrens, Wis. (WEAU) – An accident involving a pick-up truck and motorcycle in Warrens left one injured on Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the pick-up truck was driven by 34-year old Cory Hart of Warrens, who was cited for “failure to yield when making a left turn resulting in bodily harm”. 25-year old Richard Gunn of rural Tomah was driving the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken from the scene by Gunderson Air. Gunn was cited for operating with a valid driver license. The accident happened on County Highway EW at Atwood Avenue in rural Warrens. OSCEOLA Wis. (WEAU) – Two people have died following a two vehicle crash that happened in Osceola on Thursday, July 2. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says 58-year-old Scott Brust and 53-year-old Lisa Swanson, both from Cushing, died after the crash. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received calls of a two vehicle crash on Highway 35, north of 90th Avenue. ‘ Investigation shows one truck was headed south on Highway 35 while the other truck was headed north. The trucks collided at the center line. LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A West Salem man has been charged with his 9th OWI offense in La Crosse County. Court records show Troy Oldenburg, 48, has been charged with OWI- 9th, operating with PAC 9th and felony bail jumping. The criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were dispatched to to County Road B for reports of a Jeep almost hitting multiple vehicles as well as mailboxes. The preliminary breath test resulted in 0.368. July 7, 2020
- ESTATE SALE July 7, 2020Estate Sale – Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 8-10, 9-5 each day. N5876 Highway 27 North, Ladysmith. Furniture, Kitchen items, basically everything in the house is for sale.