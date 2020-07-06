WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-7-20 The hot and humid weather pattern has had a tight grip on the region for a full week now, and is not ready to let go just yet. The jet stream continues to favor plenty of heat for much of the nation, though the upper ridge which had been dominant over the central U.S. and Canada has begun to weaken and flatten out. This will allow weather systems to resume a more typical progression across the northern states this week. This also means chances for shower and thunderstorm potential remain prevalent for the next few days. A low pressure system moving east across Hudson bay is dragging an attendant cold front through Wisconsin today. The air mass behind the front really doesn’t change much, but we may enjoy a subtle tick down in our humidity and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, mainly in the upper 80′s. The threat for storms will not come until this afternoon with the better chance falling to the south of Eau Claire. We will experience a resurgence of heat on Wednesday as a warm front lifts north through the state. This will put us back in southwest flow and with more sunshine through the day, it will likely be the hottest day of this next week. Highs will be back into the 90′s with dew points continuing to be in that tropical category. RUSK COUNTY – Monday night at 10:30, Rusk County Deputies and Ladysmith Police served a warrant in Ladysmith. According to the report, information was received that Terry L. Meyers, 39, was at 1005 West 8th Street North and that he had an active Felony Warrant through the Department of Corrections. Officers approached the residence and made contact with another subject who allowed Officers in to make contact with Meyers. Meyers attempted to hide in the basement but was soon located and taken into custody. He was transported to the Rusk County jail. CHIPPEWA COUNTY – Early this (Tuesday) morning at about 1:20, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office advised that their Cornell Officer was in a chase with a vehicle in speeds over 100 mph. They were North bound on Highway 27 from Cornell heading to the Rusk County line. According to the police log, the reason for the stop was the registered owner is revoked. Chippewa County terminated the pursuit because the vehicle was now in Rusk County. Rusk County spoke with the Cornell Officer who advised that the suspect has multiple Felony violations. A Rusk County Deputy would be at the registered owners address located on Flambeau Dr. but the vehicle was not there at this time. Ladysmith Police waited at West 9th Street South and Doughty Road for the vehicle. At the time Rusk County deputies were unable to locate the vehicle. At about 3 AM this (Tuesday) morning a Rusk County Deputy may have located the suspect vehicle just East of Highway 27 on Broken Arrow road in a field row. The vehicle owner was contacted and on the way to collect the vehicle. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Two men have been arrested in Rusk County for possession of methamphetamine. The Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Bruce Churchwell and 50-year-old Eric Cooke were arrested after separate traffic stops. Churchwell, of Rice Lake, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute. 15 grams of meth and paraphernalia were found. Cooke, of Ladysmith, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. 136 grams of meth, 1,712 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and thousands of dollar was found. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says 66-year-old Dale Lambert and 68-year-old Belinda Wedemeyer were killed in the home explosion. Lambert, who owned the home and friend, Wedemeyer were in the home at the time of the blast. The cause for the explosion is still under investigation. The home, including the foundation, was destroyed in the incident. A home to the east sustained minor damage. Warrens, Wis. (WEAU) – An accident involving a pick-up truck and motorcycle in Warrens left one injured on Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the pick-up truck was driven by 34-year old Cory Hart of Warrens, who was cited for “failure to yield when making a left turn resulting in bodily harm”. 25-year old Richard Gunn of rural Tomah was driving the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken from the scene by Gunderson Air. Gunn was cited for operating with a valid driver license. The accident happened on County Highway EW at Atwood Avenue in rural Warrens. OSCEOLA Wis. (WEAU) – Two people have died following a two vehicle crash that happened in Osceola on Thursday, July 2. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says 58-year-old Scott Brust and 53-year-old Lisa Swanson, both from Cushing, died after the crash. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received calls of a two vehicle crash on Highway 35, north of 90th Avenue. ‘ Investigation shows one truck was headed south on Highway 35 while the other truck was headed north. The trucks collided at the center line. LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A West Salem man has been charged with his 9th OWI offense in La Crosse County. Court records show Troy Oldenburg, 48, has been charged with OWI- 9th, operating with PAC 9th and felony bail jumping. The criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were dispatched to to County Road B for reports of a Jeep almost hitting multiple vehicles as well as mailboxes. The preliminary breath test resulted in 0.368.
- Edward “Ed” Gauter July 6, 2020Edward “Ed” Gauter. 81 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, July 5th, at the Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife Nancy, 2 daughters: Kelly Kowaleski and Kim Bates, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. There will be no services for Ed Gauter as his request was to be enrolled in the Body Donor Program […]
Though a few strong or severe storms are possible, the overall wind field in the atmosphere remains fairly weak so these should be isolated. Otherwise heavy rain will be likely with any storms, which wouldn’t be a bad thing as the hot weather has really dried up the ground again. A few showers and storms will remain possible into at least part of Monday night with the front, while lows will be in the 60′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Health Department is confirming a Rusk County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus disease. The individual was in their 70’s and had known underlying medical conditions. The Rusk County Health Department is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones. Our hearts continue to go out to the grieving families and community members affected by COVID-19, stated Dawn Brost, Rusk County Health Officer. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted, past and present, Brost added. To date, 11 people in Rusk County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. We currently have 10 recovered cases, no active cases, no hospitalizations and 1 death. RUSK COUNTY – It was a busy 4th of July weekend for Rusk County authorities. Friday afternoon at about 1 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway D and Whispering Pines Drive. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped for speeding. After an investigation, the driver was cited and arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance 1st Offense and possession of THC. Friday afternoon at about 4:40, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway D. According to the report, the deputy was out with an African American female who was not following instructions. The subject pulled into a driveway that she does not live at and does not have permission to be there. The vehicle was observed swerving violently several times on County D. After an investigation, the driver was found to be operating with out a valid license 2nd offense. A suspected Meth pipe was in plain view. The women’s wallet was found with suspected THC and Meth. She was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report Saturday July 4th of an accident with injury on County Highway D near Holcombe. The Ladysmith ambulance and Sheldon Fire Department also responded to the scene. Little information was available but a patient was transported to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. Sunday afternoon at about 1:30, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a possibly Intoxicated driver traveling West on Highway 8. After a few minutes, a Rusk County deputy advised he was out with a vehicle that is broke down in the East bound lane. A subject was reportedly taken into custody. A Ladysmith Officer Saturday night at about 9 PM, was dispatched to the Tee-Away for a male who was outside urinating on their fence, after being told the Tee-Away was closed. Dispatch informed Officers it was a White Truck that left. A Rusk County deputy conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle. After an investigation, the driver, Matthew C. Skamfer, 59, was arrested for OWI. BARRON – Over the holiday weekend (Friday Morning-Monday Morning) the Barron County Dispatch Center took 518 calls for service. Over the weekend the WI DNR and Barron County Boat Patrol arrested 4 boaters for OWI on area lakes in the county. Also 6 drivers were arrested over the weekend for OWI on the roads in Barron County. On Saturday July 4, 2020 at 4:04pm the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a boating accident on Pokegema Lake. Initial investigation shows a female, Tera Busker, 41 from Roberts was riding illegally on the front of the boat when they struck a wave and was thrown off of the boat and hit by the motor of the boat. She was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation by the WI DNR and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. On Saturday July 4, 2020 at 10:37pm the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a vehicle that went off the road on SS just north of Chetek. Deputies located a female, Tamara Staves, 49 from Cameron. She was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mayo Hospital in Barron where she passed away. Initial investigation shows a possible medical issue prior to the crash. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – WIS 27 will be under construction to replace a culvert in Chippewa County starting Monday. The culvert replacement will be between Cadott and Cornell. Starting at Seth Creek, north of 100th Avenue, then Leman Creek, south of Highway K to the unnamed stream south of Clark Creek culvert and lastly Clark Creek about two-tenths a mile south of WIS 64. WIS 27 will be detoured to WIS 29, WIS 178 and WIS 64. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the construction is scheduled to be completed in early October. July 6, 2020