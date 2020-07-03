WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-6-20 The hot and humid weather pattern has had a tight grip on the region for about a week now, and is not quite ready to let go just yet. The jet stream continues to favor plenty of heat for much of the nation, though the upper ridge which had been dominant over the central U.S. and Canada has begun to weaken and flatten out. This will allow weather systems to resume a more typical progression across the northern states this week. This also means a better chance to see at least a few days with shower and thunderstorm potential. The first of these will come Monday as a weak cold front approaches. The front will slide into Eastern Minnesota through the day, arriving in Wisconsin at night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop as the atmosphere becomes unstable. It will be another hot and humid day but high temperatures will be dependent on how quickly clouds and storms develop. We should have a good chance to reach 90 yet again. Though a few strong or severe storms are possible, the overall wind field in the atmosphere remains fairly weak so these should be isolated. Otherwise heavy rain will be likely with any storms, which wouldn’t be a bad thing as the hot weather has really dried up the ground again. A few showers and storms will remain possible into at least part of Monday night with the front, while lows will be in the 60′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Health Department is confirming a Rusk County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus disease. The individual was in their 70’s and had known underlying medical conditions. The Rusk County Health Department is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones. Our hearts continue to go out to the grieving families and community members affected by COVID-19, stated Dawn Brost, Rusk County Health Officer. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted, past and present, Brost added. To date, 11 people in Rusk County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. We currently have 10 recovered cases, no active cases, no hospitalizations and 1 death. RUSK COUNTY – It was a busy 4th of July weekend for Rusk County authorities. Friday afternoon at about 1 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway D and Whispering Pines Drive. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped for speeding. After an investigation, the driver was cited and arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance 1st Offense and possession of THC. Friday afternoon at about 4:40, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway D. According to the report, the deputy was out with an African American female who was not following instructions. The subject pulled into a driveway that she does not live at and does not have permission to be there. The vehicle was observed swerving violently several times on County D. After an investigation, the driver was found to be operating with out a valid license 2nd offense. A suspected Meth pipe was in plain view. The women’s wallet was found with suspected THC and Meth. She was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report Saturday July 4th of an accident with injury on County Highway D near Holcombe. The Ladysmith ambulance and Sheldon Fire Department also responded to the scene. Little information was available but a patient was transported to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. Sunday afternoon at about 1:30, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a possibly Intoxicated driver traveling West on Highway 8. After a few minutes, a Rusk County deputy advised he was out with a vehicle that is broke down in the East bound lane. A subject was reportedly taken into custody. A Ladysmith Officer Saturday night at about 9 PM, was dispatched to the Tee-Away for a male who was outside urinating on their fence, after being told the Tee-Away was closed. Dispatch informed Officers it was a White Truck that left. A Rusk County deputy conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle. After an investigation, the driver, Matthew C. Skamfer, 59, was arrested for OWI. BARRON – Over the holiday weekend (Friday Morning-Monday Morning) the Barron County Dispatch Center took 518 calls for service. Over the weekend the WI DNR and Barron County Boat Patrol arrested 4 boaters for OWI on area lakes in the county. Also 6 drivers were arrested over the weekend for OWI on the roads in Barron County. On Saturday July 4, 2020 at 4:04pm the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a boating accident on Pokegema Lake. Initial investigation shows a female, Tera Busker, 41 from Roberts was riding illegally on the front of the boat when they struck a wave and was thrown off of the boat and hit by the motor of the boat. She was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation by the WI DNR and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. On Saturday July 4, 2020 at 10:37pm the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a vehicle that went off the road on SS just north of Chetek. Deputies located a female, Tamara Staves, 49 from Cameron. She was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mayo Hospital in Barron where she passed away. Initial investigation shows a possible medical issue prior to the crash. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – WIS 27 will be under construction to replace a culvert in Chippewa County starting Monday. The culvert replacement will be between Cadott and Cornell. Starting at Seth Creek, north of 100th Avenue, then Leman Creek, south of Highway K to the unnamed stream south of Clark Creek culvert and lastly Clark Creek about two-tenths a mile south of WIS 64. WIS 27 will be detoured to WIS 29, WIS 178 and WIS 64. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the construction is scheduled to be completed in early October.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-3-20 A sustained blast of heat is expected to bake much of the United States with hotter-thanusualtemperatures this holiday weekend, and forecasts suggest that the heat and the humidity could linger for several weeks. The extreme weather — the first major heat wave of the season — comes as many states are scrambling to contain the rampant spread of the coronavirus and resources are already strained. And while the pandemic presents some unique challenges this summer, experts say these extreme events will continue to pose public health risks because climate change is making heat waves around the world more frequent and more intense. The coming heat is projected to affect huge parts of the U.S., from eastern New Mexico and Colorado across the central Plains and into the Northeast. “The first half of July looks to have well-above-normal temperatures, at pretty high probabilities, beginning around the Fourth of July or slightly before,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. Law enforcement agencies and transportation safety officials are delivering a simple, but potentially life-saving message to all motorists: buckle up – every seat – every trip. During the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign that runs through Sunday, July 5, law enforcement agencies across the state will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours to help ensure motorists are traveling safely. “The primary goal of this national public education and enforcement initiative is motorist safety,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “To move towards our goal of Zero Deaths on Wisconsin roads, we need all motorists to be safe and responsible. That means buckle up, watch your speed and set the phone aside.” Wisconsin’s current seat belt use rate is 90.2 percent – the highest ever. Still, of all the car and light truck occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year, 44% were not wearing a seat belt. Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law, in place since 2009, allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin and resulted in 41,654 traffic convictions last year. During Click It or Ticket, WisDOT will use designated federal funds to support enhanced law enforcement efforts, TV, radio and other public education messages. Electronic message signs along major highways will also display buckle up reminders. OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) – Two people have died after a head-on collision in Osceola. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 35, north of 90th Avenue. At the scene, it was determined two pickup trucks hit each other head-on. There was one male driver in one truck, and a male and female in the other. The pair died at the scene. The other solo driver was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s names have not been released. VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Two people in Vernon County are hurt after their UTV rolled over late Thursday night. Vernon County Deputies believe alcohol is blame. The rollover happened in Clinton on Clinton Ridge Road just north of Peaceful Valley Road. Deputies say 41-year-old Kristopher Hanson, of Tomahawk, and 25-year-old Megan Anderson, of Westby, were riding around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when Hanson was speeding around a corner and lost control. The two have been hospitalized for their injures. MADISON, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE)– Summers make for long, busy days on the 84,000 miles of Wisconsin rivers as residents and visitors load picnics, canoes, kayaks and kids’ toys for memorable fun along the shores and in the waters. This season, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ conservation wardens, local authorities and first responders are urging attention to safety when planning activities near and in rivers. River safety tips stem from a foundational belief of having respect for the river and its shores. Be smart and stay aware because a river’s potential danger is often not visible to the human eye. These potential risks are why conservation wardens and area agencies stress the importance of wearing a life jacket – especially for children who find shorelines particularly inviting. The higher, fast-moving water can tax an individual’s boating, paddling and swimming skills. “What may look like a flat, inviting river or stream, may disguise a fast-moving current pulling debris out of your sight and under the surface – and could put you in danger without a lot of warning,” said Capt. April Dombrowski with the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement. July 3, 2020
- Yard Sale July 3, 2020Yard Sale – W11967 Arndt Road in Bruce. July 9, 9-5, July 10, 9-5 and July 11, 9-Noon. Household items, lawn tractor, compressor, pack & play, folding table with chairs, motors and so much more.