Collier scores 20 points, Lynx hold on to beat Sky 83-81 Napheesa Collier scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx held on to beat the Chicago Sky 83-81

AP source: MLB will play 7-inning games in doubleheaders Big league doubleheaders will now become a pair of seven-inning games in baseball’s latest radical rule change during a season reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic