WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-30-20 Wisconsin’s on the north side of a weak front that has stalled just to the south of the state. This is allowing for a dry northerly flow for our area Humidity will be low making for comfortable conditions. Wind will be northeasterly and light, an indicator of the fairly benign weather pattern across the US. Highs will eventually reach the low 80′s with just a few more clouds in the afternoon. Quiet and comfortable weather will take us through the night as well. Once again, weak northerly flow will keep this continuous weather pattern going through Friday. Mostly sunny skies, dry air, and temps in the low 80′s for our third day in a row. Add another cool night to the streak of comfortable weather as well. As we shift into the weekend, that’s when a few subtle changes become more likely. A stronger high pressure system will begin to dive south through Canada. A cold front will emerge on the leading edge of this air mass and is expected to pass through late on Saturday. However, convergence ahead of the front during the afternoon will account for a heightened chance at a few showers or storms. As we close out July and head into the final month of Meteorological Summer, we’ll consistently lose 2 minutes of daylight each day. By August 8th the sunrise will be after 6 AM and by August 26th the sunset will be prior to 8 PM. That’s a loss of 1 hour and 15 minutes through the month. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday morning at 11:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received an accident with injury call located on Ellingson Avenue in Hawkins. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hawkins ambulance and Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the police log, Hawkins EMS reported it was a bicycle versus automobile accident. A Rusk County Deputy later reported that a male juvenile fell out the back of a truck. The patient was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Dispatch at about 12:45 PM Wednesday, received a 911 call reporting a garage fire on Hendricks Road, Ladysmith. The Ladysmith Fire Department,Ladysmith ambulance and a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. Ladysmith Officers were requested to assist at the fire. According to the report, the fire appeared to be an electrical issue at the garage circuit box. The fire was put out with minor damage concentrated to a small corner of the garage. BRUCE – Wednesday evening, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a location on North 2nd Street. Bruce. The subject has an active warrant and Probation and Parole would like the subject to be picked up. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy made contact with the subject this (Thursday) morning shortly before 3 AM. The subject was transported to the Rusk County Jail. EXLAND – Wednesday afternoon a male subject advised Rusk County authorities of a theft complaint. According to the report, the complainant advised he has three logging chains, two road binders, three or four ratchet strips, multiple tool sets and political signs taken from his property. After an investigation, the reporting person stated after the last 6 months, misc. items started to go missing from his property. No known suspects at this time. LADYSMITH – At 1 AM this (Thursday) morning, a Ladysmith Officer conducted a traffic stop on West 3rd Street North of a White in color Buick Sedan. According to the report, the City Officer discovered the driver to be 15 years old with no valid drivers license. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for operating without a license 1st offense. BARRON CO., Wis. (WEAU) – Barron County reports the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases out of any county in western Wisconsin to date, with 73 new cases just Wednesday. The county has a total of 206 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 127 of those cases are considered active. Barron County has seen nearly 75 percent of its entire case total during the last two weeks. Health officials hope the recent rise in cases can serve as a wake-up call for community members who they say aren’t taking the virus as seriously as they should. Some of the 73 cases on Wednesday are tied to the Seneca Foods facility in Cumberland. On Monday, the Wisconsin National Guard did a testing site at the facility. The number of cases confirmed at the facility is unknown, but representatives for Seneca Foods says they are working with all affected employees. Health officials in Barron County say the facility followed all of the CDC guidelines and while the outbreak has played a part in the spike in cases it isn’t the whole story. “I know often times people see something like that and they like to think ‘oh that’s where it all came from’, but it’s not 100 percent from that outbreak there are a lot of other cases, like we mentioned, related to travel, gatherings, close contact with other positive cases. So while the outbreak at the food processing facility definitely played a role it certainly was not 100 percent of the new cases that came in today,” said Barron County Public Health Specialist Sarah Turner. (Gray News) – Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74. “You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal with it,” Cain’s Twitter account and official website said. “We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord.” You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal. Cain, a colon cancer survivor, was diagnosed with coronavirus in early July after attending a Trump presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. He was an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.
- Wes Ward July 30, 2020Wes Ward, 53 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, July 28, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife: Lynette, his mother and step father: Ellen and Gary Hurlbutt, 3 children: Nathan Ward, Tyler Ward and Meagan Dahl, 2 granddaughters, 2 step-children: Jennifer and Julieann White, 2 brothers: Stephen and Gary Ward, 1 […]
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-28-20 A weak surface trough and weak upper level disturbance riding the upper level northwest flow will trigger a few brief showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon; otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 80s and humidity levels will remain low. The next area of high pressure will then slowly migrate from Canada and the Northern Plains to the east through the end of the work week. This will keep the Upper Midwest in northwest flow, continuing the seasonable temperatures and lower humidity levels. Wednesday and Thursday will both be dry days with perhaps a few extra clouds around on Thursday. Highs will again be in the lower 80′s. The work week and July will finish up with more sunshine on Friday with similar temperatures. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department, Rusk County COVID-19 Update: No new positive cases! Rusk County has 1 active case, 11 recovered cases and 13 total positive cases. There are 1,246 negative results in Rusk County with no hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. It is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. MADISON (WKOW) – UW-Madison’s University Housing division plans to reopen all 21 of its residential halls next month. The dorms are set to hold between 7,300 and 7,500 undergraduate students and university leaders finalized a series of changes that aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between students and out into the community. “Most of the residence halls will be at pretty close to their full capacity,” said Brendon Dybdahl, University Housing’s Marketing and Communications Director. Dybdahl outlined on Monday a number of the changes University Housing is preparing to enact for the fall semester: Students and staff will be tested every two weeks for COVID-19 There will not be any three or four-person dorm rooms Students will only be allowed to host residents of other UW-Madison dorms as guests Required face coverings when residents are outside of their rooms About 800 designated quarantine and isolation spaces across campus “If they tested positive for coronavirus, they would go into an isolation facility,” Dybdahl said. “If they’d been in contact with someone or their roommate has been diagnosed, they would be placed for two weeks in a quarantine facility.” Dybdahl said University Housing is still finalizing the locations for the quarantine and isolation quarters. He said anyone in quarantine would have private bathrooms while those who test positive would share space with other COVID-19 positive students. University officials are confident 800 designated spaces would be enough to separate affected students but noted there is a possibility that, with rapid spread of the virus, the school would move education entirely off-campus as it did earlier in the spring. (AP) – Remington Arms, weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the Sandy Hook school massacre, is seeking bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years. The nation’s oldest gunmaker listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million. Gun sales have slumped, as they typically do, under a Republican administration, because gun owners are not as compelled to stockpile weapons out of fear that Congress will create tougher gun-control laws. But the past three years have been particularly volatile, fueled in part by a mass shooting in Las Vegas and other high-profile mass killings that have led retail chains to restrict sales, or removed guns completely from stores. July 28, 2020