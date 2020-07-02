WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-3-20 A sustained blast of heat is expected to bake much of the United States with hotter-thanusualtemperatures this holiday weekend, and forecasts suggest that the heat and the humidity could linger for several weeks. The extreme weather — the first major heat wave of the season — comes as many states are scrambling to contain the rampant spread of the coronavirus and resources are already strained. And while the pandemic presents some unique challenges this summer, experts say these extreme events will continue to pose public health risks because climate change is making heat waves around the world more frequent and more intense. The coming heat is projected to affect huge parts of the U.S., from eastern New Mexico and Colorado across the central Plains and into the Northeast. “The first half of July looks to have well-above-normal temperatures, at pretty high probabilities, beginning around the Fourth of July or slightly before,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. Law enforcement agencies and transportation safety officials are delivering a simple, but potentially life-saving message to all motorists: buckle up – every seat – every trip. During the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign that runs through Sunday, July 5, law enforcement agencies across the state will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours to help ensure motorists are traveling safely. “The primary goal of this national public education and enforcement initiative is motorist safety,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “To move towards our goal of Zero Deaths on Wisconsin roads, we need all motorists to be safe and responsible. That means buckle up, watch your speed and set the phone aside.” Wisconsin’s current seat belt use rate is 90.2 percent – the highest ever. Still, of all the car and light truck occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year, 44% were not wearing a seat belt. Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law, in place since 2009, allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin and resulted in 41,654 traffic convictions last year. During Click It or Ticket, WisDOT will use designated federal funds to support enhanced law enforcement efforts, TV, radio and other public education messages. Electronic message signs along major highways will also display buckle up reminders. OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) – Two people have died after a head-on collision in Osceola. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 35, north of 90th Avenue. At the scene, it was determined two pickup trucks hit each other head-on. There was one male driver in one truck, and a male and female in the other. The pair died at the scene. The other solo driver was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s names have not been released. VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Two people in Vernon County are hurt after their UTV rolled over late Thursday night. Vernon County Deputies believe alcohol is blame. The rollover happened in Clinton on Clinton Ridge Road just north of Peaceful Valley Road. Deputies say 41-year-old Kristopher Hanson, of Tomahawk, and 25-year-old Megan Anderson, of Westby, were riding around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when Hanson was speeding around a corner and lost control. The two have been hospitalized for their injures. MADISON, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE)– Summers make for long, busy days on the 84,000 miles of Wisconsin rivers as residents and visitors load picnics, canoes, kayaks and kids’ toys for memorable fun along the shores and in the waters. This season, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ conservation wardens, local authorities and first responders are urging attention to safety when planning activities near and in rivers. River safety tips stem from a foundational belief of having respect for the river and its shores. Be smart and stay aware because a river’s potential danger is often not visible to the human eye. These potential risks are why conservation wardens and area agencies stress the importance of wearing a life jacket – especially for children who find shorelines particularly inviting. The higher, fast-moving water can tax an individual’s boating, paddling and swimming skills. “What may look like a flat, inviting river or stream, may disguise a fast-moving current pulling debris out of your sight and under the surface – and could put you in danger without a lot of warning,” said Capt. April Dombrowski with the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-2-20 The last few days of this work week will come with hot, humid and mainly dry weather. High pressure to our east will merge with another center over the Plains and the result will lead to sinking air over the state and region. Clouds and rain require rising air in the atmosphere to form, but this set up will limit that potential. The result will be mainly sunny skies and light winds. Sinking air also heats up more quickly, and the next few days we are likely to see highs return to the 90′s. The one plus with the high being overhead, is the stronger southerly flow will shift a bit farther west, which may allow for a reduction in some of the higher dew points we’ve been seeing. It will still be humid for sure, but that tropical feel may be less, at least for a few days. The Fourth of July weekend will continue with plenty of heat and mainly dry weather for the holiday. The return of some weak mid-level energy may help drive the development of at least a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, favoring our northern areas. Temperatures will again reach the low 90′s with more sticky conditions. Outside of that very isolated shower, we are not expecting any weather concerns for the Eau Claire fireworks with a warm and dry evening forecast. Going into Sunday we will see a small increase in shower and storm chances, but again likely staying dry much of the day. Highs will again be around 90. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported no new positive cases Wednesday! However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Prepping for the 4th of July? It may look a little different this year, but can still be great! ?�ﾟﾇﾸ Stay inside and watch televised fireworks! BONUS: less sweating and no bug spray needed! ?�ﾟﾇﾸ Have a picnic in the backyard. ?�ﾟﾇﾸ Host an online patriotic movie night. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 540 new COVID-19 cases in the state, for a total case number of 29,199. 23,089 cases have recovered, which is 79% of all cases. There is an increase of 12,068 negative test results for a total of 551,607. There are two more deaths within the state, which brings the total to 786 people. RUSK COUNTY – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Wednesday, as required by state law, released an estimate of the general school aids each public school district will receive for the 2020-21 school year. Estimated general school aids for 2020-21 total $4.9 billion, representing a $163.5 million (3.5 percent) increase over last year. District aid estimates for schools in our area include Ladysmith getting $6,903,605 which is up 4%. Flambeau will receive $4,228,271, down 1%, Bruce, $2,651,053, up 12%, Lake Holcombe $146,688, down 15%, Winter, $57,869, also down 15%, Cornell, $2,844,987 down 3%, and Chetek/Wey, $2,380,514, up 30%. General school aids are the largest form of state support for public schools in the state. WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government reported Thursday. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus. While the jobless rate was down from 13.3% in May, it is still at a Depression-era level. And the data was gathered during the second week of June, before a number of states began to reverse or suspend the reopenings of their economies to try to beat back the virus. “This is a bit of a dated snapshot at this point,” said Jesse Edgerton, an economist at J.P. Morgan Chase. The news came as the number of confirmed infections per day in the U.S. soared to an all-time high of 50,700, more than doubling over the past month, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House approved a $1.5 trillion plan Wednesday to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into projects to fix roads and bridges, upgrade transit systems, expand interstate railways and dredge harbors, ports and channels. The bill also authorizes more than $100 billion to expand internet access for rural and low-income communities and $25 billion to modernize the U.S. Postal Service’s infrastructure and operations, including a fleet of electric vehicles. Lawmakers approved the Moving Forward Act by a 233-188 vote, mostly along party lines. It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where a much narrower bill approved by a key committee has languished for nearly a year. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has not attempted to schedule a floor debate and none appears forthcoming. The idea of “Infrastructure Week” in the Trump era has become a long-running inside joke in Washington because there was little action to show for it. Still, Wednesday’s vote represented at least a faint signal of momentum for the kind of program that has traditionally held bipartisan appeal. July 2, 2020
