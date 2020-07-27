WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-28-20 A weak surface trough and weak upper level disturbance riding the upper level northwest flow will trigger a few brief showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon; otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 80s and humidity levels will remain low. The next area of high pressure will then slowly migrate from Canada and the Northern Plains to the east through the end of the work week. This will keep the Upper Midwest in northwest flow, continuing the seasonable temperatures and lower humidity levels. Wednesday and Thursday will both be dry days with perhaps a few extra clouds around on Thursday. Highs will again be in the lower 80′s. The work week and July will finish up with more sunshine on Friday with similar temperatures. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department, Rusk County COVID-19 Update: No new positive cases! Rusk County has 1 active case, 11 recovered cases and 13 total positive cases. There are 1,246 negative results in Rusk County with no hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. It is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. MADISON (WKOW) – UW-Madison’s University Housing division plans to reopen all 21 of its residential halls next month. The dorms are set to hold between 7,300 and 7,500 undergraduate students and university leaders finalized a series of changes that aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between students and out into the community. “Most of the residence halls will be at pretty close to their full capacity,” said Brendon Dybdahl, University Housing’s Marketing and Communications Director. Dybdahl outlined on Monday a number of the changes University Housing is preparing to enact for the fall semester: Students and staff will be tested every two weeks for COVID-19 There will not be any three or four-person dorm rooms Students will only be allowed to host residents of other UW-Madison dorms as guests Required face coverings when residents are outside of their rooms About 800 designated quarantine and isolation spaces across campus “If they tested positive for coronavirus, they would go into an isolation facility,” Dybdahl said. “If they’d been in contact with someone or their roommate has been diagnosed, they would be placed for two weeks in a quarantine facility.” Dybdahl said University Housing is still finalizing the locations for the quarantine and isolation quarters. He said anyone in quarantine would have private bathrooms while those who test positive would share space with other COVID-19 positive students. University officials are confident 800 designated spaces would be enough to separate affected students but noted there is a possibility that, with rapid spread of the virus, the school would move education entirely off-campus as it did earlier in the spring. (AP) – Remington Arms, weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the Sandy Hook school massacre, is seeking bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years. The nation’s oldest gunmaker listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million. Gun sales have slumped, as they typically do, under a Republican administration, because gun owners are not as compelled to stockpile weapons out of fear that Congress will create tougher gun-control laws. But the past three years have been particularly volatile, fueled in part by a mass shooting in Las Vegas and other high-profile mass killings that have led retail chains to restrict sales, or removed guns completely from stores.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-27-20 Behind a cold front, humidity levels and temperatures have dropped. The final week of July is here, and Mother Nature is going to give us a break from the summer extremes, including high heat, high humidity, and severe storms. In fact, we are not looking at any additional rain chances through the end of the month! The sub-tropical ridge which was quite dominant to our south this past week will weaken as a large upper low passes by well to our north in Canada. This feature will slowly move to the east, suppressing the heat ridge farther south in the United States. This means the northern tier of states, initially starting in the Dakotas and Upper Midwest, will see some very pleasant weather with near to slightly below average temperatures and generally comfortable humidity levels. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, Friday afternoon just after 4 PM, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was a vehicle in the ditch on County Highway D near Chetek. According to the report, the vehicle was on the South side of the road, there was no one around the vehicle and it appears that the vehicle has been there a couple days. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. A deputy advised the vehicle was far into the ditch. It appears to have been traveling East bound on County Highway D and left the roadway crashing into the ditch hitting multiple trees. The vehicle has damage to all areas and is not operable. The vehicle has been in this location for several days. The vehicle was removed and deputies were to try and contact the registered owner of the vehicle. LADYSMITH – A Rusk County Deputy and City Police Officer Friday evening investigated a trespass complaint. According to the police log, a subject was in a building on Worden Avenue West, Ladysmith. The subject left but his property was still there. After about 90 minutes, the subject was back at the location. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and taken to the LEC. LADYSMITH – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning on Highway 27 and Jansen Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, there were 4 occupants in the vehicle. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for bail jumping. All occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. Two female and 1 male passengers were taken into custody. The male driver was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. No other information was avaialble. SHELDON – Saturday evening at about 6:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject requesting deputies at his farm on Spur Road on the Rusk/Taylor County line. According to the report, the caller advised one of his Hispanic workers got beat up on the Rusk County side of his farm. The caller advised the suspect fled the scene into Chippewa County. A family member of the suspect is in one of the buildings refusing to leave as this person incited some of the fight. Rusk County Deputies responded to the scene and after an investigation, the incident happened in Taylor County. They checked on the victim and this will be a felony battery case. After a short time, the suspect was in Rusk County at a known location. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and turned over to Taylor County. LADYSMITH – Saturday morning at about 2:15, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 and Ambrose Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody and transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. Probation was contacted and Probation issued a hold on the subject for OWI. (AP) – The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government — one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. There’s still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will really protect. The needed proof: Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version. After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines, especially in areas where the virus still is spreading unchecked. “Unfortunately for the United States of America, we have plenty of infections right now” to get that answer, NIH’s Dr. Anthony Fauci recently told The Associated Press. Moderna said the vaccination was done in Savannah, Georgia, the first site to get underway among more than seven dozen trial sites scattered around the country. In Binghamton, New York, nurse Melissa Harting said she volunteered as a way “to do my part to help out.” “I’m excited,” Harting said before she received a study injection Monday morning. Especially with family members in front-line jobs that could expose them to the virus, “doing our part to eradicate it is very important to me.” NEW YORK (AP) — Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump starting Black Friday sales. The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states. Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after their turkey feast. TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) – One man died after a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County over the weekend. On Sunday around 3:15 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 56 near County Road SS in the town of Liberty. Dustin M. McCartney, 56, from rural Richland Center, was not wearing his seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. McCartney had a dog in the vehicle that was taken to Vernon County Humane Society to be evaluated for any injuries. The incident remains under investigation but the initial reports indicate McCartney lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain. The vehicle and its trailer went off the road and traveled sideways before rolling and ejecting the driver. This incident marks the first traffic fatality in Vernon County for 2020. WASHINGTON (AP) — Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis. The administration’s chief negotiators — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — spent the weekend on Capitol Hill to put what Meadows described as “final touches” on the relief bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to bring forward Monday afternoon. “We’re done,” Mnuchin said as he and Meadows left Capitol Hill on Sunday after meeting with GOP staff. But looming deadlines may force them to consider other options. By Friday, millions of out-of-work Americans will lose an $600 federal unemployment benefit that is expiring and federal eviction protections for many renters are also coming to an end. President Donald Trump’s standing is at one of the lowest points of his term, according to a new AP-NORC poll. “They’re in disarray and that delay is causing suffering for America’s families,” Pelosi said. Pelosi panned the Trump administration’s desire to trim the $600 weekly unemployment boost to about 70% of pre-pandemic wages. She also said she opposes tackling a relief package in piecemeal fashion. With the virus death toll climbing and 4.2 million infections nationwide, the administration officials converged on the Capitol to revive the Republican package that unraveled last week. Republican senators and the White House are at odds over various items, including how to cut back the jobless benefit without fully doing away with it. July 27, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-24-20 The warmth and humidity will ramp up this afternoon as southerly flow increases. High pressure will be to our east while the next front begins to take shape in the Northern Plains. As a warm front lifts to the north and east, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures climb through the 80′s while dew points approach 70 by this afternoon. It will remain warm and muggy at night with lows in the low 70s, and this will set us up to make a run for 90 degrees again on Saturday. High temperatures will hinge on cloud cover as mid and upper level moisture slides in from the west. Thunderstorm concerns at least for the afternoon have diminished, as development looks to hold off and remain mostly in Northern Minnesota during the day. As these organize, they are forecast to drop down to the southeast and bring our best chances for storms and heavy rain into Saturday night. During the day we will see highs around 90 and with dew points in the 70′s, it’s going to be sticky, to say the least. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – For the first time in five days, Eau Claire County shows a double-digit increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19. 468 new tests are recorded Thursday, which is the county’s second-highest single-day total. Eau Claire County reports three deaths due to COVID-19. 421 positive test results (increase of 12) 12,322 negative test results 3 deaths The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases passes the 1,000 mark for the second time in three days. Thursday’s increase was just shy of the record high of 1,117, set on Tuesday. DHS says the death toll rose by 13 in the last 24 hours. RUSK COUNTY – As of Thursday no new cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. GLEN FLORA – This (Friday) morning at about 3:25, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passer by advising there was a vehicle flipped over on its top in the pine trees at a location on Highway 73 and Highway 8, Glen Flora. According to the report, the caller was not able to stop, unknown injury or if anyone was in the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, the Hawkins ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. A Rusk County Deputy advised there was no one in the vehicle, there was severe car damage, as the car rolled. The vehicle was missing two tires, there was no license plate and could not access the vin number at this time. After a short time, a county deputy made contact with individuals that own the vehicle. No patient was found and the Hawkins ambulance was cleared from the scene. A deputy spoke with multiple parties associated with the crash and the stories were not adding up. No other information was available at this time. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – More than $26,000 of suspected stolen merchandise is seized during an arrest on I-94. The complaint was filed Thursday in Eau Claire County against 29-year-old Linda Hillard of Minnesota. She’s charged with concealing stolen property, and is free on a $2,500 signature bond. According to the criminal complaint, she was pulled over on I-94 in late May as she was driving from Minneapolis to Chicago. The Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper who made the traffic stop searched Hillard’s vehicle and found four, unopened iphone 11s valued at nearly $2,900. The Trooper also reports finding assorted jewelry priced at more than $23,000. When asked where she got the merchandise, Hillard said, “From a guy off the street.” (WKOW) – On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidelines on reopening schools in the fall. The guidelines come after President Donald Trump complained that the agency’s original recommendations for reopening schools were too tough and too expensive. In the newly released guidelines, the agency said, “While some children have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up nearly 95% of reported COVID-19 cases.” However, the agency also cites that there are higher proportions of COVID-19 cases among Hispanic/Latino children compared to non-Hispanic white children. The agency also said “children with certain underlying medical conditions are at an increased risk of severe illness.” The agency emphasized the harm done by keeping kids out of school by citing that schools play a critical role in the well-being of communities and that schools provide important instruction and academic support. The CDC said communities should expect to see COVID-19 cases and that’s why it’s important schools “coordinate, plan and prepare.” Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A Chippewa Falls woman who stabbed another person during a fight at an Eau Claire hotel will spend the next four years on probation. That was the sentence handed down to Taylor Simpson by Judge Jon Theisen. Police said Simpson got into a fight with a person back in April and stabbed them several times. She was arrested about a week later in Chippewa Falls. Simpson pleaded no contest to aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon. ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A suspect was taken into custody after a high speed chase took place in St. Croix County. Officials say the car was being pursued by the Woodbury Police Department for an attempted homicide. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a male suspect was traveling towards St. Croix County and may be armed with a handgun and had history with improvised explosive devices. The vehicle entered the county line reaching speeds of 120 mph while traveling to hit squad cars. The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle became disabled on I-94 near mile post 13 where the suspect fled on foot carrying a backpack. No one was injured in the arrest or incident. The name of the suspect is being withheld while law enforcement confirm a positive identity. July 24, 2020