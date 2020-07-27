mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-28-20 A weak surface trough and weak upper level disturbance riding the upper level northwest flow will trigger a few brief showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon; otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 80s and humidity levels will remain low. The next area of high pressure will then slowly migrate from Canada and the Northern Plains to the east through the end of the work week. This will keep the Upper Midwest in northwest flow, continuing the seasonable temperatures and lower humidity levels. Wednesday and Thursday will both be dry days with perhaps a few extra clouds around on Thursday. Highs will again be in the lower 80′s. The work week and July will finish up with more sunshine on Friday with similar temperatures. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department, Rusk County COVID-19 Update: No new positive cases! Rusk County has 1 active case, 11 recovered cases and 13 total positive cases. There are 1,246 negative results in Rusk County with no hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. It is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. MADISON (WKOW) – UW-Madison’s University Housing division plans to reopen all 21 of its residential halls next month. The dorms are set to hold between 7,300 and 7,500 undergraduate students and university leaders finalized a series of changes that aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between students and out into the community. “Most of the residence halls will be at pretty close to their full capacity,” said Brendon Dybdahl, University Housing’s Marketing and Communications Director. Dybdahl outlined on Monday a number of the changes University Housing is preparing to enact for the fall semester: Students and staff will be tested every two weeks for COVID-19 There will not be any three or four-person dorm rooms Students will only be allowed to host residents of other UW-Madison dorms as guests Required face coverings when residents are outside of their rooms About 800 designated quarantine and isolation spaces across campus “If they tested positive for coronavirus, they would go into an isolation facility,” Dybdahl said. “If they’d been in contact with someone or their roommate has been diagnosed, they would be placed for two weeks in a quarantine facility.” Dybdahl said University Housing is still finalizing the locations for the quarantine and isolation quarters. He said anyone in quarantine would have private bathrooms while those who test positive would share space with other COVID-19 positive students. University officials are confident 800 designated spaces would be enough to separate affected students but noted there is a possibility that, with rapid spread of the virus, the school would move education entirely off-campus as it did earlier in the spring. (AP) – Remington Arms, weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the Sandy Hook school massacre, is seeking bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years. The nation’s oldest gunmaker listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million. Gun sales have slumped, as they typically do, under a Republican administration, because gun owners are not as compelled to stockpile weapons out of fear that Congress will create tougher gun-control laws. But the past three years have been particularly volatile, fueled in part by a mass shooting in Las Vegas and other high-profile mass killings that have led retail chains to restrict sales, or removed guns completely from stores.

