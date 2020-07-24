WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-27-20 Behind a cold front, humidity levels and temperatures have dropped. The final week of July is here, and Mother Nature is going to give us a break from the summer extremes, including high heat, high humidity, and severe storms. In fact, we are not looking at any additional rain chances through the end of the month! The sub-tropical ridge which was quite dominant to our south this past week will weaken as a large upper low passes by well to our north in Canada. This feature will slowly move to the east, suppressing the heat ridge farther south in the United States. This means the northern tier of states, initially starting in the Dakotas and Upper Midwest, will see some very pleasant weather with near to slightly below average temperatures and generally comfortable humidity levels. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, Friday afternoon just after 4 PM, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was a vehicle in the ditch on County Highway D near Chetek. According to the report, the vehicle was on the South side of the road, there was no one around the vehicle and it appears that the vehicle has been there a couple days. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. A deputy advised the vehicle was far into the ditch. It appears to have been traveling East bound on County Highway D and left the roadway crashing into the ditch hitting multiple trees. The vehicle has damage to all areas and is not operable. The vehicle has been in this location for several days. The vehicle was removed and deputies were to try and contact the registered owner of the vehicle. LADYSMITH – A Rusk County Deputy and City Police Officer Friday evening investigated a trespass complaint. According to the police log, a subject was in a building on Worden Avenue West, Ladysmith. The subject left but his property was still there. After about 90 minutes, the subject was back at the location. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and taken to the LEC. LADYSMITH – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning on Highway 27 and Jansen Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, there were 4 occupants in the vehicle. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for bail jumping. All occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. Two female and 1 male passengers were taken into custody. The male driver was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. No other information was avaialble. SHELDON – Saturday evening at about 6:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject requesting deputies at his farm on Spur Road on the Rusk/Taylor County line. According to the report, the caller advised one of his Hispanic workers got beat up on the Rusk County side of his farm. The caller advised the suspect fled the scene into Chippewa County. A family member of the suspect is in one of the buildings refusing to leave as this person incited some of the fight. Rusk County Deputies responded to the scene and after an investigation, the incident happened in Taylor County. They checked on the victim and this will be a felony battery case. After a short time, the suspect was in Rusk County at a known location. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and turned over to Taylor County. LADYSMITH – Saturday morning at about 2:15, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 and Ambrose Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody and transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. Probation was contacted and Probation issued a hold on the subject for OWI. (AP) – The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government — one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. There’s still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will really protect. The needed proof: Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version. After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines, especially in areas where the virus still is spreading unchecked. “Unfortunately for the United States of America, we have plenty of infections right now” to get that answer, NIH’s Dr. Anthony Fauci recently told The Associated Press. Moderna said the vaccination was done in Savannah, Georgia, the first site to get underway among more than seven dozen trial sites scattered around the country. In Binghamton, New York, nurse Melissa Harting said she volunteered as a way “to do my part to help out.” “I’m excited,” Harting said before she received a study injection Monday morning. Especially with family members in front-line jobs that could expose them to the virus, “doing our part to eradicate it is very important to me.” NEW YORK (AP) — Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump starting Black Friday sales. The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states. Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after their turkey feast. TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) – One man died after a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County over the weekend. On Sunday around 3:15 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 56 near County Road SS in the town of Liberty. Dustin M. McCartney, 56, from rural Richland Center, was not wearing his seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. McCartney had a dog in the vehicle that was taken to Vernon County Humane Society to be evaluated for any injuries. The incident remains under investigation but the initial reports indicate McCartney lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain. The vehicle and its trailer went off the road and traveled sideways before rolling and ejecting the driver. This incident marks the first traffic fatality in Vernon County for 2020. WASHINGTON (AP) — Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis. The administration’s chief negotiators — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — spent the weekend on Capitol Hill to put what Meadows described as “final touches” on the relief bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to bring forward Monday afternoon. “We’re done,” Mnuchin said as he and Meadows left Capitol Hill on Sunday after meeting with GOP staff. But looming deadlines may force them to consider other options. By Friday, millions of out-of-work Americans will lose an $600 federal unemployment benefit that is expiring and federal eviction protections for many renters are also coming to an end. President Donald Trump’s standing is at one of the lowest points of his term, according to a new AP-NORC poll. “They’re in disarray and that delay is causing suffering for America’s families,” Pelosi said. Pelosi panned the Trump administration’s desire to trim the $600 weekly unemployment boost to about 70% of pre-pandemic wages. She also said she opposes tackling a relief package in piecemeal fashion. With the virus death toll climbing and 4.2 million infections nationwide, the administration officials converged on the Capitol to revive the Republican package that unraveled last week. Republican senators and the White House are at odds over various items, including how to cut back the jobless benefit without fully doing away with it.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-24-20 The warmth and humidity will ramp up this afternoon as southerly flow increases. High pressure will be to our east while the next front begins to take shape in the Northern Plains. As a warm front lifts to the north and east, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures climb through the 80′s while dew points approach 70 by this afternoon. It will remain warm and muggy at night with lows in the low 70s, and this will set us up to make a run for 90 degrees again on Saturday. High temperatures will hinge on cloud cover as mid and upper level moisture slides in from the west. Thunderstorm concerns at least for the afternoon have diminished, as development looks to hold off and remain mostly in Northern Minnesota during the day. As these organize, they are forecast to drop down to the southeast and bring our best chances for storms and heavy rain into Saturday night. During the day we will see highs around 90 and with dew points in the 70′s, it’s going to be sticky, to say the least. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – For the first time in five days, Eau Claire County shows a double-digit increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19. 468 new tests are recorded Thursday, which is the county’s second-highest single-day total. Eau Claire County reports three deaths due to COVID-19. 421 positive test results (increase of 12) 12,322 negative test results 3 deaths The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases passes the 1,000 mark for the second time in three days. Thursday’s increase was just shy of the record high of 1,117, set on Tuesday. DHS says the death toll rose by 13 in the last 24 hours. RUSK COUNTY – As of Thursday no new cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. GLEN FLORA – This (Friday) morning at about 3:25, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passer by advising there was a vehicle flipped over on its top in the pine trees at a location on Highway 73 and Highway 8, Glen Flora. According to the report, the caller was not able to stop, unknown injury or if anyone was in the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, the Hawkins ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. A Rusk County Deputy advised there was no one in the vehicle, there was severe car damage, as the car rolled. The vehicle was missing two tires, there was no license plate and could not access the vin number at this time. After a short time, a county deputy made contact with individuals that own the vehicle. No patient was found and the Hawkins ambulance was cleared from the scene. A deputy spoke with multiple parties associated with the crash and the stories were not adding up. No other information was available at this time. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – More than $26,000 of suspected stolen merchandise is seized during an arrest on I-94. The complaint was filed Thursday in Eau Claire County against 29-year-old Linda Hillard of Minnesota. She’s charged with concealing stolen property, and is free on a $2,500 signature bond. According to the criminal complaint, she was pulled over on I-94 in late May as she was driving from Minneapolis to Chicago. The Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper who made the traffic stop searched Hillard’s vehicle and found four, unopened iphone 11s valued at nearly $2,900. The Trooper also reports finding assorted jewelry priced at more than $23,000. When asked where she got the merchandise, Hillard said, “From a guy off the street.” (WKOW) – On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidelines on reopening schools in the fall. The guidelines come after President Donald Trump complained that the agency’s original recommendations for reopening schools were too tough and too expensive. In the newly released guidelines, the agency said, “While some children have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up nearly 95% of reported COVID-19 cases.” However, the agency also cites that there are higher proportions of COVID-19 cases among Hispanic/Latino children compared to non-Hispanic white children. The agency also said “children with certain underlying medical conditions are at an increased risk of severe illness.” The agency emphasized the harm done by keeping kids out of school by citing that schools play a critical role in the well-being of communities and that schools provide important instruction and academic support. The CDC said communities should expect to see COVID-19 cases and that’s why it’s important schools “coordinate, plan and prepare.” Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A Chippewa Falls woman who stabbed another person during a fight at an Eau Claire hotel will spend the next four years on probation. That was the sentence handed down to Taylor Simpson by Judge Jon Theisen. Police said Simpson got into a fight with a person back in April and stabbed them several times. She was arrested about a week later in Chippewa Falls. Simpson pleaded no contest to aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon. ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A suspect was taken into custody after a high speed chase took place in St. Croix County. Officials say the car was being pursued by the Woodbury Police Department for an attempted homicide. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a male suspect was traveling towards St. Croix County and may be armed with a handgun and had history with improvised explosive devices. The vehicle entered the county line reaching speeds of 120 mph while traveling to hit squad cars. The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle became disabled on I-94 near mile post 13 where the suspect fled on foot carrying a backpack. No one was injured in the arrest or incident. The name of the suspect is being withheld while law enforcement confirm a positive identity. July 24, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-23-20 Today, we’ll see more sunshine and as a result warmer temperatures. High pressure is overhead resulting in quiet weather and light winds. Highs will reach near 80 this afternoon. On Friday the high center will be solidly to our east, putting the state in increasing southerly flow. Meanwhile to our west a warm front will be lifting up towards the area. We can expect variable clouds and sunshine through the day and though a stray shower may sneak into a few places mainly in western counties, it will likely remain dry for most of us. The warmth and humidity will be noticeably higher as temperatures rise through the mid and upper 80′s while dew points climb back to near 70. As we move forward into the weekend, like two of the other three this month, it will be hot and humid. An upper ridge will be building over the central states while low level southerly flow continues. This will draw 90′s back into the state, while dew points rise into the very sticky 70′s. Cloud cover on Saturday may play a role in how high temperatures climb, but we should have a good chance to hit 90 locally, while combined with those dew points, it will feel even hotter outside. These conditions will make the atmosphere very unstable, while we watch a surface trough and front move into Minnesota. Conditions look to favor the development of storms by later afternoon and at night, and they may be severe. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The National Weather Service Twin Cities survey crew has rated the Cadott tornado as EF0. The tornado was listed at the high end of EF0 with top winds reaching 85 mph. The NWS storm survey indicated the tornado moved across southern Chippewa County from roughly 1.4 miles west of Cadott to 0.8 miles east of Cadott. The maximum width of the tornado was 200 yards. CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) – Volunteers are needed in Cadott to help clean up the damage from Tuesday’s storm. Volunteers are asked to report to the Cadott Fire Station for assignment. Volunteers are also asked to bring face masks, gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water. The Halfway says they will have a free hot lunch or cold carry out for clean up crews. A brush and debris site for the Cadott area has been set up at 24644 67th Avenue in Cadott. Chippewa County Emergency Management says no building materials are allowed at the site. This includes construction materials and treated and untreated lumber. People are asked to pay attention to safety when using chainsaws on brush and debris. Officials say donations of clothing are not needed but other donations (such as water bottles) should be dropped off at the Cadott Fire Department. LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at about 4 PM, Walmart reported to Ladysmith Police, a theft of a trac Phone and Watch from the jewelry department. According to the report, two male subjects left in a Gold Odyssey van with a Wisconsin license plate 981YDB. The vehicle was reported stolen from Eau Claire Police Department. The case is under investigation. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – A California man has been sentenced in Eau Claire County court after being involved in the county’s largest cocaine bust in history. Court records show Samuel Serrano has been sentenced to nine years in prison with 12 years of extended supervision. Serrano was charged with possessing with intent- cocaine (>40g) and possessing drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement found 68 pounds of cocaine in the trailer Serrano was driving when it was stopped at the Menards Distribution Center. WASHINGTON (AP) — The viral pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing. The increase in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million served to underscore the outsized role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week. Last week’s pace of unemployment applications — the 18th straight time it’s topped 1 million — was up from 1.3 million the previous week. Before the pandemic, applications had never exceeded 700,000. An additional 975,000 applied last week for jobless aid under a separate program that has made self-employed and gig workers eligible for the first time. The weakening of the labor market has raised fears that the economy will shed jobs again in July, after two sharp hiring gains in May and June, and derail prospects for a recovery from the recession. WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has reluctantly dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies. “It won’t be in the base bill,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC about the payroll tax cut, killing the idea for now. The idea has been a major demand of President Donald Trump. “The president is very focused on getting money quickly to workers right now and the payroll tax takes time,” Mnuchin said at the Capitol. Only Sunday, Trump said in a Fox News interview that “I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut.” The legislation, set to be released Thursday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., comes amid alarming developments on the virus crisis. McConnell’s package is an opening GOP bid in talks with top Capitol Hill Democrats in a negotiation that could be rockier than talks in March that produced a $2 trillion rescue package. GOP senators and Trump are at odds over priorities, and Democrats say it’s not nearly enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans. LIVONIA, Mich. (CNN) – A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the Felician Sisters Convent in Livonia, Michigan, implemented a no-visitors rule and restricted group activities, according to the Global Sisters Report. But the virus spread swiftly through the convent in April. In total, 13 sisters have died from COVID-19 – with a dozen passing away in just one month. The first death, which claimed the life of a 99-year-old nun, was on Good Friday. The youngest victim was 69. The 13th sister initially survived the virus but died from its effects in June. July 23, 2020