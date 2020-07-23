WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-24-20 The warmth and humidity will ramp up this afternoon as southerly flow increases. High pressure will be to our east while the next front begins to take shape in the Northern Plains. As a warm front lifts to the north and east, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures climb through the 80′s while dew points approach 70 by this afternoon. It will remain warm and muggy at night with lows in the low 70s, and this will set us up to make a run for 90 degrees again on Saturday. High temperatures will hinge on cloud cover as mid and upper level moisture slides in from the west. Thunderstorm concerns at least for the afternoon have diminished, as development looks to hold off and remain mostly in Northern Minnesota during the day. As these organize, they are forecast to drop down to the southeast and bring our best chances for storms and heavy rain into Saturday night. During the day we will see highs around 90 and with dew points in the 70′s, it’s going to be sticky, to say the least. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – For the first time in five days, Eau Claire County shows a double-digit increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19. 468 new tests are recorded Thursday, which is the county’s second-highest single-day total. Eau Claire County reports three deaths due to COVID-19. 421 positive test results (increase of 12) 12,322 negative test results 3 deaths The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases passes the 1,000 mark for the second time in three days. Thursday’s increase was just shy of the record high of 1,117, set on Tuesday. DHS says the death toll rose by 13 in the last 24 hours. RUSK COUNTY – As of Thursday no new cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. GLEN FLORA – This (Friday) morning at about 3:25, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passer by advising there was a vehicle flipped over on its top in the pine trees at a location on Highway 73 and Highway 8, Glen Flora. According to the report, the caller was not able to stop, unknown injury or if anyone was in the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, the Hawkins ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. A Rusk County Deputy advised there was no one in the vehicle, there was severe car damage, as the car rolled. The vehicle was missing two tires, there was no license plate and could not access the vin number at this time. After a short time, a county deputy made contact with individuals that own the vehicle. No patient was found and the Hawkins ambulance was cleared from the scene. A deputy spoke with multiple parties associated with the crash and the stories were not adding up. No other information was available at this time. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – More than $26,000 of suspected stolen merchandise is seized during an arrest on I-94. The complaint was filed Thursday in Eau Claire County against 29-year-old Linda Hillard of Minnesota. She’s charged with concealing stolen property, and is free on a $2,500 signature bond. According to the criminal complaint, she was pulled over on I-94 in late May as she was driving from Minneapolis to Chicago. The Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper who made the traffic stop searched Hillard’s vehicle and found four, unopened iphone 11s valued at nearly $2,900. The Trooper also reports finding assorted jewelry priced at more than $23,000. When asked where she got the merchandise, Hillard said, “From a guy off the street.” (WKOW) – On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidelines on reopening schools in the fall. The guidelines come after President Donald Trump complained that the agency’s original recommendations for reopening schools were too tough and too expensive. In the newly released guidelines, the agency said, “While some children have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up nearly 95% of reported COVID-19 cases.” However, the agency also cites that there are higher proportions of COVID-19 cases among Hispanic/Latino children compared to non-Hispanic white children. The agency also said “children with certain underlying medical conditions are at an increased risk of severe illness.” The agency emphasized the harm done by keeping kids out of school by citing that schools play a critical role in the well-being of communities and that schools provide important instruction and academic support. The CDC said communities should expect to see COVID-19 cases and that’s why it’s important schools “coordinate, plan and prepare.” Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A Chippewa Falls woman who stabbed another person during a fight at an Eau Claire hotel will spend the next four years on probation. That was the sentence handed down to Taylor Simpson by Judge Jon Theisen. Police said Simpson got into a fight with a person back in April and stabbed them several times. She was arrested about a week later in Chippewa Falls. Simpson pleaded no contest to aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon. ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A suspect was taken into custody after a high speed chase took place in St. Croix County. Officials say the car was being pursued by the Woodbury Police Department for an attempted homicide. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a male suspect was traveling towards St. Croix County and may be armed with a handgun and had history with improvised explosive devices. The vehicle entered the county line reaching speeds of 120 mph while traveling to hit squad cars. The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle became disabled on I-94 near mile post 13 where the suspect fled on foot carrying a backpack. No one was injured in the arrest or incident. The name of the suspect is being withheld while law enforcement confirm a positive identity.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-23-20 Today, we’ll see more sunshine and as a result warmer temperatures. High pressure is overhead resulting in quiet weather and light winds. Highs will reach near 80 this afternoon. On Friday the high center will be solidly to our east, putting the state in increasing southerly flow. Meanwhile to our west a warm front will be lifting up towards the area. We can expect variable clouds and sunshine through the day and though a stray shower may sneak into a few places mainly in western counties, it will likely remain dry for most of us. The warmth and humidity will be noticeably higher as temperatures rise through the mid and upper 80′s while dew points climb back to near 70. As we move forward into the weekend, like two of the other three this month, it will be hot and humid. An upper ridge will be building over the central states while low level southerly flow continues. This will draw 90′s back into the state, while dew points rise into the very sticky 70′s. Cloud cover on Saturday may play a role in how high temperatures climb, but we should have a good chance to hit 90 locally, while combined with those dew points, it will feel even hotter outside. These conditions will make the atmosphere very unstable, while we watch a surface trough and front move into Minnesota. Conditions look to favor the development of storms by later afternoon and at night, and they may be severe. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The National Weather Service Twin Cities survey crew has rated the Cadott tornado as EF0. The tornado was listed at the high end of EF0 with top winds reaching 85 mph. The NWS storm survey indicated the tornado moved across southern Chippewa County from roughly 1.4 miles west of Cadott to 0.8 miles east of Cadott. The maximum width of the tornado was 200 yards. CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) – Volunteers are needed in Cadott to help clean up the damage from Tuesday’s storm. Volunteers are asked to report to the Cadott Fire Station for assignment. Volunteers are also asked to bring face masks, gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water. The Halfway says they will have a free hot lunch or cold carry out for clean up crews. A brush and debris site for the Cadott area has been set up at 24644 67th Avenue in Cadott. Chippewa County Emergency Management says no building materials are allowed at the site. This includes construction materials and treated and untreated lumber. People are asked to pay attention to safety when using chainsaws on brush and debris. Officials say donations of clothing are not needed but other donations (such as water bottles) should be dropped off at the Cadott Fire Department. LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at about 4 PM, Walmart reported to Ladysmith Police, a theft of a trac Phone and Watch from the jewelry department. According to the report, two male subjects left in a Gold Odyssey van with a Wisconsin license plate 981YDB. The vehicle was reported stolen from Eau Claire Police Department. The case is under investigation. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – A California man has been sentenced in Eau Claire County court after being involved in the county’s largest cocaine bust in history. Court records show Samuel Serrano has been sentenced to nine years in prison with 12 years of extended supervision. Serrano was charged with possessing with intent- cocaine (>40g) and possessing drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement found 68 pounds of cocaine in the trailer Serrano was driving when it was stopped at the Menards Distribution Center. WASHINGTON (AP) — The viral pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing. The increase in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million served to underscore the outsized role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week. Last week’s pace of unemployment applications — the 18th straight time it’s topped 1 million — was up from 1.3 million the previous week. Before the pandemic, applications had never exceeded 700,000. An additional 975,000 applied last week for jobless aid under a separate program that has made self-employed and gig workers eligible for the first time. The weakening of the labor market has raised fears that the economy will shed jobs again in July, after two sharp hiring gains in May and June, and derail prospects for a recovery from the recession. WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has reluctantly dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies. “It won’t be in the base bill,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC about the payroll tax cut, killing the idea for now. The idea has been a major demand of President Donald Trump. “The president is very focused on getting money quickly to workers right now and the payroll tax takes time,” Mnuchin said at the Capitol. Only Sunday, Trump said in a Fox News interview that “I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut.” The legislation, set to be released Thursday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., comes amid alarming developments on the virus crisis. McConnell’s package is an opening GOP bid in talks with top Capitol Hill Democrats in a negotiation that could be rockier than talks in March that produced a $2 trillion rescue package. GOP senators and Trump are at odds over priorities, and Democrats say it’s not nearly enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans. LIVONIA, Mich. (CNN) – A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the Felician Sisters Convent in Livonia, Michigan, implemented a no-visitors rule and restricted group activities, according to the Global Sisters Report. But the virus spread swiftly through the convent in April. In total, 13 sisters have died from COVID-19 – with a dozen passing away in just one month. The first death, which claimed the life of a 99-year-old nun, was on Good Friday. - WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-22-20 The weather will be quieter today, while clouds are likely to remain dominant due to an inversion. This is where temperatures initially cool as you work up into the atmosphere but then reach a point where it warms and the air no longer is allowed to rise. Moisture gets trapped in this region and the end result is significant cloud cover. Now there may be some clearing in places at times, but with the extra clouds expected, it will stay cooler with highs not likely getting above the mid 70′s. An upper trough over the area may also result in an isolated shower, but most places will stay dry. Partial clearing is possible tonight, while clouds will give way to increasing sunshine on Thursday. High pressure will be moving to our east, winds will become more southeasterly and we should warm back just above 80. CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) – As the sun started to rise on Wednesday, homeowners in Cadott walked out their front door to asses the damage from Tuesday night’s tornado. “The biggest trees I never expected to come down, were down,” one homeowner said. “You start looking to the side and see the devastation, a garage got moved into the alley, it’s just scary.” Aside from uprooted trees and a garage pushed off of its foundation, one church also lost its roof. Debris from the roof was found more than one block away. Another Cadott resident explained what it was like as the tornado moved in. “Our grill went flying over to the neighbors and we thought ‘oh, it’s time to go.’ Just before we got into the basement we watched the neighbor’s garage explode, we watched our garage move, it’s a bad storm and we were lucky to be in the basement,” he said. As of Wednesday morning, many residents are still without power. It will be a long cleanup process. Damage locations are along Maple Street south of Stanley Street on the north side of the village. Chippewa County (WQOW) – There is now a place for Cadott-area residents who suffered storm damage to drop off debris. The brush and debris site is at 24644 67th Avenue in Cadott. It is just west of Country Truck X/67th Avenue (north of the railroad tracks) No building material is allowed at the site. That includes construction materials, treated and untreated lumber. CADOTT, Wis. (WQOW) — Storms left their mark in Cadott overnight, and authorities have closed off several roads to get the cleanup underway. Fire and law enforcement crews from across Chippewa County were responding to calls of damage and debris through early Wednesday morning and are expected to be at it for some time. Some roads have been blocked off, due to down power lines, including portions of HWY 27. So far, no injuries or missing people have been reported. To help with the cleanup, law enforcement is asking that if you do not need to pass through the area, to stay away in order to give crews space. Cadott (WQOW) – Volunteers are being sought to help pick up the pieces following strong storms and an apparent tornado in Cadott. If you are willing to volunteer, you are asked to report to the Cadott Fire Department at 436 E. Hartford Street. Volunteers should bring a face mask, work gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water. They are also saying clothes donations are not needed. If you have donations like bottled water you can drop that off at the fire department. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department has their COVID-19 update from Tuesday. 13 positive cases, 2 active cases and 10 recovered cases. 1,145 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials say they gave 434 tests at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair testing event. They will have full test results in the next few days. People who did and did not have symptoms were allowed to be tested at this event. Chippewa County is looking at a two to five day turnaround time for tests. School officials say the school year will look different for students as they are not continuing the welcome back to school large group ceremonies that have been done in the past. School staff have been given a face shield and two cloth face masks for every worker. WIAA has not yet made a decision about fall sports in the upcoming school year. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting the largest single day increase of positive cases so far. State wide, 1,117 people tested positive since Monday, totaling 44,135 people testing positive. 77% of all cases have recovered. 65 more people have been hospitalized and 14 more people have died. A total of 859 people have died in the state. 13,371 new negative tests have been done, resulting in a total of 750,562 in the state. The Chippewa County Health Department is reporting 1 new active case with four new confirmed cases for a total of 36 active cases. BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A second person in Barron County has died due to COVID-19 complications. Health officials say this person was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions. Officials note that the county has had 35 new cases in the past 11 days. LADYSMITH – Early Tuesday afternoon, Ladysmith Police responded to the old Elementary School on East 6th Street South, for a vandalism complaint. According to the report, a subject advised that when he arrived at the school after not being there since July 16th, he advised that multiple fire extinguishers had been set off inside of the building and multiple ceiling tiles had been ripped down onto the floor. Photographs and Body camera footage was taken of the damage. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay City Council votes in favor of an ordinance mandating the wearing of a face covering inside public spaces. The ordinance will take effect on Monday, July 27, after the council voted 7 – 5 just before midnight Tuesday after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours. The ordinance means anyone in a store, restaurant or other indoor, public space will have to wear a mask covering which is recommended to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The ordinance provides an exemption for places of worship. A business owner can ask someone to leave if they're not wearing a mask. If someone refuses or doesn't comply, they may be subject to a $10 fine and any other law they may have violated.