WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-24-20 The warmth and humidity will ramp up this afternoon as southerly flow increases. High pressure will be to our east while the next front begins to take shape in the Northern Plains. As a warm front lifts to the north and east, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures climb through the 80′s while dew points approach 70 by this afternoon. It will remain warm and muggy at night with lows in the low 70s, and this will set us up to make a run for 90 degrees again on Saturday. High temperatures will hinge on cloud cover as mid and upper level moisture slides in from the west. Thunderstorm concerns at least for the afternoon have diminished, as development looks to hold off and remain mostly in Northern Minnesota during the day. As these organize, they are forecast to drop down to the southeast and bring our best chances for storms and heavy rain into Saturday night. During the day we will see highs around 90 and with dew points in the 70′s, it’s going to be sticky, to say the least. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – For the first time in five days, Eau Claire County shows a double-digit increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19. 468 new tests are recorded Thursday, which is the county’s second-highest single-day total. Eau Claire County reports three deaths due to COVID-19. 421 positive test results (increase of 12) 12,322 negative test results 3 deaths The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases passes the 1,000 mark for the second time in three days. Thursday’s increase was just shy of the record high of 1,117, set on Tuesday. DHS says the death toll rose by 13 in the last 24 hours. RUSK COUNTY – As of Thursday no new cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. GLEN FLORA – This (Friday) morning at about 3:25, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passer by advising there was a vehicle flipped over on its top in the pine trees at a location on Highway 73 and Highway 8, Glen Flora. According to the report, the caller was not able to stop, unknown injury or if anyone was in the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, the Hawkins ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. A Rusk County Deputy advised there was no one in the vehicle, there was severe car damage, as the car rolled. The vehicle was missing two tires, there was no license plate and could not access the vin number at this time. After a short time, a county deputy made contact with individuals that own the vehicle. No patient was found and the Hawkins ambulance was cleared from the scene. A deputy spoke with multiple parties associated with the crash and the stories were not adding up. No other information was available at this time. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – More than $26,000 of suspected stolen merchandise is seized during an arrest on I-94. The complaint was filed Thursday in Eau Claire County against 29-year-old Linda Hillard of Minnesota. She’s charged with concealing stolen property, and is free on a $2,500 signature bond. According to the criminal complaint, she was pulled over on I-94 in late May as she was driving from Minneapolis to Chicago. The Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper who made the traffic stop searched Hillard’s vehicle and found four, unopened iphone 11s valued at nearly $2,900. The Trooper also reports finding assorted jewelry priced at more than $23,000. When asked where she got the merchandise, Hillard said, “From a guy off the street.” (WKOW) – On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidelines on reopening schools in the fall. The guidelines come after President Donald Trump complained that the agency’s original recommendations for reopening schools were too tough and too expensive. In the newly released guidelines, the agency said, “While some children have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up nearly 95% of reported COVID-19 cases.” However, the agency also cites that there are higher proportions of COVID-19 cases among Hispanic/Latino children compared to non-Hispanic white children. The agency also said “children with certain underlying medical conditions are at an increased risk of severe illness.” The agency emphasized the harm done by keeping kids out of school by citing that schools play a critical role in the well-being of communities and that schools provide important instruction and academic support. The CDC said communities should expect to see COVID-19 cases and that’s why it’s important schools “coordinate, plan and prepare.” Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A Chippewa Falls woman who stabbed another person during a fight at an Eau Claire hotel will spend the next four years on probation. That was the sentence handed down to Taylor Simpson by Judge Jon Theisen. Police said Simpson got into a fight with a person back in April and stabbed them several times. She was arrested about a week later in Chippewa Falls. Simpson pleaded no contest to aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon. ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A suspect was taken into custody after a high speed chase took place in St. Croix County. Officials say the car was being pursued by the Woodbury Police Department for an attempted homicide. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a male suspect was traveling towards St. Croix County and may be armed with a handgun and had history with improvised explosive devices. The vehicle entered the county line reaching speeds of 120 mph while traveling to hit squad cars. The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle became disabled on I-94 near mile post 13 where the suspect fled on foot carrying a backpack. No one was injured in the arrest or incident. The name of the suspect is being withheld while law enforcement confirm a positive identity.

