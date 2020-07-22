mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-23-20 Today, we’ll see more sunshine and as a result warmer temperatures. High pressure is overhead resulting in quiet weather and light winds. Highs will reach near 80 this afternoon. On Friday the high center will be solidly to our east, putting the state in increasing southerly flow. Meanwhile to our west a warm front will be lifting up towards the area. We can expect variable clouds and sunshine through the day and though a stray shower may sneak into a few places mainly in western counties, it will likely remain dry for most of us. The warmth and humidity will be noticeably higher as temperatures rise through the mid and upper 80′s while dew points climb back to near 70. As we move forward into the weekend, like two of the other three this month, it will be hot and humid. An upper ridge will be building over the central states while low level southerly flow continues. This will draw 90′s back into the state, while dew points rise into the very sticky 70′s. Cloud cover on Saturday may play a role in how high temperatures climb, but we should have a good chance to hit 90 locally, while combined with those dew points, it will feel even hotter outside. These conditions will make the atmosphere very unstable, while we watch a surface trough and front move into Minnesota. Conditions look to favor the development of storms by later afternoon and at night, and they may be severe. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The National Weather Service Twin Cities survey crew has rated the Cadott tornado as EF0. The tornado was listed at the high end of EF0 with top winds reaching 85 mph. The NWS storm survey indicated the tornado moved across southern Chippewa County from roughly 1.4 miles west of Cadott to 0.8 miles east of Cadott. The maximum width of the tornado was 200 yards. CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) – Volunteers are needed in Cadott to help clean up the damage from Tuesday’s storm. Volunteers are asked to report to the Cadott Fire Station for assignment. Volunteers are also asked to bring face masks, gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water. The Halfway says they will have a free hot lunch or cold carry out for clean up crews. A brush and debris site for the Cadott area has been set up at 24644 67th Avenue in Cadott. Chippewa County Emergency Management says no building materials are allowed at the site. This includes construction materials and treated and untreated lumber. People are asked to pay attention to safety when using chainsaws on brush and debris. Officials say donations of clothing are not needed but other donations (such as water bottles) should be dropped off at the Cadott Fire Department. LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at about 4 PM, Walmart reported to Ladysmith Police, a theft of a trac Phone and Watch from the jewelry department. According to the report, two male subjects left in a Gold Odyssey van with a Wisconsin license plate 981YDB. The vehicle was reported stolen from Eau Claire Police Department. The case is under investigation. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – A California man has been sentenced in Eau Claire County court after being involved in the county’s largest cocaine bust in history. Court records show Samuel Serrano has been sentenced to nine years in prison with 12 years of extended supervision. Serrano was charged with possessing with intent- cocaine (>40g) and possessing drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement found 68 pounds of cocaine in the trailer Serrano was driving when it was stopped at the Menards Distribution Center. WASHINGTON (AP) — The viral pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing. The increase in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million served to underscore the outsized role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week. Last week’s pace of unemployment applications — the 18th straight time it’s topped 1 million — was up from 1.3 million the previous week. Before the pandemic, applications had never exceeded 700,000. An additional 975,000 applied last week for jobless aid under a separate program that has made self-employed and gig workers eligible for the first time. The weakening of the labor market has raised fears that the economy will shed jobs again in July, after two sharp hiring gains in May and June, and derail prospects for a recovery from the recession. WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has reluctantly dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies. “It won’t be in the base bill,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC about the payroll tax cut, killing the idea for now. The idea has been a major demand of President Donald Trump. “The president is very focused on getting money quickly to workers right now and the payroll tax takes time,” Mnuchin said at the Capitol. Only Sunday, Trump said in a Fox News interview that “I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut.” The legislation, set to be released Thursday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., comes amid alarming developments on the virus crisis. McConnell’s package is an opening GOP bid in talks with top Capitol Hill Democrats in a negotiation that could be rockier than talks in March that produced a $2 trillion rescue package. GOP senators and Trump are at odds over priorities, and Democrats say it’s not nearly enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans. LIVONIA, Mich. (CNN) – A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the Felician Sisters Convent in Livonia, Michigan, implemented a no-visitors rule and restricted group activities, according to the Global Sisters Report. But the virus spread swiftly through the convent in April. In total, 13 sisters have died from COVID-19 – with a dozen passing away in just one month. The first death, which claimed the life of a 99-year-old nun, was on Good Friday. The youngest victim was 69. The 13th sister initially survived the virus but died from its effects in June.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.