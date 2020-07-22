WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-23-20 Today, we’ll see more sunshine and as a result warmer temperatures. High pressure is overhead resulting in quiet weather and light winds. Highs will reach near 80 this afternoon. On Friday the high center will be solidly to our east, putting the state in increasing southerly flow. Meanwhile to our west a warm front will be lifting up towards the area. We can expect variable clouds and sunshine through the day and though a stray shower may sneak into a few places mainly in western counties, it will likely remain dry for most of us. The warmth and humidity will be noticeably higher as temperatures rise through the mid and upper 80′s while dew points climb back to near 70. As we move forward into the weekend, like two of the other three this month, it will be hot and humid. An upper ridge will be building over the central states while low level southerly flow continues. This will draw 90′s back into the state, while dew points rise into the very sticky 70′s. Cloud cover on Saturday may play a role in how high temperatures climb, but we should have a good chance to hit 90 locally, while combined with those dew points, it will feel even hotter outside. These conditions will make the atmosphere very unstable, while we watch a surface trough and front move into Minnesota. Conditions look to favor the development of storms by later afternoon and at night, and they may be severe. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The National Weather Service Twin Cities survey crew has rated the Cadott tornado as EF0. The tornado was listed at the high end of EF0 with top winds reaching 85 mph. The NWS storm survey indicated the tornado moved across southern Chippewa County from roughly 1.4 miles west of Cadott to 0.8 miles east of Cadott. The maximum width of the tornado was 200 yards. CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) – Volunteers are needed in Cadott to help clean up the damage from Tuesday’s storm. Volunteers are asked to report to the Cadott Fire Station for assignment. Volunteers are also asked to bring face masks, gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water. The Halfway says they will have a free hot lunch or cold carry out for clean up crews. A brush and debris site for the Cadott area has been set up at 24644 67th Avenue in Cadott. Chippewa County Emergency Management says no building materials are allowed at the site. This includes construction materials and treated and untreated lumber. People are asked to pay attention to safety when using chainsaws on brush and debris. Officials say donations of clothing are not needed but other donations (such as water bottles) should be dropped off at the Cadott Fire Department. LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at about 4 PM, Walmart reported to Ladysmith Police, a theft of a trac Phone and Watch from the jewelry department. According to the report, two male subjects left in a Gold Odyssey van with a Wisconsin license plate 981YDB. The vehicle was reported stolen from Eau Claire Police Department. The case is under investigation. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – A California man has been sentenced in Eau Claire County court after being involved in the county’s largest cocaine bust in history. Court records show Samuel Serrano has been sentenced to nine years in prison with 12 years of extended supervision. Serrano was charged with possessing with intent- cocaine (>40g) and possessing drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement found 68 pounds of cocaine in the trailer Serrano was driving when it was stopped at the Menards Distribution Center. WASHINGTON (AP) — The viral pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing. The increase in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million served to underscore the outsized role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week. Last week’s pace of unemployment applications — the 18th straight time it’s topped 1 million — was up from 1.3 million the previous week. Before the pandemic, applications had never exceeded 700,000. An additional 975,000 applied last week for jobless aid under a separate program that has made self-employed and gig workers eligible for the first time. The weakening of the labor market has raised fears that the economy will shed jobs again in July, after two sharp hiring gains in May and June, and derail prospects for a recovery from the recession. WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has reluctantly dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies. “It won’t be in the base bill,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC about the payroll tax cut, killing the idea for now. The idea has been a major demand of President Donald Trump. “The president is very focused on getting money quickly to workers right now and the payroll tax takes time,” Mnuchin said at the Capitol. Only Sunday, Trump said in a Fox News interview that “I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut.” The legislation, set to be released Thursday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., comes amid alarming developments on the virus crisis. McConnell’s package is an opening GOP bid in talks with top Capitol Hill Democrats in a negotiation that could be rockier than talks in March that produced a $2 trillion rescue package. GOP senators and Trump are at odds over priorities, and Democrats say it’s not nearly enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans. LIVONIA, Mich. (CNN) – A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the Felician Sisters Convent in Livonia, Michigan, implemented a no-visitors rule and restricted group activities, according to the Global Sisters Report. But the virus spread swiftly through the convent in April. In total, 13 sisters have died from COVID-19 – with a dozen passing away in just one month. The first death, which claimed the life of a 99-year-old nun, was on Good Friday. The youngest victim was 69. The 13th sister initially survived the virus but died from its effects in June.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-22-20 The weather will be quieter today, while clouds are likely to remain dominant due to an inversion. This is where temperatures initially cool as you work up into the atmosphere but then reach a point where it warms and the air no longer is allowed to rise. Moisture gets trapped in this region and the end result is significant cloud cover. Now there may be some clearing in places at times, but with the extra clouds expected, it will stay cooler with highs not likely getting above the mid 70′s. An upper trough over the area may also result in an isolated shower, but most places will stay dry. Partial clearing is possible tonight, while clouds will give way to increasing sunshine on Thursday. High pressure will be moving to our east, winds will become more southeasterly and we should warm back just above 80. CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) – As the sun started to rise on Wednesday, homeowners in Cadott walked out their front door to asses the damage from Tuesday night’s tornado. “The biggest trees I never expected to come down, were down,” one homeowner said. “You start looking to the side and see the devastation, a garage got moved into the alley, it’s just scary.” Aside from uprooted trees and a garage pushed off of its foundation, one church also lost its roof. Debris from the roof was found more than one block away. Another Cadott resident explained what it was like as the tornado moved in. “Our grill went flying over to the neighbors and we thought ‘oh, it’s time to go.’ Just before we got into the basement we watched the neighbor’s garage explode, we watched our garage move, it’s a bad storm and we were lucky to be in the basement,” he said. As of Wednesday morning, many residents are still without power. It will be a long cleanup process. Damage locations are along Maple Street south of Stanley Street on the north side of the village. Chippewa County (WQOW) – There is now a place for Cadott-area residents who suffered storm damage to drop off debris. The brush and debris site is at 24644 67th Avenue in Cadott. It is just west of Country Truck X/67th Avenue (north of the railroad tracks) No building material is allowed at the site. That includes construction materials, treated and untreated lumber. CADOTT, Wis. (WQOW) — Storms left their mark in Cadott overnight, and authorities have closed off several roads to get the cleanup underway. Fire and law enforcement crews from across Chippewa County were responding to calls of damage and debris through early Wednesday morning and are expected to be at it for some time. Some roads have been blocked off, due to down power lines, including portions of HWY 27. So far, no injuries or missing people have been reported. To help with the cleanup, law enforcement is asking that if you do not need to pass through the area, to stay away in order to give crews space. Cadott (WQOW) – Volunteers are being sought to help pick up the pieces following strong storms and an apparent tornado in Cadott. If you are willing to volunteer, you are asked to report to the Cadott Fire Department at 436 E. Hartford Street. Volunteers should bring a face mask, work gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water. They are also saying clothes donations are not needed. If you have donations like bottled water you can drop that off at the fire department. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department has their COVID-19 update from Tuesday. 13 positive cases, 2 active cases and 10 recovered cases. 1,145 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials say they gave 434 tests at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair testing event. They will have full test results in the next few days. People who did and did not have symptoms were allowed to be tested at this event. Chippewa County is looking at a two to five day turnaround time for tests. School officials say the school year will look different for students as they are not continuing the welcome back to school large group ceremonies that have been done in the past. School staff have been given a face shield and two cloth face masks for every worker. WIAA has not yet made a decision about fall sports in the upcoming school year. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting the largest single day increase of positive cases so far. State wide, 1,117 people tested positive since Monday, totaling 44,135 people testing positive. 77% of all cases have recovered. 65 more people have been hospitalized and 14 more people have died. A total of 859 people have died in the state. 13,371 new negative tests have been done, resulting in a total of 750,562 in the state. The Chippewa County Health Department is reporting 1 new active case with four new confirmed cases for a total of 36 active cases. BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A second person in Barron County has died due to COVID-19 complications. Health officials say this person was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions. Officials note that the county has had 35 new cases in the past 11 days. LADYSMITH – Early Tuesday afternoon, Ladysmith Police responded to the old Elementary School on East 6th Street South, for a vandalism complaint. According to the report, a subject advised that when he arrived at the school after not being there since July 16th, he advised that multiple fire extinguishers had been set off inside of the building and multiple ceiling tiles had been ripped down onto the floor. Photographs and Body camera footage was taken of the damage. An open window was located on the front of the building along with a damaged screen for that window. This was the location of the entry. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay City Council votes in favor of an ordinance mandating the wearing of a face covering inside public spaces. The ordinance will take effect on Monday, July 27, after the council voted 7 – 5 just before midnight Tuesday after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours. The ordinance means anyone in a store, restaurant or other indoor, public space will have to wear a mask covering which is recommended to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The ordinance provides an exemption for places of worship. A business owner can ask someone to leave if they’re not wearing a mask. If someone refuses or doesn’t comply, they may be subject to a $10 fine and any other law they may have violated. July 22, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-21-20 The last few days have been more comfortable. We will continue to see below average temperatures for at least a few more days, though humidity will tick upwards today ahead of the next approaching low pressure system and front. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue throughout the day. Even though it won’t rain all day, the chances will continue into the evening. The low will track to the north, bringing more clouds than sun through the day, limiting afternoon heating. This means we should see most locations staying in the cooler 70′s for highs, while dew points rise higher into the 60′s. An upper trough will pass to our north Wednesday. Clouds will be more dominant than sunshine, and a few pop up afternoon showers will be possible, mainly to the north, while most of us stay dry. It will stay cooler than average, with highs again in the low to mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – An update from the Rusk County Public Health Department on COVID-19 reported 13 positive cases with 2 active cases and 10 recovered cases. There are 1,130 negative cases and no currently hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY – We have more information from the vehicle accident Saturday night near Tony. Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:50 PM from a subject advising a vehicle crashed in his front yard at 5418 Ash Street, Tony. Rusk County Deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, a County deputy advised unable to remove the subject from the vehicle, they are entrapped. An update from the Wisconsin State Patrol, reported the driver of the vehicle was Robert Soltis, 59, from Glen Flora. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Soltis was reportedly South bound on County I, failed to negotiate a right hand curve, crossed the centerline, went left and entered the ditch, hit several small trees and then struck a large tree. According to the police log, Soltis was transported by ambulance to mayo in Eau Claire with unknown injuries. No other information was released by the State Patrol who handled the crash investigation. TONY – Late Monday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, the subject called and advised his mailbox was hit on Flambeau Drive near Tony. A Rusk County Deputy responded and reported that someone threw a firework inside the mailbox. Pulled out paper from the firework. There was minor damage to the mailbox. RUSK COUNTY – Wisconsin’s housing market performed far better than expected in June, with existing home sales down just 4.5% compared to that same month in 2019, and median prices rose 3.6% to $222,000 over the same 12-month period, according to the most recent analysis of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. On a year to date basis, home sales for the first half of 2020 were 4.9% lower than the first six months of 2019, and median prices were up 7.6% to $209,900. In Rusk County, the median price in June was $137,250 compared to $119,500 in June of 2019 which is up 14%. Year to date the median price in Rusk County is $144,116 compared to $100, 250 in the first six months of last which is up 43%. Home sales in Rusk County in June was 18, just 1 less than in June of last year. Year to date home sales in Rusk County is 74 compared to 80 in 2019 which is 7% less. It’s good to see June sales come in above expectations, improvements to the economy and a consistent decline of mortgage rates into record-low territory has definitely softened the blow from the pandemic. July 21, 2020