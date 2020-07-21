WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-22-20 The weather will be quieter today, while clouds are likely to remain dominant due to an inversion. This is where temperatures initially cool as you work up into the atmosphere but then reach a point where it warms and the air no longer is allowed to rise. Moisture gets trapped in this region and the end result is significant cloud cover. Now there may be some clearing in places at times, but with the extra clouds expected, it will stay cooler with highs not likely getting above the mid 70′s. An upper trough over the area may also result in an isolated shower, but most places will stay dry. Partial clearing is possible tonight, while clouds will give way to increasing sunshine on Thursday. High pressure will be moving to our east, winds will become more southeasterly and we should warm back just above 80. CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) – As the sun started to rise on Wednesday, homeowners in Cadott walked out their front door to asses the damage from Tuesday night’s tornado. “The biggest trees I never expected to come down, were down,” one homeowner said. “You start looking to the side and see the devastation, a garage got moved into the alley, it’s just scary.” Aside from uprooted trees and a garage pushed off of its foundation, one church also lost its roof. Debris from the roof was found more than one block away. Another Cadott resident explained what it was like as the tornado moved in. “Our grill went flying over to the neighbors and we thought ‘oh, it’s time to go.’ Just before we got into the basement we watched the neighbor’s garage explode, we watched our garage move, it’s a bad storm and we were lucky to be in the basement,” he said. As of Wednesday morning, many residents are still without power. It will be a long cleanup process. Damage locations are along Maple Street south of Stanley Street on the north side of the village. Chippewa County (WQOW) – There is now a place for Cadott-area residents who suffered storm damage to drop off debris. The brush and debris site is at 24644 67th Avenue in Cadott. It is just west of Country Truck X/67th Avenue (north of the railroad tracks) No building material is allowed at the site. That includes construction materials, treated and untreated lumber. CADOTT, Wis. (WQOW) — Storms left their mark in Cadott overnight, and authorities have closed off several roads to get the cleanup underway. Fire and law enforcement crews from across Chippewa County were responding to calls of damage and debris through early Wednesday morning and are expected to be at it for some time. Some roads have been blocked off, due to down power lines, including portions of HWY 27. So far, no injuries or missing people have been reported. To help with the cleanup, law enforcement is asking that if you do not need to pass through the area, to stay away in order to give crews space. Cadott (WQOW) – Volunteers are being sought to help pick up the pieces following strong storms and an apparent tornado in Cadott. If you are willing to volunteer, you are asked to report to the Cadott Fire Department at 436 E. Hartford Street. Volunteers should bring a face mask, work gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water. They are also saying clothes donations are not needed. If you have donations like bottled water you can drop that off at the fire department. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department has their COVID-19 update from Tuesday. 13 positive cases, 2 active cases and 10 recovered cases. 1,145 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials say they gave 434 tests at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair testing event. They will have full test results in the next few days. People who did and did not have symptoms were allowed to be tested at this event. Chippewa County is looking at a two to five day turnaround time for tests. School officials say the school year will look different for students as they are not continuing the welcome back to school large group ceremonies that have been done in the past. School staff have been given a face shield and two cloth face masks for every worker. WIAA has not yet made a decision about fall sports in the upcoming school year. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting the largest single day increase of positive cases so far. State wide, 1,117 people tested positive since Monday, totaling 44,135 people testing positive. 77% of all cases have recovered. 65 more people have been hospitalized and 14 more people have died. A total of 859 people have died in the state. 13,371 new negative tests have been done, resulting in a total of 750,562 in the state. The Chippewa County Health Department is reporting 1 new active case with four new confirmed cases for a total of 36 active cases. BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A second person in Barron County has died due to COVID-19 complications. Health officials say this person was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions. Officials note that the county has had 35 new cases in the past 11 days. LADYSMITH – Early Tuesday afternoon, Ladysmith Police responded to the old Elementary School on East 6th Street South, for a vandalism complaint. According to the report, a subject advised that when he arrived at the school after not being there since July 16th, he advised that multiple fire extinguishers had been set off inside of the building and multiple ceiling tiles had been ripped down onto the floor. Photographs and Body camera footage was taken of the damage. An open window was located on the front of the building along with a damaged screen for that window. This was the location of the entry. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay City Council votes in favor of an ordinance mandating the wearing of a face covering inside public spaces. The ordinance will take effect on Monday, July 27, after the council voted 7 – 5 just before midnight Tuesday after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours. The ordinance means anyone in a store, restaurant or other indoor, public space will have to wear a mask covering which is recommended to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The ordinance provides an exemption for places of worship. A business owner can ask someone to leave if they’re not wearing a mask. If someone refuses or doesn’t comply, they may be subject to a $10 fine and any other law they may have violated.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-21-20 The last few days have been more comfortable. We will continue to see below average temperatures for at least a few more days, though humidity will tick upwards today ahead of the next approaching low pressure system and front. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue throughout the day. Even though it won’t rain all day, the chances will continue into the evening. The low will track to the north, bringing more clouds than sun through the day, limiting afternoon heating. This means we should see most locations staying in the cooler 70′s for highs, while dew points rise higher into the 60′s. An upper trough will pass to our north Wednesday. Clouds will be more dominant than sunshine, and a few pop up afternoon showers will be possible, mainly to the north, while most of us stay dry. It will stay cooler than average, with highs again in the low to mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – An update from the Rusk County Public Health Department on COVID-19 reported 13 positive cases with 2 active cases and 10 recovered cases. There are 1,130 negative cases and no currently hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY – We have more information from the vehicle accident Saturday night near Tony. Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:50 PM from a subject advising a vehicle crashed in his front yard at 5418 Ash Street, Tony. Rusk County Deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, a County deputy advised unable to remove the subject from the vehicle, they are entrapped. An update from the Wisconsin State Patrol, reported the driver of the vehicle was Robert Soltis, 59, from Glen Flora. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Soltis was reportedly South bound on County I, failed to negotiate a right hand curve, crossed the centerline, went left and entered the ditch, hit several small trees and then struck a large tree. According to the police log, Soltis was transported by ambulance to mayo in Eau Claire with unknown injuries. No other information was released by the State Patrol who handled the crash investigation. TONY – Late Monday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, the subject called and advised his mailbox was hit on Flambeau Drive near Tony. A Rusk County Deputy responded and reported that someone threw a firework inside the mailbox. Pulled out paper from the firework. There was minor damage to the mailbox. RUSK COUNTY – Wisconsin’s housing market performed far better than expected in June, with existing home sales down just 4.5% compared to that same month in 2019, and median prices rose 3.6% to $222,000 over the same 12-month period, according to the most recent analysis of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. On a year to date basis, home sales for the first half of 2020 were 4.9% lower than the first six months of 2019, and median prices were up 7.6% to $209,900. In Rusk County, the median price in June was $137,250 compared to $119,500 in June of 2019 which is up 14%. Year to date the median price in Rusk County is $144,116 compared to $100, 250 in the first six months of last which is up 43%. Home sales in Rusk County in June was 18, just 1 less than in June of last year. Year to date home sales in Rusk County is 74 compared to 80 in 2019 which is 7% less. It’s good to see June sales come in above expectations, improvements to the economy and a consistent decline of mortgage rates into record-low territory has definitely softened the blow from the pandemic. July 21, 2020
- Shirley A. Janowicz July 21, 2020Shirley A. Janowicz, 74 of Sheldon, died on July 3rd. She is survived by her husband: Gerald, 1 son: Richard of Eau Claire, 1 granddaughter and 1 great-granddaughter, her siblings: Ernie Taylor of Stanley, Linda Detlaff of Sheldon, Dawn Fliflet of Sheldon, Diane Miller of Sheldon, Carol Ahrens of Kennan, Will Petska of Lena, Bill […]