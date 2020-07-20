mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-21-20 The last few days have been more comfortable. We will continue to see below average temperatures for at least a few more days, though humidity will tick upwards today ahead of the next approaching low pressure system and front. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue throughout the day. Even though it won’t rain all day, the chances will continue into the evening. The low will track to the north, bringing more clouds than sun through the day, limiting afternoon heating. This means we should see most locations staying in the cooler 70′s for highs, while dew points rise higher into the 60′s. An upper trough will pass to our north Wednesday. Clouds will be more dominant than sunshine, and a few pop up afternoon showers will be possible, mainly to the north, while most of us stay dry. It will stay cooler than average, with highs again in the low to mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – An update from the Rusk County Public Health Department on COVID-19 reported 13 positive cases with 2 active cases and 10 recovered cases. There are 1,130 negative cases and no currently hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY – We have more information from the vehicle accident Saturday night near Tony. Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:50 PM from a subject advising a vehicle crashed in his front yard at 5418 Ash Street, Tony. Rusk County Deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, a County deputy advised unable to remove the subject from the vehicle, they are entrapped. An update from the Wisconsin State Patrol, reported the driver of the vehicle was Robert Soltis, 59, from Glen Flora. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Soltis was reportedly South bound on County I, failed to negotiate a right hand curve, crossed the centerline, went left and entered the ditch, hit several small trees and then struck a large tree. According to the police log, Soltis was transported by ambulance to mayo in Eau Claire with unknown injuries. No other information was released by the State Patrol who handled the crash investigation. TONY – Late Monday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, the subject called and advised his mailbox was hit on Flambeau Drive near Tony. A Rusk County Deputy responded and reported that someone threw a firework inside the mailbox. Pulled out paper from the firework. There was minor damage to the mailbox. RUSK COUNTY – Wisconsin’s housing market performed far better than expected in June, with existing home sales down just 4.5% compared to that same month in 2019, and median prices rose 3.6% to $222,000 over the same 12-month period, according to the most recent analysis of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. On a year to date basis, home sales for the first half of 2020 were 4.9% lower than the first six months of 2019, and median prices were up 7.6% to $209,900. In Rusk County, the median price in June was $137,250 compared to $119,500 in June of 2019 which is up 14%. Year to date the median price in Rusk County is $144,116 compared to $100, 250 in the first six months of last which is up 43%. Home sales in Rusk County in June was 18, just 1 less than in June of last year. Year to date home sales in Rusk County is 74 compared to 80 in 2019 which is 7% less. It’s good to see June sales come in above expectations, improvements to the economy and a consistent decline of mortgage rates into record-low territory has definitely softened the blow from the pandemic.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.