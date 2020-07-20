WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-21-20 The last few days have been more comfortable. We will continue to see below average temperatures for at least a few more days, though humidity will tick upwards today ahead of the next approaching low pressure system and front. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue throughout the day. Even though it won’t rain all day, the chances will continue into the evening. The low will track to the north, bringing more clouds than sun through the day, limiting afternoon heating. This means we should see most locations staying in the cooler 70′s for highs, while dew points rise higher into the 60′s. An upper trough will pass to our north Wednesday. Clouds will be more dominant than sunshine, and a few pop up afternoon showers will be possible, mainly to the north, while most of us stay dry. It will stay cooler than average, with highs again in the low to mid 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – An update from the Rusk County Public Health Department on COVID-19 reported 13 positive cases with 2 active cases and 10 recovered cases. There are 1,130 negative cases and no currently hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY – We have more information from the vehicle accident Saturday night near Tony. Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:50 PM from a subject advising a vehicle crashed in his front yard at 5418 Ash Street, Tony. Rusk County Deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, a County deputy advised unable to remove the subject from the vehicle, they are entrapped. An update from the Wisconsin State Patrol, reported the driver of the vehicle was Robert Soltis, 59, from Glen Flora. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Soltis was reportedly South bound on County I, failed to negotiate a right hand curve, crossed the centerline, went left and entered the ditch, hit several small trees and then struck a large tree. According to the police log, Soltis was transported by ambulance to mayo in Eau Claire with unknown injuries. No other information was released by the State Patrol who handled the crash investigation. TONY – Late Monday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, the subject called and advised his mailbox was hit on Flambeau Drive near Tony. A Rusk County Deputy responded and reported that someone threw a firework inside the mailbox. Pulled out paper from the firework. There was minor damage to the mailbox. RUSK COUNTY – Wisconsin’s housing market performed far better than expected in June, with existing home sales down just 4.5% compared to that same month in 2019, and median prices rose 3.6% to $222,000 over the same 12-month period, according to the most recent analysis of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. On a year to date basis, home sales for the first half of 2020 were 4.9% lower than the first six months of 2019, and median prices were up 7.6% to $209,900. In Rusk County, the median price in June was $137,250 compared to $119,500 in June of 2019 which is up 14%. Year to date the median price in Rusk County is $144,116 compared to $100, 250 in the first six months of last which is up 43%. Home sales in Rusk County in June was 18, just 1 less than in June of last year. Year to date home sales in Rusk County is 74 compared to 80 in 2019 which is 7% less. It’s good to see June sales come in above expectations, improvements to the economy and a consistent decline of mortgage rates into record-low territory has definitely softened the blow from the pandemic.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-20-20 The weather is quiet and cooler than average as weak high pressure drifts over the state and to our east. Winds will be light through the day with variable clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will top near 80 this afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will then arrive late tonight and continue on Tuesday. A weak wave of low pressure will slide in from the west along with another front. Clouds will be more dominant through the day, and while chances for more organized showers and storms should stay north of Eau Claire, at least scattered activity is likely, and some may produce heavier downpours. Extra clouds should keep it a little cooler with most places staying in the 70′s. Any rain chances will then exit in the evening as this system moves east, leading to the return of drier weather on Wednesday. An upper trough will be located just to the north, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday, while highs reach to around 80. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, Saturday morning just after 2 AM, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway H and Frisinger Road, Bruce. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI with a PBT of .16. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail. A short time later a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway H and Bernard Road, Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. TONY – Saturday night at about 9:50, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call advising a vehicle crashed in his front yard into a large tree on Ash Street, Tony. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith ambulance, Ladysmith Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene. According to the report, a county deputy advised unable to remove subject from the vehicle, they are entrapped. A deputy advised the ambulance will be enroute to the MMC-Marshfield with Paramedic Crew with patient. A short time later the Ladysmith ambulance was transporting to Mayo in Eau Claire. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash investigation. RUSK COUNTY – Thunderstorms moved through Rusk County early Saturday morning. Trees were reported down across Highway I near Conrath and a tree was blocking half the road on Broken Arrow Road, about 2 miles West of Highway 27. The highway department was notified. GLEN FLORA – A subject reported Saturday morning, that a burglary occurred in the past few nights at the Glen Flora Lutheran Church. According to the report, several items were reported missing. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – Friday at about Noon, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to an address on Lindoo Avenue for a theft complaint. The male complainant reported the theft of a firearm. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Officers responded at about 7:45 PM to an address on 1st Street South in regards to a report of a male subject damaging items inside. After further investigation, Corey M. Kennedy, 35, was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Broad Wisconsin Coalition Advocates for Public, Economic Health Amid Pandemic. Representing Wisconsin’s leading health care, business and local government organizations, the coalition today launched a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging the use of social distancing, proper handwashing techniques and wearing protective masks. The PSA encourages people to use their abilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. People will hear from Dr. Aimee Becker who is one of the Chief Medical Officers at UW Health, a local business owner and a grocery store employee. “We know that this isn’t just a healthcare issue. This is something that our communities face broadly. The only way to help us move back to normal is if we’re all in this together. So I think having that diverse group of folks from different industries is important,” Dr. Becker said. The PSA ends on a positive note with all three saying, “C’mon Wisconsin! We can do this.” Dr. Becker said UW Health has been united with healthcare systems across the area to encourage people to do what they can to protect themselves and more importantly protect others. July 20, 2020