John H. Wojcik, 94, of Hannibal, passed away on Thursday, July 16th, at Oakbrook Health and Rehab in Thorp. Survivors include: his 15 children, Kathy (Tim) Cornell of Jump River, Denny (Colleen) Wojcik of Gilman, Gary (Renada) Wojcik of Narvon, PA., Sharon (David) Bacha of Lublin, David (Tammy) Wojcik of Gilman, Steven (Delores) Wojcik of […]