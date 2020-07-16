WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-17-20 Temperatures will continue to warm this afternoon. Humidity will be on the increase as well. Under partly sunny skies, look for highs to reach the mid to upper 80s. We can’t rule out a couple of storms developing this afternoon. A strong low pressure system traveling eastward across the Canadian Prairies throughout the day will be responsible for producing severe weather across the Dakotas and Western Minnesota. A trailing cold front will be the trigger mechanism for initiating storms within a particularly unstable atmosphere. The result will be a strong, but decaying MCS that will likely reach the Wisconsin & Minnesota border shortly before sunrise. This may prompt a low-end severe threat as isolated damaging wind events are possible. Even if severe weather does not occur, heavy rain and some lightning seems likely for much of Western Wisconsin. After sunrise, skies will slowly clear through the morning. Temperatures will go from around 70 up to the low 90′s in the afternoon. In addition to the heat, dew points may be as high as they have been all year, reaching the mid 70′s. This will prompt heat advisories as feels-like temperatures climb to 100+ degrees in may locations. Partly cloudy skies are expected until the evening before a second wave of more significant and widespread severe weather initiates around or shortly after sunset. Excessive Heat Watch .EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING… * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 possible. * WHERE…In Wisconsin, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday another new positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. There are now 13 positive cases in the county, 2 new active cases and 10 recovered cases. 1,072 negative cases reported, no current hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. As a reminder, it is important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Eau Claire County saw double digit positive test results for COVID-19 for the first time in nine days, with 14 new cases on Thursday. It is the most positive test results since 16 were confirmed on July 4th. In all, Eau Claire County now has 365 positive test results. There were only 49 tests administered according the the County statistical dashboard. The county had 13 total confirmed positive tests the previous three days. As for Wisconsin, for the second time in three days, the state reached the 900 positive case mark. The 900 on Thursday add to the 821 on Wednesday and a record 964 on Tuesday. The negative test results for the state were 13,371. Four new deaths were reported to raise the total to 831. CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WEAU) – Chippewa County reported 5 positive test results on Thursday and now has a total of 150 positive results for COVID-19. There have been no deaths and 121 of the cases have been released from isolation. RUSK COUNTY – Thursday evening at about 7:15, a Rusk County Deputy investigated an accident on County Highway J and East Cutoff Road, Ladysmith. A caller advised that there was a Toyota in the ditch and a female was flagging him down and wanted him to pull her out. The caller advised that the same vehicle just about ran him off the roadway. The County deputy was in contact with the female and after an investigation, the female was taken into custody for OWI. BRUCE – Just after 11 PM Thursday, an employee advised Rusk County authorities of a gas drive off at Express Mart in Bruce. According to the report, the only description given was a Gray Sedan with 2 subjects inside. This vehicle took off fast heading East on Highway 8. The caller advised the passenger was the only one that got out and put the gas in the vehicle and then got back into the car and took off. The gas amount was for $26.18. The passenger was heavy set and wearing a blue pullover sweatshirt. A county deputy mad a traffic stop with a Gray vehicle occupied by 2 subjects at Miner Avenue and West 7th Street. The deputy will go to East Mart Friday morning to look at video. The 2 subjects from the traffic stop are persons of interest. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police received information at about 8 PM Thursday, that a male subject drove through Memorial Park on his ATV. Memorial Park is closed to ATV traffic. The City Officer patrolled the area and observed the subject cross East 3rd Street North on Park Avenue which is not a designated ATV Route. The subject was traveling near the Memorial Park boat landing at a high rate of speed. The Officer conducted a traffic stop of the subject and after an investigation, was found to be under the influence and would not comply with field sobriety exercises. The suspect was arrested for operating an ATV under the influence 2nd offense within five years and taken to the Rusk County jail. LADYSMITH – Thursday at 10 PM, Ladysmith Police received information that Ethan O. Channell, 20, was at a location on Phillips Avenue East in Ladysmith, and had an active Felony Warrant out of Eau Claire County. Officers made contact with Channell, who was sitting outside the residence. The warrant was active and Channell was taken into custody and transferred to the Rusk County jail.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-16-20 After these last few “cooler” days, the hot and humid weather will start to make a comeback, though today will be nice with warmer temperatures but low humidity. As the high shifts just to our east, light southerly flow will return, leading to afternoon highs in the mid 80′s but dew points are expected to stay in the low 60′s at most. Sunshine will mix with some clouds, otherwise it will be a nice day for anything outdoors. A weak trough dropping down from the northwest could carry a stray shower or storm into northwestern Wisconsin this evening, otherwise it will remain dry with a mostly clear sky and warmer overnight. The jet stream will at least temporarily shift a bit farther north into the weekend as a large sub-tropical ridge becomes established across the central and eastern states. This is a pattern that will lead to high heat with widespread 90′s in many states in the coming days. For us, at least this time around it will only be for a few days, before the next upper trough comes along and knocks in back down. The heat will start to build on Friday and we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms developing. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday one new positive case in Rusk County. There are now 12 positive cases have been reported in the county, 1 active case and 10 recovered cases. 1,050 negative cases reported, no current hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. As a reminder, it is important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Chippewa County locations: Big Swede’s Tavern (Holcombe. WI): July 10, 2020 We recommend if you were at this location during the provided time frame AND are experiencing or develop symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue monitoring yourself. BARRON COUNTY – The Barron County Health Department is updating its recommendation when it comes to gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county is recommending gatherings inside be limited to 25 people or fewer, and gatherings outside should have no more than 50 people. This is cutting the previous recommendation in half. Barron County Health officials say the change is effective immediately, and unnecessary gatherings with anyone outside of your home are not advised. This comes after the county saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases to date with 11 from July 10-14. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – After a record high in cases on Tuesday with 964 positive test results, Wisconsin’s positive results dropped slightly on Wednesday to 821. The negative test results for the state were 13,104. One new death was reported to raise the total to 827. Eau Claire County saw 5 new COVID-19 cases reported after having 6 on Tuesday. In total, the county has had 351 positive test results, with 287 estimated as recovered. The county had the 5 positive results out of 215 tests, with 210 negative tests. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday evening at about 7:20, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle wedged in the ditch by a location on Fletcher Road, near Bruce. According to the report, the caller advised there was a young male that stopped him on the road and wanted a ride to Ladysmith, but he didn’t give him one. This subject told the caller that there was another male in the vehicle that was staying with it. No one was injured. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for obstructing and the subject is on Probation. The driver was transported to the Rusk County jail. Rusk County – Just before 11 PM Wednesday, Rusk County Deputies responded to an accident report on Highway 8 and Kief Road, Weyerhaeuser. According to the police log, after an investigation, the driver was arrested for OWI who had a PBT of .18. The subject was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday morning at about 8:15, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that some time Monday night his 2001 Red Honda Rancher was taken from the property on Cozine Road, Ladysmith. The ATV was parked next to the residence. The owner believes it was taken between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. There were no tracks in the driveway. No known suspects at this time. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon a male subject came to the LEC to report some things were stolen from him at a location on Hanson Lane, Glen Flora. The complainant reported a box of valuables were taken from his gun safe sometime in the recent past. Case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – At about 7:25 PM Tuesday night, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to a criminal damage of a vehicle complaint on Lindoo Avenue. The male subject reported damage to his car, and a possible individual who did it. The case is under investigation. July 16, 2020
- Marlys A. Wakild July 16, 2020Marlys A. Wakild, 83 of Ladysmith, died Monday, July 13th, at Care & Rehab of Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Ronald of Ladysmith, daughters: Nancy Johnson and Rhonda Widder of Bruce, and Christine O’Brien of Dixon, IL., Son: Richard Wakild of Dixon, IL., Son-in-law: Clarence Dewey, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The Nash-Jackan […]