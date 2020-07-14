mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-16-20 After these last few “cooler” days, the hot and humid weather will start to make a comeback, though today will be nice with warmer temperatures but low humidity. As the high shifts just to our east, light southerly flow will return, leading to afternoon highs in the mid 80′s but dew points are expected to stay in the low 60′s at most. Sunshine will mix with some clouds, otherwise it will be a nice day for anything outdoors. A weak trough dropping down from the northwest could carry a stray shower or storm into northwestern Wisconsin this evening, otherwise it will remain dry with a mostly clear sky and warmer overnight. The jet stream will at least temporarily shift a bit farther north into the weekend as a large sub-tropical ridge becomes established across the central and eastern states. This is a pattern that will lead to high heat with widespread 90′s in many states in the coming days. For us, at least this time around it will only be for a few days, before the next upper trough comes along and knocks in back down. The heat will start to build on Friday and we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms developing. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday one new positive case in Rusk County. There are now 12 positive cases have been reported in the county, 1 active case and 10 recovered cases. 1,050 negative cases reported, no current hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. As a reminder, it is important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Chippewa County locations: Big Swede’s Tavern (Holcombe. WI): July 10, 2020 We recommend if you were at this location during the provided time frame AND are experiencing or develop symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue monitoring yourself. BARRON COUNTY – The Barron County Health Department is updating its recommendation when it comes to gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county is recommending gatherings inside be limited to 25 people or fewer, and gatherings outside should have no more than 50 people. This is cutting the previous recommendation in half. Barron County Health officials say the change is effective immediately, and unnecessary gatherings with anyone outside of your home are not advised. This comes after the county saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases to date with 11 from July 10-14. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – After a record high in cases on Tuesday with 964 positive test results, Wisconsin’s positive results dropped slightly on Wednesday to 821. The negative test results for the state were 13,104. One new death was reported to raise the total to 827. Eau Claire County saw 5 new COVID-19 cases reported after having 6 on Tuesday. In total, the county has had 351 positive test results, with 287 estimated as recovered. The county had the 5 positive results out of 215 tests, with 210 negative tests. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday evening at about 7:20, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle wedged in the ditch by a location on Fletcher Road, near Bruce. According to the report, the caller advised there was a young male that stopped him on the road and wanted a ride to Ladysmith, but he didn’t give him one. This subject told the caller that there was another male in the vehicle that was staying with it. No one was injured. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for obstructing and the subject is on Probation. The driver was transported to the Rusk County jail. Rusk County – Just before 11 PM Wednesday, Rusk County Deputies responded to an accident report on Highway 8 and Kief Road, Weyerhaeuser. According to the police log, after an investigation, the driver was arrested for OWI who had a PBT of .18. The subject was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday morning at about 8:15, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that some time Monday night his 2001 Red Honda Rancher was taken from the property on Cozine Road, Ladysmith. The ATV was parked next to the residence. The owner believes it was taken between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. There were no tracks in the driveway. No known suspects at this time. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon a male subject came to the LEC to report some things were stolen from him at a location on Hanson Lane, Glen Flora. The complainant reported a box of valuables were taken from his gun safe sometime in the recent past. Case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – At about 7:25 PM Tuesday night, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to a criminal damage of a vehicle complaint on Lindoo Avenue. The male subject reported damage to his car, and a possible individual who did it. The case is under investigation.

