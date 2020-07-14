WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-16-20 After these last few “cooler” days, the hot and humid weather will start to make a comeback, though today will be nice with warmer temperatures but low humidity. As the high shifts just to our east, light southerly flow will return, leading to afternoon highs in the mid 80′s but dew points are expected to stay in the low 60′s at most. Sunshine will mix with some clouds, otherwise it will be a nice day for anything outdoors. A weak trough dropping down from the northwest could carry a stray shower or storm into northwestern Wisconsin this evening, otherwise it will remain dry with a mostly clear sky and warmer overnight. The jet stream will at least temporarily shift a bit farther north into the weekend as a large sub-tropical ridge becomes established across the central and eastern states. This is a pattern that will lead to high heat with widespread 90′s in many states in the coming days. For us, at least this time around it will only be for a few days, before the next upper trough comes along and knocks in back down. The heat will start to build on Friday and we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms developing. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday one new positive case in Rusk County. There are now 12 positive cases have been reported in the county, 1 active case and 10 recovered cases. 1,050 negative cases reported, no current hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. As a reminder, it is important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Chippewa County locations: Big Swede’s Tavern (Holcombe. WI): July 10, 2020 We recommend if you were at this location during the provided time frame AND are experiencing or develop symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue monitoring yourself. BARRON COUNTY – The Barron County Health Department is updating its recommendation when it comes to gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county is recommending gatherings inside be limited to 25 people or fewer, and gatherings outside should have no more than 50 people. This is cutting the previous recommendation in half. Barron County Health officials say the change is effective immediately, and unnecessary gatherings with anyone outside of your home are not advised. This comes after the county saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases to date with 11 from July 10-14. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – After a record high in cases on Tuesday with 964 positive test results, Wisconsin’s positive results dropped slightly on Wednesday to 821. The negative test results for the state were 13,104. One new death was reported to raise the total to 827. Eau Claire County saw 5 new COVID-19 cases reported after having 6 on Tuesday. In total, the county has had 351 positive test results, with 287 estimated as recovered. The county had the 5 positive results out of 215 tests, with 210 negative tests. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday evening at about 7:20, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle wedged in the ditch by a location on Fletcher Road, near Bruce. According to the report, the caller advised there was a young male that stopped him on the road and wanted a ride to Ladysmith, but he didn’t give him one. This subject told the caller that there was another male in the vehicle that was staying with it. No one was injured. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for obstructing and the subject is on Probation. The driver was transported to the Rusk County jail. Rusk County – Just before 11 PM Wednesday, Rusk County Deputies responded to an accident report on Highway 8 and Kief Road, Weyerhaeuser. According to the police log, after an investigation, the driver was arrested for OWI who had a PBT of .18. The subject was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday morning at about 8:15, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that some time Monday night his 2001 Red Honda Rancher was taken from the property on Cozine Road, Ladysmith. The ATV was parked next to the residence. The owner believes it was taken between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. There were no tracks in the driveway. No known suspects at this time. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon a male subject came to the LEC to report some things were stolen from him at a location on Hanson Lane, Glen Flora. The complainant reported a box of valuables were taken from his gun safe sometime in the recent past. Case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – At about 7:25 PM Tuesday night, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to a criminal damage of a vehicle complaint on Lindoo Avenue. The male subject reported damage to his car, and a possible individual who did it. The case is under investigation.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-14-20 It’s going to be a stormy Tuesday. A cold front will be arriving today, and while we are likely to see more thunderstorms, the severe threat will be conditional on how the day unfolds. After the round of storms this morning we’ll get a little bit of a break early this afternoon, but a return of some storms this afternoon into early evening. If we see some sun, the atmosphere will become more unstable. If storms turn severe this would most likely occur from the mid afternoon through the early evening. Instability will increase with higher low level moisture, but one main difference in this set up compared to last week, is a belt of stronger winds that will be present in the atmosphere which will up the chances for damaging winds and tornadoes. Regardless of any severe threat, storms will likely produce rainfall and amounts of 1-2″ will be common with even higher amounts in places that see prolonged activity. RUSK COUNTY – Monday evening at about 8 PM, Rusk County Dispatch received a call reporting a one vehicle rollover, with 2 subjects inside on Sawdust Road, Bruce. According to the police log, Rusk County deputies, the Bruce and Ladysmith ambulances, and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. Two Medical helicopters were a;so called to the scene. Sawdust road was shut down. The Helicopters were at the Sawdust Boat landing. Both patients were transported by helicopter to Eau Claire hospitals. Rusk County requested Eau Claire County for assistance with a legal blood draw of the subjects. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – Just after 12 Noon Monday, a caller advised Rusk County authorities that her property on Right of Way Road was vandalized. A Rusk County Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, and old farm house was being remodeled. According to the report, sometime in the past 2-3 weeks the electrical wire and other building supplies were taken from the house. The electrical wire was cut and pulled from the bare walls. The case is under investigation. RUSK COUNTY – A male subject Monday afternoon advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a theft complaint. According to the report, an old Tan colored tackle box was stolen out of the back of his truck at the Mccann Lake Boat Launch near Weyerhaeuser. A Rusk County Deputy investigated and advised that the complainant and his father were fishing earlier Monday morning an old tan 80’s tackle box was taken from the bed of his truck which was covered. COLFAX Wis. (WEAU) – A 76-year-old man died after a farm accident happened in Colfax on Monday, July 13. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says the name of the deceased will not be released at this time but officials received a report of a male pinned under a tractor. The accident happened on CTH A. The victim was found pinned under the tire of a small older tractor. Bygd says he was extricated from the tractor and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital where he was pronounced dead. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – If you have a trip planned to the state of New York anytime soon, you’ll have to quarantine for 14 days, according to that state’s governor. Governor Andrew Cuomo added Wisconsinites to the list of people who will have to quarantine for two weeks once they come to New York. Gov. Cuomo says Wisconsin now has significant community spread of COVID-19 and qualifies to be added to the list. Also added to the list on Tuesday: Minnesota, Ohio, and New Mexico. Delaware was removed from the list. “I cannot be more clear: Look at what’s happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don’t wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant.” said Gov. Cuomo. There is a total of 22 states on the quarantine list. New York has more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 25,000 deaths. MILWAUKEE (AP) – Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be mandatory in Milwaukee under an ordinance approved Monday by the city council. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the council also unanimously adopted a separate proposal to provide free masks to city residents. Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from people. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has said he would sign the ordinance. An order requiring masks indoors in Dane County took effect on Monday. WASHINGTON (AP) — A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to “find something new.” The opening ad in the “Find Something New” campaign beginning Tuesday features ordinary people sharing their stories. A companion website provides links to training and other resources. The initiative was swiftly criticized on social media, with some suggesting the effort is insensitive during a pandemic and the widespread unemployment it has caused. Others criticized the involvement of Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser. The Trump administration has long emphasized skills-based job and vocational training as an alternative to two- or four-year college degree programs, arguing that college isn’t for everyone and that many jobs don’t require a degree. (Bloomberg) — U.S. consumer prices posted the biggest monthly gain since 2012 on a rebound in gasoline costs, though inflation remained subdued more broadly amid the pandemic. The consumer price index jumped 0.6% from the prior month, the first increase since February, after a 0.1% drop in May, Labor Department figures showed Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.5% increase. Compared with a year earlier, the gauge increased 0.6%. Gasoline prices jumped 12.3% and accounted for more than half the gain in the overall CPI. Even with the sharp increase, gas prices are down 23.4% from June 2019. Excluding volatile food and fuel costs, the so-called core CPI rose a more moderate 0.2%, restrained by a slowdown in rents, from the prior month after a 0.1% decrease in May. On an annual basis, core inflation increased 1.2% for a second month. As more states started to reopen their economies in June, the pickup in demand for goods and services helped to stabilize prices. At the same time, a spike in the number of cases in Sun Belt states including Florida, Arizona and Texas threatens to restrain sales and inflation. July 14, 2020
- HOUSEHOLD SALE July 13, 2020Huge Household downsizing sale. Thursday and Friday July 16-17 9-6, Saturday July 18th, 8-Noon. 201 Everett Avenue East, Ladysmith. Moving to Thailand as a missionary, everything must go. Books, furniture, craft supplies, stamping-up, fabric, baskets, plants. Perennials – you dig. All proceeds go towards start up fund to move to Thailand.