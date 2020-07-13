WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-14-20 It’s going to be a stormy Tuesday. A cold front will be arriving today, and while we are likely to see more thunderstorms, the severe threat will be conditional on how the day unfolds. After the round of storms this morning we’ll get a little bit of a break early this afternoon, but a return of some storms this afternoon into early evening. If we see some sun, the atmosphere will become more unstable. If storms turn severe this would most likely occur from the mid afternoon through the early evening. Instability will increase with higher low level moisture, but one main difference in this set up compared to last week, is a belt of stronger winds that will be present in the atmosphere which will up the chances for damaging winds and tornadoes. Regardless of any severe threat, storms will likely produce rainfall and amounts of 1-2″ will be common with even higher amounts in places that see prolonged activity. RUSK COUNTY – Monday evening at about 8 PM, Rusk County Dispatch received a call reporting a one vehicle rollover, with 2 subjects inside on Sawdust Road, Bruce. According to the police log, Rusk County deputies, the Bruce and Ladysmith ambulances, and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. Two Medical helicopters were a;so called to the scene. Sawdust road was shut down. The Helicopters were at the Sawdust Boat landing. Both patients were transported by helicopter to Eau Claire hospitals. Rusk County requested Eau Claire County for assistance with a legal blood draw of the subjects. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – Just after 12 Noon Monday, a caller advised Rusk County authorities that her property on Right of Way Road was vandalized. A Rusk County Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, and old farm house was being remodeled. According to the report, sometime in the past 2-3 weeks the electrical wire and other building supplies were taken from the house. The electrical wire was cut and pulled from the bare walls. The case is under investigation. RUSK COUNTY – A male subject Monday afternoon advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a theft complaint. According to the report, an old Tan colored tackle box was stolen out of the back of his truck at the Mccann Lake Boat Launch near Weyerhaeuser. A Rusk County Deputy investigated and advised that the complainant and his father were fishing earlier Monday morning an old tan 80’s tackle box was taken from the bed of his truck which was covered. COLFAX Wis. (WEAU) – A 76-year-old man died after a farm accident happened in Colfax on Monday, July 13. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says the name of the deceased will not be released at this time but officials received a report of a male pinned under a tractor. The accident happened on CTH A. The victim was found pinned under the tire of a small older tractor. Bygd says he was extricated from the tractor and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital where he was pronounced dead. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – If you have a trip planned to the state of New York anytime soon, you’ll have to quarantine for 14 days, according to that state’s governor. Governor Andrew Cuomo added Wisconsinites to the list of people who will have to quarantine for two weeks once they come to New York. Gov. Cuomo says Wisconsin now has significant community spread of COVID-19 and qualifies to be added to the list. Also added to the list on Tuesday: Minnesota, Ohio, and New Mexico. Delaware was removed from the list. “I cannot be more clear: Look at what’s happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don’t wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant.” said Gov. Cuomo. There is a total of 22 states on the quarantine list. New York has more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 25,000 deaths. MILWAUKEE (AP) – Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be mandatory in Milwaukee under an ordinance approved Monday by the city council. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the council also unanimously adopted a separate proposal to provide free masks to city residents. Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from people. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has said he would sign the ordinance. An order requiring masks indoors in Dane County took effect on Monday. WASHINGTON (AP) — A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to “find something new.” The opening ad in the “Find Something New” campaign beginning Tuesday features ordinary people sharing their stories. A companion website provides links to training and other resources. The initiative was swiftly criticized on social media, with some suggesting the effort is insensitive during a pandemic and the widespread unemployment it has caused. Others criticized the involvement of Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser. The Trump administration has long emphasized skills-based job and vocational training as an alternative to two- or four-year college degree programs, arguing that college isn’t for everyone and that many jobs don’t require a degree. (Bloomberg) — U.S. consumer prices posted the biggest monthly gain since 2012 on a rebound in gasoline costs, though inflation remained subdued more broadly amid the pandemic. The consumer price index jumped 0.6% from the prior month, the first increase since February, after a 0.1% drop in May, Labor Department figures showed Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.5% increase. Compared with a year earlier, the gauge increased 0.6%. Gasoline prices jumped 12.3% and accounted for more than half the gain in the overall CPI. Even with the sharp increase, gas prices are down 23.4% from June 2019. Excluding volatile food and fuel costs, the so-called core CPI rose a more moderate 0.2%, restrained by a slowdown in rents, from the prior month after a 0.1% decrease in May. On an annual basis, core inflation increased 1.2% for a second month. As more states started to reopen their economies in June, the pickup in demand for goods and services helped to stabilize prices. At the same time, a spike in the number of cases in Sun Belt states including Florida, Arizona and Texas threatens to restrain sales and inflation.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-13-20 High pressure is currently sitting to our northeast, and has a hold the comfortable weather we’ve been experiencing. However, southerly flow will begin to win out ahead of a low pressure system moving in from the Dakotas. This will lead to a breezier day, but plenty of sunshine is still expected around the area today. Dew points are not expected to climb much, so it will remain fairly comfortable in that regard, but afternoon temperatures should have no problem reaching the mid 80′s. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop to our west out ahead of the low and attendant front, with a first round expected prior to Tuesday morning. Storms may be well organized as they progress through Minnesota with a severe threat there, but by the time they reach Western Wisconsin they should be in a weakening mode so the severe chances appear slim. Going into Tuesday the front will gradually make it through our area, with more numerous showers and thunderstorms posing a low-end severe threat once again. Heavy rain will be likely, and forecast models indicate many locations have the potential to pick up an inch or two of rain, with locally higher amounts in any storms. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – According to the Department of Health Services for Wisconsin, the state is seeing 769 new cases today. The total number of positive tests is 36,448, with 78%, or 28,318 of those being recovered. One death was reported in error, so the corrected total of deaths in Wisconsin is 820. In Eau Claire, the county is reporting 338 cases, meaning there are 6 new cases on Sunday. As of the most recent information, 235 people have recovered. In Chippewa County, there are 139 positive cases, an increase of 10. On Saturday, Chippewa County reported that they have 39 active cases and no deaths. Winona is reporting 3 new cases, bringing their total to 144, 15 of which have died. La Crosse County is seeing an increase of 4 cases, for a total of 586. They have seen no deaths. Monroe County health officials report 5 new cases for total of 138 confirmed cases. In Pepin County, one new case is confirmed bringing its total to 15. Barron County is reporting 3 new cases today for a total of 46 in the county. RUSK COUNTY – Late Friday night, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call and no one was talking on the phone. According to the report, the dispatcher could hear a lot of yelling in the background. The caller finally got on the phone and talked advising her mom’s boyfriend had broke her phone and put a hole in the door with a baseball bat and he was physical with her. The caller was outside in a truck with her son and her 2 daughters were in the house with her mom, grandmother and her mom’s boyfriend. The call was transferred to Price County due to it being in their county. Price County requested assistance from Rusk County deputies because they didn’t have any deputies in the area. Rusk County was there a short time until Price county arrived at a location on highway 8. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – Saturday morning just after 1 AM, a caller advised Rusk County of an accident at a location on County Highway P and County Highway B, Glen Flora. The caller advised the male didn’t stop at the stop sign and hit the guard rail. The male driver was out of the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report,after an investigation there was no transport by EMS. The subject was taken into custody for OWI, and transported to the Rusk County jail. LADYSMITH – Sunday evening at about 7:30, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to Wardon Avenue for a male armed with a knife threating others in the residence. According to the report, individuals were able to exit the house and officers were able to call the male out to speak with them. After an investigation, the male subject, Donavann M. Metoxen, 28, was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail on multiple charges. July 13, 2020