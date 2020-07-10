mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-13-20 High pressure is currently sitting to our northeast, and has a hold the comfortable weather we’ve been experiencing. However, southerly flow will begin to win out ahead of a low pressure system moving in from the Dakotas. This will lead to a breezier day, but plenty of sunshine is still expected around the area today. Dew points are not expected to climb much, so it will remain fairly comfortable in that regard, but afternoon temperatures should have no problem reaching the mid 80′s. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop to our west out ahead of the low and attendant front, with a first round expected prior to Tuesday morning. Storms may be well organized as they progress through Minnesota with a severe threat there, but by the time they reach Western Wisconsin they should be in a weakening mode so the severe chances appear slim. Going into Tuesday the front will gradually make it through our area, with more numerous showers and thunderstorms posing a low-end severe threat once again. Heavy rain will be likely, and forecast models indicate many locations have the potential to pick up an inch or two of rain, with locally higher amounts in any storms. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – According to the Department of Health Services for Wisconsin, the state is seeing 769 new cases today. The total number of positive tests is 36,448, with 78%, or 28,318 of those being recovered. One death was reported in error, so the corrected total of deaths in Wisconsin is 820. In Eau Claire, the county is reporting 338 cases, meaning there are 6 new cases on Sunday. As of the most recent information, 235 people have recovered. In Chippewa County, there are 139 positive cases, an increase of 10. On Saturday, Chippewa County reported that they have 39 active cases and no deaths. Winona is reporting 3 new cases, bringing their total to 144, 15 of which have died. La Crosse County is seeing an increase of 4 cases, for a total of 586. They have seen no deaths. Monroe County health officials report 5 new cases for total of 138 confirmed cases. In Pepin County, one new case is confirmed bringing its total to 15. Barron County is reporting 3 new cases today for a total of 46 in the county. RUSK COUNTY – Late Friday night, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call and no one was talking on the phone. According to the report, the dispatcher could hear a lot of yelling in the background. The caller finally got on the phone and talked advising her mom’s boyfriend had broke her phone and put a hole in the door with a baseball bat and he was physical with her. The caller was outside in a truck with her son and her 2 daughters were in the house with her mom, grandmother and her mom’s boyfriend. The call was transferred to Price County due to it being in their county. Price County requested assistance from Rusk County deputies because they didn’t have any deputies in the area. Rusk County was there a short time until Price county arrived at a location on highway 8. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – Saturday morning just after 1 AM, a caller advised Rusk County of an accident at a location on County Highway P and County Highway B, Glen Flora. The caller advised the male didn’t stop at the stop sign and hit the guard rail. The male driver was out of the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report,after an investigation there was no transport by EMS. The subject was taken into custody for OWI, and transported to the Rusk County jail. LADYSMITH – Sunday evening at about 7:30, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to Wardon Avenue for a male armed with a knife threating others in the residence. According to the report, individuals were able to exit the house and officers were able to call the male out to speak with them. After an investigation, the male subject, Donavann M. Metoxen, 28, was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail on multiple charges.

