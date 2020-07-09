WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-10-20 The weather turns sunny again for us today as a high pressure system over the Northern Plains slides east following the passage of a cold front through our area. This will put us in northwest flow, giving us a nice break from the higher dew points of late. Though the air won’t be totally dry with dew points closer to 60, it will certainly feel much better than recent days. Temperatures will be able to warm again nicely with all the sunshine and afternoon highs will return to the mid 80′s. Catch some shade and northwest breezes will make it feel very comfortable. Our weather will stay quiet and comfortable through this upcoming evening as well! On Saturday we will be watching for the chance to see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most forecast models agree on a weak wave of energy approaching out of Canada and through Minnesota on Saturday. There remains some chance this wave of energy passes far enough out of our way that we stay dry, but the more likely scenario calls for scattered showers through the day. There will still be fair amount of sunshine, but be prepared for a couple brief downpours mixed in as well. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 80′s depending on just how much sun we see, but the humidity will once again remain at comfortable levels. The system then move away Saturday night, and Sunday will bring an excellent finish to the weekend with sunshine and scattered afternoon clouds. Average high temps in the low to mid 80′s will repeat, while dew points should remain closer to 60 as well. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Rusk County COVID-19 Update: No active or new positive cases! However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. SAWYER COUNTY – On July 7th at approximately 6:30 PM, the Sawyer County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a boat fire with injuries at the Black Lake Campground in the Town of Draper. Sawyer County Deputies assisted by Sawyer County EMS/Pandemic and the Round Lake Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies observed an unoccupied boat in the water near the shore that contained visible flames. The operator of the boat, David J. Wiacek, age 46, of Sheldon, told deputies that he and two others were taking the boat out onto the lake. As he pushed from shore, he attempted to start the motor several times when he heard what sounded like a small explosion. Immediately a fire erupted near the rear of the boat injuring a juvenile passenger. The remaining occupants of the boat were able to escape without injury. The juvenile passenger received burns to his right forearm and leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. RUSK COUNTY – This (Friday) morning just before 1 AM, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 Road. According to the report, Probation and Parole was contacted in reference to a male subject. After an investigation Probation placed a hold on the male subject. A search of the vehicle was conducted and drugs were recovered. Both a male and female subject were taken into custody. Both were transported to the LEC. MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sidestepped a chance to rein in the governor’s veto power. The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others. It also declined to rule in another case challenging partial vetoes former Republican Gov. Scott Walker made in 2017, saying the challenge filed after he left office was too late. Wisconsin’s governor has one of the most powerful vetoes in the country. The ruling Friday came after the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld laws that the Legislature passed during a lame-duck session to weaken Evers’ powers before he took office. MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers released the following statement in response to today’s Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling: ”The People’s Budget made historic investments in better roads, better schools, and better healthcare, but clearly Republicans will continue doing whatever they can to prevent us from doing good work for Wisconsinites.”Today’s ruling departs from decades of precedent and only creates chaos and confusion. As I said yesterday, we’re not going to let folks who are bitter about an election that happened nearly two years ago stop us from getting things done for the people of our state.” Shawano Co. (WAOW) – Police say they found the body of a woman in a small pond Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff’s department, they were called to Happy Lane in the town of Hartland on reports of a child running naked in the area. Police picked up the 9-year-old and turned him over to human services. Officials say there was a suspicious vehicle on Happy Lane later that morning. After a search of the area, officials found the body of a 33-year-old Appleton woman in a small pond not far from the car. Officials were able to determine the 9-year-old was the son of the woman. Right now, the sheriff’s department says it appears the woman accidentally drowned, however, they are waiting for an autopsy and are still investigating. At this time, the death appears to be an accidental drowning. The incident however, remains under investigation and pending the results of an autopsy. Eau Claire (WQOW) – The previously-rescheduled Blue Ox Music Festival now will not happen at all in 2020. Back in April, organizers announced they would be postponing the event until August 27-29. Now, they have pulled the plug all together. “We have been doing everything we could to ensure the best chance of having a Blue Ox Music Festival this year. Unfortunately, this will not be possible. A gathering of our festival’s size would not be safe nor allowed under Eau Claire City-County Health guidelines,” organizers said in a statement. If you had tickets, you should have received an email with instructions to get a refund. If they do not hear back from you, tickets and campsites will be good for 2021.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-9-20 Temperatures will reach the mid 80′s as the sun pokes out until the mid afternoon when a stronger wave of storms is expected. A few of these storms may be severe with wind and hail being the greatest threats. Showers and storms are likely to linger through the rest of the day once things pick up in the afternoon. On the bright side, dew points will fall from the low 70′s this afternoon into the low 60′s by Friday morning! This will occur as a cooler and drier air mass will settles into the region. Unlike the past few cold fronts, this one will have a greater impact on our weather because the front itself is stronger, but also the heat dome provided by the ridge will be much more mild too. Highs will be held to the mid 80′s with dew points at a more comfortable level in the low 60′s throughout the day. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout as well! Barron County Public Health is alerting community members who may have been at risk for exposure to COVID-19. The potential exposure happened on July 3-5 in Chetek, Wisconsin. A person who tested positive attended the Fly High 56, wooden softball tournament at Denny Overby Field. Anyone who was at the tournament AND is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and contact their doctor to get tested. People who were at the tournament and are NOT experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in those 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested. Symptoms of COVID-19 include; cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell. Public Health would like to remind residents and guests that everyone can help prevent the spread of illness in the community with a few simple, but effective actions: Stay home if you are stick, Wear a cloth face covering when it is hard to keep at least 6 feet away from others, Wash or sanitize your hands often, Avoid large gatherings such as concerts and festivals. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Residents and businesses within a 1/3 mile radius of a crash on Highway 53 are being evacuated, as authorities handle a hazardous material spill. The evacuation has been lifted and people may return to their homes and businesses, according to Eau Claire Police. Hwy 53 will remain closed for quite some time. A semi appeared tipped over at the 85.2 mile marker on Highway 53 near I-94. The Eau Claire Police Department tweeted that residences in the Gatehouse Drive/House Road area and businesses in the Bullis Farm Road area are being evacuated. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as well while crews clear the spill. US Highway 53 South is closed north of I-94 because of a crash on US-53 Southbound, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The on-ramp from Golf Road to Hwy 53 Southbound is also closed. Altoona Fire, Eau Claire Fire, and Wisconsin State Patrol are all responding to the scene. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday shortly before 3 PM, Rusk County Deputies served a warrant at a residence on County Highway B, Glen Flora. According to the report, a county deputy was in contact with the subject. The DOC was contacted and the warrant was valid. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County received a 911 call advising that there was a telephone pole on fire at the corner of Washington and Amherst Streets in Hawkins. According to the report, Xcel was contacted and a Rusk County deputy and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. The breaker reportedly popped and the fire was out. MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) -Gov. Tony Evers today released the following statement in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling upholding provisions of the lame duck laws passed by the State Legislature in December of 2018: “We had a race for governor in 2018. I won. Unfortunately, things got off on the wrong foot because Republicans immediately passed a law overriding the will of the people and the election, and they’ve been sour grapes ever since.”From the lame duck laws and challenging my veto power, to Safer at Home and holding an unsafe election this past April, clearly Republicans are going to continue working against me every chance they get, regardless of the consequences. But I’m not going to let that stop me from continuing to do what I promised I would when I ran for this office—I am going to keep putting people first and doing what’s best for the people of our state.” EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has updated the local health order. This updated order goes into effect at 12 a.m. on Thursday, July 9. This order includes: – Public gatherings of over 50 people are strongly discouraged though public gatherings up to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoor are still permitted with physical distancing -Public indoor or outdoor spaces or buildings should consider policies that require face masks to be used by all workers, customers, visitors and guests. -Occupancy of public spaces and buildings must not exceed 50% of posted occupancy – For any businesses that do not have a posted occupancy, they are to consider reducing occupancy to 50% This order will be in effect until July 22. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Tuesday, staff and members at Eau Claire Golf & Country Club were notified a server tested positive for COVID-19. Between July 1 and July 6, management says there was a higher risk of exposure for coronavirus at the club. Members, guests, and the staff are encouraged to get tested if they have symptoms and were there during any of those days. On Monday, Eau Claire Golf & Country Club was informed of a possible COVID-19 exposure, by both one staffer and one member. Despite the club lowering capacity, cleaning everything more often, and checking all employees’ temperatures since the club re-opened, the virus still found its way inside. July 9, 2020
- Ralph L. Datka July 9, 2020Ralph L. Datka, 60 of Ladysmith, died Friday, July 3rd, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by his mother: Barbara Shultis, Waterford, WI, Siblings: William “Billy” Datka, Ladysmith, Elizabeth Wegner, Keystone Heights, FL, Matthew Datka, Walworth, WI., Catherine Datka, Waukesha, WI., and John Datka of Dousman, WI. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the […]