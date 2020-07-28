mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Wes Ward

Wes Ward, 53 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, July 28, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.  He is survived by his wife: Lynette, his mother and step father: Ellen and Gary Hurlbutt, 3 children: Nathan Ward, Tyler Ward and Meagan Dahl, 2 granddaughters, 2 step-children: Jennifer and Julieann White, 2 brothers: Stephen and Gary Ward, 1 sister: Clara M. Ward.   Funeral services for Wes Ward will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, August 1, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Pastor Michael Norton officiating.  Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 PM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.