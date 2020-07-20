mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Virginia & William Vacho

A Memorial service will be held for Virginia and William Vacho at 11 AM, Saturday, July 25, at Riverside Cemetery, Ladysmith.  Virginia Passed on February 1, 2020, and William, November 23, 2015.  Luncheon at VMA Vets Hall, 12:30 to 5:30 PM.  Seating inside and outside.  All friends, family and neighbors invited.  Bring pictures!  Gloves and hand sanitizer provided.  Bring Masks if desired.   

