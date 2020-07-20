Shirley A. Janowicz, 74 of Sheldon, died on July 3rd. She is survived by her husband: Gerald, 1 son: Richard of Eau Claire, 1 granddaughter and 1 great-granddaughter, her siblings: Ernie Taylor of Stanley, Linda Detlaff of Sheldon, Dawn Fliflet of Sheldon, Diane Miller of Sheldon, Carol Ahrens of Kennan, Will Petska of Lena, Bill Petska of Jump River and Connie Petska of Gilman. Many nieces and nephews and their families. Shirley Janowicz will be laid to rest at a private graveside memorial service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. There will be a Celebration of Shirley’s Life held at a later date next year. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a go-fund-me page set up in her and Jerry’s name. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.