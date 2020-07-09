Ruth I. Justus
Ruth I. Justus, 91 of Bruce, died on Wednesday, July 8, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by her 3 children: Aileen Jafolla, Kenneth Justus and Kathleen Richardson all of Bruce, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 11, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-9-20 Temperatures will reach the mid 80′s as the sun pokes out until the mid afternoon when a stronger wave of storms is expected. A few of these storms may be severe with wind and hail being the greatest threats. Showers and storms are likely to linger through the rest of the day once things pick up in the afternoon. On the bright side, dew points will fall from the low 70′s this afternoon into the low 60′s by Friday morning! This will occur as a cooler and drier air mass will settles into the region. Unlike the past few cold fronts, this one will have a greater impact on our weather because the front itself is stronger, but also the heat dome provided by the ridge will be much more mild too. Highs will be held to the mid 80′s with dew points at a more comfortable level in the low 60′s throughout the day. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout as well! Barron County Public Health is alerting community members who may have been at risk for exposure to COVID-19. The potential exposure happened on July 3-5 in Chetek, Wisconsin. A person who tested positive attended the Fly High 56, wooden softball tournament at Denny Overby Field. Anyone who was at the tournament AND is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and contact their doctor to get tested. People who were at the tournament and are NOT experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in those 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested. Symptoms of COVID-19 include; cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell. Public Health would like to remind residents and guests that everyone can help prevent the spread of illness in the community with a few simple, but effective actions: Stay home if you are stick, Wear a cloth face covering when it is hard to keep at least 6 feet away from others, Wash or sanitize your hands often, Avoid large gatherings such as concerts and festivals. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Residents and businesses within a 1/3 mile radius of a crash on Highway 53 are being evacuated, as authorities handle a hazardous material spill. The evacuation has been lifted and people may return to their homes and businesses, according to Eau Claire Police. Hwy 53 will remain closed for quite some time. A semi appeared tipped over at the 85.2 mile marker on Highway 53 near I-94. The Eau Claire Police Department tweeted that residences in the Gatehouse Drive/House Road area and businesses in the Bullis Farm Road area are being evacuated. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as well while crews clear the spill. US Highway 53 South is closed north of I-94 because of a crash on US-53 Southbound, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The on-ramp from Golf Road to Hwy 53 Southbound is also closed. Altoona Fire, Eau Claire Fire, and Wisconsin State Patrol are all responding to the scene. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday shortly before 3 PM, Rusk County Deputies served a warrant at a residence on County Highway B, Glen Flora. According to the report, a county deputy was in contact with the subject. The DOC was contacted and the warrant was valid. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County received a 911 call advising that there was a telephone pole on fire at the corner of Washington and Amherst Streets in Hawkins. According to the report, Xcel was contacted and a Rusk County deputy and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. The breaker reportedly popped and the fire was out. MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) -Gov. Tony Evers today released the following statement in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling upholding provisions of the lame duck laws passed by the State Legislature in December of 2018: “We had a race for governor in 2018. I won. Unfortunately, things got off on the wrong foot because Republicans immediately passed a law overriding the will of the people and the election, and they’ve been sour grapes ever since.”From the lame duck laws and challenging my veto power, to Safer at Home and holding an unsafe election this past April, clearly Republicans are going to continue working against me every chance they get, regardless of the consequences. But I’m not going to let that stop me from continuing to do what I promised I would when I ran for this office—I am going to keep putting people first and doing what’s best for the people of our state.” EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has updated the local health order. This updated order goes into effect at 12 a.m. on Thursday, July 9. This order includes: – Public gatherings of over 50 people are strongly discouraged though public gatherings up to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoor are still permitted with physical distancing -Public indoor or outdoor spaces or buildings should consider policies that require face masks to be used by all workers, customers, visitors and guests. -Occupancy of public spaces and buildings must not exceed 50% of posted occupancy – For any businesses that do not have a posted occupancy, they are to consider reducing occupancy to 50% This order will be in effect until July 22. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Tuesday, staff and members at Eau Claire Golf & Country Club were notified a server tested positive for COVID-19. Between July 1 and July 6, management says there was a higher risk of exposure for coronavirus at the club. Members, guests, and the staff are encouraged to get tested if they have symptoms and were there during any of those days. On Monday, Eau Claire Golf & Country Club was informed of a possible COVID-19 exposure, by both one staffer and one member. Despite the club lowering capacity, cleaning everything more often, and checking all employees’ temperatures since the club re-opened, the virus still found its way inside. July 9, 2020
- Ralph L. Datka July 9, 2020Ralph L. Datka, 60 of Ladysmith, died Friday, July 3rd, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by his mother: Barbara Shultis, Waterford, WI, Siblings: William “Billy” Datka, Ladysmith, Elizabeth Wegner, Keystone Heights, FL, Matthew Datka, Walworth, WI., Catherine Datka, Waukesha, WI., and John Datka of Dousman, WI. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the […]