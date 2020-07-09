mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Ruth I. Justus

Ruth I. Justus, 91 of Bruce, died on Wednesday, July 8, at Ladysmith Care Community.  She is survived by her 3 children: Aileen Jafolla, Kenneth Justus and Kathleen Richardson all of Bruce, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.   Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 11, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating.  Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.

