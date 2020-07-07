mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Robert P. Kolsky

Robert P. Kolsky, 78 of Ladysmith, died Monday, July 6th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  He is survived by his wife: Marian,  Sons: Michael of Minneapolis, MN. and Chris of Duluth, MN.  Daughter: Jodi Contreras of Leander, TX. 5 grandchildren and Twin Sister: Roberta Overby of Chetek.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.