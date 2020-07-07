Robert P. Kolsky
Robert P. Kolsky, 78 of Ladysmith, died Monday, July 6th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Marian, Sons: Michael of Minneapolis, MN. and Chris of Duluth, MN. Daughter: Jodi Contreras of Leander, TX. 5 grandchildren and Twin Sister: Roberta Overby of Chetek. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-7-20 The hot and humid weather pattern has had a tight grip on the region for a full week now, and is not ready to let go just yet. The jet stream continues to favor plenty of heat for much of the nation, though the upper ridge which had been dominant over the central U.S. and Canada has begun to weaken and flatten out. This will allow weather systems to resume a more typical progression across the northern states this week. This also means chances for shower and thunderstorm potential remain prevalent for the next few days. A low pressure system moving east across Hudson bay is dragging an attendant cold front through Wisconsin today. The air mass behind the front really doesn’t change much, but we may enjoy a subtle tick down in our humidity and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, mainly in the upper 80′s. The threat for storms will not come until this afternoon with the better chance falling to the south of Eau Claire. We will experience a resurgence of heat on Wednesday as a warm front lifts north through the state. This will put us back in southwest flow and with more sunshine through the day, it will likely be the hottest day of this next week. Highs will be back into the 90′s with dew points continuing to be in that tropical category. RUSK COUNTY – Monday night at 10:30, Rusk County Deputies and Ladysmith Police served a warrant in Ladysmith. According to the report, information was received that Terry L. Meyers, 39, was at 1005 West 8th Street North and that he had an active Felony Warrant through the Department of Corrections. Officers approached the residence and made contact with another subject who allowed Officers in to make contact with Meyers. Meyers attempted to hide in the basement but was soon located and taken into custody. He was transported to the Rusk County jail. CHIPPEWA COUNTY – Early this (Tuesday) morning at about 1:20, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office advised that their Cornell Officer was in a chase with a vehicle in speeds over 100 mph. They were North bound on Highway 27 from Cornell heading to the Rusk County line. According to the police log, the reason for the stop was the registered owner is revoked. Chippewa County terminated the pursuit because the vehicle was now in Rusk County. Rusk County spoke with the Cornell Officer who advised that the suspect has multiple Felony violations. A Rusk County Deputy would be at the registered owners address located on Flambeau Dr. but the vehicle was not there at this time. Ladysmith Police waited at West 9th Street South and Doughty Road for the vehicle. At the time Rusk County deputies were unable to locate the vehicle. At about 3 AM this (Tuesday) morning a Rusk County Deputy may have located the suspect vehicle just East of Highway 27 on Broken Arrow road in a field row. The vehicle owner was contacted and on the way to collect the vehicle. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Two men have been arrested in Rusk County for possession of methamphetamine. The Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Bruce Churchwell and 50-year-old Eric Cooke were arrested after separate traffic stops. Churchwell, of Rice Lake, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute. 15 grams of meth and paraphernalia were found. Cooke, of Ladysmith, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. 136 grams of meth, 1,712 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and thousands of dollar was found. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says 66-year-old Dale Lambert and 68-year-old Belinda Wedemeyer were killed in the home explosion. Lambert, who owned the home and friend, Wedemeyer were in the home at the time of the blast. The cause for the explosion is still under investigation. The home, including the foundation, was destroyed in the incident. A home to the east sustained minor damage. Warrens, Wis. (WEAU) – An accident involving a pick-up truck and motorcycle in Warrens left one injured on Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the pick-up truck was driven by 34-year old Cory Hart of Warrens, who was cited for “failure to yield when making a left turn resulting in bodily harm”. 25-year old Richard Gunn of rural Tomah was driving the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken from the scene by Gunderson Air. Gunn was cited for operating with a valid driver license. The accident happened on County Highway EW at Atwood Avenue in rural Warrens. OSCEOLA Wis. (WEAU) – Two people have died following a two vehicle crash that happened in Osceola on Thursday, July 2. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says 58-year-old Scott Brust and 53-year-old Lisa Swanson, both from Cushing, died after the crash. The Polk County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received calls of a two vehicle crash on Highway 35, north of 90th Avenue. ' Investigation shows one truck was headed south on Highway 35 while the other truck was headed north. The trucks collided at the center line. LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – A West Salem man has been charged with his 9th OWI offense in La Crosse County. Court records show Troy Oldenburg, 48, has been charged with OWI- 9th, operating with PAC 9th and felony bail jumping. The criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were dispatched to to County Road B for reports of a Jeep almost hitting multiple vehicles as well as mailboxes. The preliminary breath test resulted in 0.368.
- ESTATE SALE July 7, 2020Estate Sale – Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 8-10, 9-5 each day. N5876 Highway 27 North, Ladysmith. Furniture, Kitchen items, basically everything in the house is for sale.