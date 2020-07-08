mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Ralph L. Datka

Ralph L. Datka, 60 of Ladysmith, died Friday, July 3rd, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.  He is survived by his mother: Barbara Shultis, Waterford, WI, Siblings: William “Billy” Datka, Ladysmith, Elizabeth Wegner, Keystone Heights, FL, Matthew Datka, Walworth, WI., Catherine Datka, Waukesha, WI., and John Datka of Dousman, WI.   The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

