Ralph L. Datka
Ralph L. Datka, 60 of Ladysmith, died Friday, July 3rd, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by his mother: Barbara Shultis, Waterford, WI, Siblings: William “Billy” Datka, Ladysmith, Elizabeth Wegner, Keystone Heights, FL, Matthew Datka, Walworth, WI., Catherine Datka, Waukesha, WI., and John Datka of Dousman, WI. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-8-20 Chippewa, WI, Dunn, WI, Eau Claire, WI, Pepin, WI , Pierce, WI, St. Croix, WI HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heading into this afternoon we will have the opportunity to surpass our warmest day of 2020, which is currently July 5th at 93 degrees. A low pressure system traveling northeast will be passing into Canada over the Dakotas into the early morning. This will drag that front back north of us in Wisconsin and pull some additional heat into the region, which was previously building up in the west. Temperatures will jump about 20 degrees in the morning and continue to reach a high of about 93 in the mid afternoon. Dew points will be in the low 70s, putting a tropical feel to the air. The combination of heat and humidity will lead to the highest heat indexes we’ve seen so far this summer, and those feels-like temperatures may be near 100 degrees at times. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for several counties covering Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Chippewa County (WQOW) – If you attended the street dance, fireworks or parade in a Chippewa County community you may have been exposed to COVID-19. According to Chippewa County Public Health, the potential exposure occurred at the street dance, fireworks and parade in Cornell on July 3. If you were at any of those events and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you are encouraged to contact your health care provider to be tested. BARRON COUNTY – On 7-7-2020 at 11:31am the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of several people in the water and a boat out of control on Prairie Lake just outside Chetek. Initial investigation shows that 2 adults and 3 kids were tubing on the water; dad and 2 kids in the boat and mom and 1 kid on the tube. The boat had a tiller motor. The boat struck a series of waves which caused the dad and one kid to be thrown overboard. The kid remaining in the boat jumped out as he was scared. The boat did strike one of the kids but he did not require any medical attention. Everyone in the water was picked up by a passerby and taken to shore and all refused medical treatment. The Barron County Recreation Deputy went out in a patrol boat and used a rope to jam up the propeller to get the boat to stop. The deputy then gained control of the boat and brought it to shore. Everyone is extremely lucky and this is an example why everyone needs to wear a life jacket. Assisting the Sheriff’s Department was the Chetek Fire, Chetek Ambulance and WI DNR. No enforcement action will be taken and the ages of the kids ranged from 2-13. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon at about 5:25, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a caller advising of a small grass fire at Bell School Road and County Highway A. The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the call. The fire department advised that this was a small fire and the DNR won’t need to respond. The Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for a short time. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reports no active or new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19. Wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. In Rusk County currently, no active cases, 10 recovered cases, 11 positive cases, 921 negative results, no hospitalized cases and I death in the county due to COVID-19. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Health Department held a COVID-19 update on Thursday, a recap is available. Chippewa Falls statistics (as of Wednesday): 5,239 negative test results 121 positive results (increase of 32 since last Wednesday) 40 active cases 81 released/recovered 0 hospitalizations 53 cases over the age of 40, 69 cases under 40 642 tests last week (increase of 156) They have raised the risk level from moderate to high. The recommendations for gatherings is 15 or less indoor, and 50 or less outdoor. 41% of the the overall cases have come in the last week. This is not just due to more testing, as the positive rate is increasing. 50 cases in the past 14-days in the county. KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) – All lanes are back open on Interstate-94 according to the Wisconsin DOT. A semi rollover crash closed down both westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near exit 28 in St. Croix County. Drivers were re-routed off of the interstate, onto Highway 128 North onto US-12 West, and then back onto the interstate at exit 19 in Baldwin. No injuries have been reported at this hour. BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The Baraboo community came together to mourn the loss of 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher at a vigil Tuesday evening, after her body was found in a cornfield not far from her home. According to Selena Seibert, the vigil’s organizer, Kodie’s family was too exhausted to attend but watched via a Facebook Live video. The organizer read aloud a message from the family at the vigil: “We were in awe at the response of this community. From the police department, to the volunteers, to the fire department and EMS who stayed with us all afternoon, to the counselors and other individuals who literally held us up/together as our world shattered around us. Kodie was such an amazing, silly, and loving kid. We are heartbroken.” According to authorities, Kodie’s body was found Tuesday around 11 a.m. by a National Guard helicopter. Kodie’s mother said she went missing Monday afternoon, leaving behind her phone and her shoes. July 8, 2020
- Robert P. Kolsky July 8, 2020Robert P. Kolsky, 78 of Ladysmith, died Monday, July 6th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Marian, Sons: Michael of Minneapolis, MN. and Chris of Duluth, MN. Daughter: Jodi Contreras of Leander, TX. 5 grandchildren and Twin Sister: Roberta Overby of Chetek. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting […]