Pamela Grey Schmidt, 66 of Apple Valley, MN., formally of Ladysmith, passed away on February 24th, do to a car accident.   Survivors include a son, Shawn of Los Angeles, CA., mother: Martha Grey of Ladysmith, Sister: Peggy (Jerry) Haase of Eau Claire, 2 brothers: Buck (Pam) Grey of South Range, WI., and Bill (Rhonda) Grey of Ladysmith.    A Private graveside service will be held at a later date. 

