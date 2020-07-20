Pamela Grey Schmidt
Pamela Grey Schmidt, 66 of Apple Valley, MN., formally of Ladysmith, passed away on February 24th, do to a car accident. Survivors include a son, Shawn of Los Angeles, CA., mother: Martha Grey of Ladysmith, Sister: Peggy (Jerry) Haase of Eau Claire, 2 brothers: Buck (Pam) Grey of South Range, WI., and Bill (Rhonda) Grey of Ladysmith. A Private graveside service will be held at a later date.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-17-20 Temperatures will continue to warm this afternoon. Humidity will be on the increase as well. Under partly sunny skies, look for highs to reach the mid to upper 80s. We can’t rule out a couple of storms developing this afternoon. A strong low pressure system traveling eastward across the Canadian Prairies throughout the day will be responsible for producing severe weather across the Dakotas and Western Minnesota. A trailing cold front will be the trigger mechanism for initiating storms within a particularly unstable atmosphere. The result will be a strong, but decaying MCS that will likely reach the Wisconsin & Minnesota border shortly before sunrise. This may prompt a low-end severe threat as isolated damaging wind events are possible. Even if severe weather does not occur, heavy rain and some lightning seems likely for much of Western Wisconsin. After sunrise, skies will slowly clear through the morning. Temperatures will go from around 70 up to the low 90′s in the afternoon. In addition to the heat, dew points may be as high as they have been all year, reaching the mid 70′s. This will prompt heat advisories as feels-like temperatures climb to 100+ degrees in may locations. Partly cloudy skies are expected until the evening before a second wave of more significant and widespread severe weather initiates around or shortly after sunset. Excessive Heat Watch .EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING… * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 possible. * WHERE…In Wisconsin, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday another new positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County. There are now 13 positive cases in the county, 2 new active cases and 10 recovered cases. 1,072 negative cases reported, no current hospitalized cases and 1 death in Rusk County. As a reminder, it is important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Eau Claire County saw double digit positive test results for COVID-19 for the first time in nine days, with 14 new cases on Thursday. It is the most positive test results since 16 were confirmed on July 4th. In all, Eau Claire County now has 365 positive test results. There were only 49 tests administered according the the County statistical dashboard. The county had 13 total confirmed positive tests the previous three days. As for Wisconsin, for the second time in three days, the state reached the 900 positive case mark. The 900 on Thursday add to the 821 on Wednesday and a record 964 on Tuesday. The negative test results for the state were 13,371. Four new deaths were reported to raise the total to 831. CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WEAU) – Chippewa County reported 5 positive test results on Thursday and now has a total of 150 positive results for COVID-19. There have been no deaths and 121 of the cases have been released from isolation. RUSK COUNTY – Thursday evening at about 7:15, a Rusk County Deputy investigated an accident on County Highway J and East Cutoff Road, Ladysmith. A caller advised that there was a Toyota in the ditch and a female was flagging him down and wanted him to pull her out. The caller advised that the same vehicle just about ran him off the roadway. The County deputy was in contact with the female and after an investigation, the female was taken into custody for OWI. BRUCE – Just after 11 PM Thursday, an employee advised Rusk County authorities of a gas drive off at Express Mart in Bruce. According to the report, the only description given was a Gray Sedan with 2 subjects inside. This vehicle took off fast heading East on Highway 8. The caller advised the passenger was the only one that got out and put the gas in the vehicle and then got back into the car and took off. The gas amount was for $26.18. The passenger was heavy set and wearing a blue pullover sweatshirt. A county deputy mad a traffic stop with a Gray vehicle occupied by 2 subjects at Miner Avenue and West 7th Street. The deputy will go to East Mart Friday morning to look at video. The 2 subjects from the traffic stop are persons of interest. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police received information at about 8 PM Thursday, that a male subject drove through Memorial Park on his ATV. Memorial Park is closed to ATV traffic. The City Officer patrolled the area and observed the subject cross East 3rd Street North on Park Avenue which is not a designated ATV Route. The subject was traveling near the Memorial Park boat landing at a high rate of speed. The Officer conducted a traffic stop of the subject and after an investigation, was found to be under the influence and would not comply with field sobriety exercises. The suspect was arrested for operating an ATV under the influence 2nd offense within five years and taken to the Rusk County jail. LADYSMITH – Thursday at 10 PM, Ladysmith Police received information that Ethan O. Channell, 20, was at a location on Phillips Avenue East in Ladysmith, and had an active Felony Warrant out of Eau Claire County. Officers made contact with Channell, who was sitting outside the residence. The warrant was active and Channell was taken into custody and transferred to the Rusk County jail. July 17, 2020