Marlys A. Wakild

Marlys A. Wakild, 83 of Ladysmith, died Monday, July 13th, at Care & Rehab of Ladysmith.  She is survived by her husband, Ronald of Ladysmith, daughters: Nancy Johnson and Rhonda Widder of Bruce, and Christine O’Brien of Dixon, IL., Son: Richard Wakild of Dixon, IL., Son-in-law: Clarence Dewey, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.   The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

