Madison (WQOW) – Governor Tony Evers has ordered face masks to be worn statewide starting on Saturday, August 1. According to the order, enclosed space means a confined space open to the public where individuals congregate, including but not limited to outdoor bars, outdoor restaurants, taxis, public transit, ride-share vehicles, and outdoor park structures. You will not have to wear one while eating or drinking. “While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn’t care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve said all along that we’re going to let science and public health experts be our guide in responding to this pandemic, and we know that masks and face coverings will save lives. While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what’s best for the people of our state, so that’s what I am going to do.” Under the order, Wisconsin residents ages five and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit. Face coverings are strongly recommended if you are outdoors and maintaining physical distancing is not possible. The order also enumerates exceptions to the requirement, listing activities such as when an individual is eating, drinking, or swimming. Individuals with health conditions or disabilities that would preclude the wearing of a face covering safely are also exempt from the requirement. The order is in effect until September 28. In addition to the mask mandate, the governor is declaring a public health emergency which will in part activate the National Guard for the August primary.
Wisconsin's on the north side of a weak front that has stalled just to the south of the state. This is allowing for a dry northerly flow for our area Humidity will be low making for comfortable conditions. Wind will be northeasterly and light, an indicator of the fairly benign weather pattern across the US. Highs will eventually reach the low 80′s with just a few more clouds in the afternoon. Quiet and comfortable weather will take us through the night as well. Once again, weak northerly flow will keep this continuous weather pattern going through Friday. Mostly sunny skies, dry air, and temps in the low 80′s for our third day in a row. Add another cool night to the streak of comfortable weather as well. As we shift into the weekend, that's when a few subtle changes become more likely. A stronger high pressure system will begin to dive south through Canada. A cold front will emerge on the leading edge of this air mass and is expected to pass through late on Saturday. However, convergence ahead of the front during the afternoon will account for a heightened chance at a few showers or storms. As we close out July and head into the final month of Meteorological Summer, we’ll consistently lose 2 minutes of daylight each day. By August 8th the sunrise will be after 6 AM and by August 26th the sunset will be prior to 8 PM. That’s a loss of 1 hour and 15 minutes through the month. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday morning at 11:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received an accident with injury call located on Ellingson Avenue in Hawkins. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hawkins ambulance and Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the police log, Hawkins EMS reported it was a bicycle versus automobile accident. A Rusk County Deputy later reported that a male juvenile fell out the back of a truck. The patient was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Dispatch at about 12:45 PM Wednesday, received a 911 call reporting a garage fire on Hendricks Road, Ladysmith. The Ladysmith Fire Department,Ladysmith ambulance and a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. Ladysmith Officers were requested to assist at the fire. According to the report, the fire appeared to be an electrical issue at the garage circuit box. The fire was put out with minor damage concentrated to a small corner of the garage. BRUCE – Wednesday evening, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a location on North 2nd Street. Bruce. The subject has an active warrant and Probation and Parole would like the subject to be picked up. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy made contact with the subject this (Thursday) morning shortly before 3 AM. The subject was transported to the Rusk County Jail. EXLAND – Wednesday afternoon a male subject advised Rusk County authorities of a theft complaint. According to the report, the complainant advised he has three logging chains, two road binders, three or four ratchet strips, multiple tool sets and political signs taken from his property. After an investigation, the reporting person stated after the last 6 months, misc. items started to go missing from his property. No known suspects at this time. LADYSMITH – At 1 AM this (Thursday) morning, a Ladysmith Officer conducted a traffic stop on West 3rd Street North of a White in color Buick Sedan. According to the report, the City Officer discovered the driver to be 15 years old with no valid drivers license. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for operating without a license 1st offense. BARRON CO., Wis. (WEAU) – Barron County reports the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases out of any county in western Wisconsin to date, with 73 new cases just Wednesday. The county has a total of 206 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 127 of those cases are considered active. Barron County has seen nearly 75 percent of its entire case total during the last two weeks. Health officials hope the recent rise in cases can serve as a wake-up call for community members who they say aren’t taking the virus as seriously as they should. Some of the 73 cases on Wednesday are tied to the Seneca Foods facility in Cumberland. On Monday, the Wisconsin National Guard did a testing site at the facility. The number of cases confirmed at the facility is unknown, but representatives for Seneca Foods says they are working with all affected employees. Health officials in Barron County say the facility followed all of the CDC guidelines and while the outbreak has played a part in the spike in cases it isn’t the whole story. “I know often times people see something like that and they like to think ‘oh that’s where it all came from’, but it’s not 100 percent from that outbreak there are a lot of other cases, like we mentioned, related to travel, gatherings, close contact with other positive cases. So while the outbreak at the food processing facility definitely played a role it certainly was not 100 percent of the new cases that came in today,” said Barron County Public Health Specialist Sarah Turner. (Gray News) – Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74. “You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. "You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal with it," Cain's Twitter account and official website said. "We're heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord." Cain, a colon cancer survivor, was diagnosed with coronavirus in early July after attending a Trump presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. He was an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump. July 30, 2020
- Wes Ward July 30, 2020Wes Ward, 53 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, July 28, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife: Lynette, his mother and step father: Ellen and Gary Hurlbutt, 3 children: Nathan Ward, Tyler Ward and Meagan Dahl, 2 granddaughters, 2 step-children: Jennifer and Julieann White, 2 brothers: Stephen and Gary Ward, 1 […]