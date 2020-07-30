Wes Ward, 53 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, July 28, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife: Lynette, his mother and step father: Ellen and Gary Hurlbutt, 3 children: Nathan Ward, Tyler Ward and Meagan Dahl, 2 granddaughters, 2 step-children: Jennifer and Julieann White, 2 brothers: Stephen and Gary Ward, 1 […]