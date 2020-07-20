Kathy M. Shimko, 84 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, May 3, at her home. She is survived by her husband: Martin A. Shimko, 2 daughters: Wendy Mosier of St. Charles, IL. and Peggy Shimko of Eagan, MN., 3 sons: Martin E. of Coon Rapids, MN., Kenneth of Altoona and Timothy of Hudson. A memorial service for Kathy Shimko will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday, July 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church and again from 10 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.