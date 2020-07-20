John H. Wojcik, 94, of Hannibal, passed away on Thursday, July 16th, at Oakbrook Health and Rehab in Thorp. Survivors include: his 15 children, Kathy (Tim) Cornell of Jump River, Denny (Colleen) Wojcik of Gilman, Gary (Renada) Wojcik of Narvon, PA., Sharon (David) Bacha of Lublin, David (Tammy) Wojcik of Gilman, Steven (Delores) Wojcik of Eleva, Eddie (Angie) Wojcik of Lititz, PA., Bill Wojcik of Thorntown, IN., Marie (Jason) Albrecht of Eau Claire, Michael (Melissa) Wojcik of Gilman, Karen (Bryan) Clark of Gilman, Jim (Karen) Wojcik of Fall Creek, Paul (Jessica) Wojcik of Gilman, Daryl (Sarah) Wojcik of Chippewa Falls and Debbie (Dan) Chaplinski of Ewa Beach, HI., a son in law, Jim Westaby of Stanley, 47 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 20, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church-Gilman with Father Vijay Kumar officiating. Burial will follow in St Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery-Lublin. Visitation Monday morning one hour prior to services at the church. The family asks that all in attendance bring a face covering.