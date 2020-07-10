mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Thursday and Friday, July 16-17, 8 AM to 5 PM, Saturday, July 18th, 8 AM to 1 PM.  Take G to County P going East ( towards the Flambeau school ) to Roses road, 1st house on the right.   Children’s to adult clothes, household, toys, games, puzzles, strollers, children’s sled, flowers, garden stuff, bikes, headboard with frame for full size bed and more. 

