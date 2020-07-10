Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Thursday and Friday, July 16-17, 8 AM to 5 PM, Saturday, July 18th, 8 AM to 1 PM. Take G to County P going East ( towards the Flambeau school ) to Roses road, 1st house on the right. Children’s to adult clothes, household, toys, games, puzzles, strollers, children’s sled, flowers, garden stuff, bikes, headboard with frame for full size bed and more.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-10-20 The weather turns sunny again for us today as a high pressure system over the Northern Plains slides east following the passage of a cold front through our area. This will put us in northwest flow, giving us a nice break from the higher dew points of late. Though the air won’t be totally dry with dew points closer to 60, it will certainly feel much better than recent days. Temperatures will be able to warm again nicely with all the sunshine and afternoon highs will return to the mid 80′s. Catch some shade and northwest breezes will make it feel very comfortable. Our weather will stay quiet and comfortable through this upcoming evening as well! On Saturday we will be watching for the chance to see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most forecast models agree on a weak wave of energy approaching out of Canada and through Minnesota on Saturday. There remains some chance this wave of energy passes far enough out of our way that we stay dry, but the more likely scenario calls for scattered showers through the day. There will still be fair amount of sunshine, but be prepared for a couple brief downpours mixed in as well. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 80′s depending on just how much sun we see, but the humidity will once again remain at comfortable levels. The system then move away Saturday night, and Sunday will bring an excellent finish to the weekend with sunshine and scattered afternoon clouds. Average high temps in the low to mid 80′s will repeat, while dew points should remain closer to 60 as well. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Rusk County COVID-19 Update: No active or new positive cases! However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. SAWYER COUNTY – On July 7th at approximately 6:30 PM, the Sawyer County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a boat fire with injuries at the Black Lake Campground in the Town of Draper. Sawyer County Deputies assisted by Sawyer County EMS/Pandemic and the Round Lake Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies observed an unoccupied boat in the water near the shore that contained visible flames. The operator of the boat, David J. Wiacek, age 46, of Sheldon, told deputies that he and two others were taking the boat out onto the lake. As he pushed from shore, he attempted to start the motor several times when he heard what sounded like a small explosion. Immediately a fire erupted near the rear of the boat injuring a juvenile passenger. The remaining occupants of the boat were able to escape without injury. The juvenile passenger received burns to his right forearm and leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. RUSK COUNTY – This (Friday) morning just before 1 AM, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 Road. According to the report, Probation and Parole was contacted in reference to a male subject. After an investigation Probation placed a hold on the male subject. A search of the vehicle was conducted and drugs were recovered. Both a male and female subject were taken into custody. Both were transported to the LEC. MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sidestepped a chance to rein in the governor’s veto power. The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others. It also declined to rule in another case challenging partial vetoes former Republican Gov. Scott Walker made in 2017, saying the challenge filed after he left office was too late. Wisconsin’s governor has one of the most powerful vetoes in the country. The ruling Friday came after the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld laws that the Legislature passed during a lame-duck session to weaken Evers’ powers before he took office. MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers released the following statement in response to today’s Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling: ”The People’s Budget made historic investments in better roads, better schools, and better healthcare, but clearly Republicans will continue doing whatever they can to prevent us from doing good work for Wisconsinites.”Today’s ruling departs from decades of precedent and only creates chaos and confusion. As I said yesterday, we’re not going to let folks who are bitter about an election that happened nearly two years ago stop us from getting things done for the people of our state.” Shawano Co. (WAOW) – Police say they found the body of a woman in a small pond Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff’s department, they were called to Happy Lane in the town of Hartland on reports of a child running naked in the area. Police picked up the 9-year-old and turned him over to human services. Officials say there was a suspicious vehicle on Happy Lane later that morning. After a search of the area, officials found the body of a 33-year-old Appleton woman in a small pond not far from the car. Officials were able to determine the 9-year-old was the son of the woman. Right now, the sheriff’s department says it appears the woman accidentally drowned, however, they are waiting for an autopsy and are still investigating. At this time, the death appears to be an accidental drowning. The incident however, remains under investigation and pending the results of an autopsy. Eau Claire (WQOW) – The previously-rescheduled Blue Ox Music Festival now will not happen at all in 2020. Back in April, organizers announced they would be postponing the event until August 27-29. Now, they have pulled the plug all together. “We have been doing everything we could to ensure the best chance of having a Blue Ox Music Festival this year. Unfortunately, this will not be possible. A gathering of our festival’s size would not be safe nor allowed under Eau Claire City-County Health guidelines,” organizers said in a statement. If you had tickets, you should have received an email with instructions to get a refund. If they do not hear back from you, tickets and campsites will be good for 2021. July 10, 2020
- Ruth I. Justus July 10, 2020Ruth I. Justus, 91 of Bruce, died on Wednesday, July 8, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by her 3 children: Aileen Jafolla, Kenneth Justus and Kathleen Richardson all of Bruce, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 11, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce […]