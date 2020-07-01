Garage Sale
AUDREY’S 1001 BARGAIN SALE – Thursday 9-5, Friday 9-5, Saturday 9-5. Clothing – Baby to adult, 1975 Harley Davidson Sportster, Tools, Dr. Pepper Bicycle, Fridg, New Electric Guitar, Ford Model A Rims, Slow Cooker, Packer Stuff, Fishing Gear, Appliances and Much Much More!!
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-1-20 The jet stream has lifted well north into Canada, allowing for heat to build across the entire Upper Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes and into southern Canada. Underneath this a sprawling upper level ridge of high pressure is situated over the central United States. The large upper ridge is due to a rather deep upper trough over the western states, while the pattern isn’t changing much because of a slow moving upper low over the northeast. This feature will eventually lift out in the next few days, but it will take until early next week before the upper ridge over us weakens and allows for some cooling. A weak front to our west will make some headway into Minnesota on today, bringing some extra clouds our way and the chance of a few widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The clouds will help keep us a few degrees cooler and we are looking at highs in the upper 80′s. It will continue to be quite humid however, with southerly flow keeping dew points in the high 60′s and low 70′s. At least it will be a bit breezy again. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk Public Health Department reported no new positive cases Tuesday There are 11 positive cases in Rusk County with 1 active case and 10 recovered cases. There are 841 negative cases and 1 hospitalized case in Rusk County. However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Don’t forget about your pets this summer! ?? NEVER leave pets in hot vehicles! Cars can heat up 20 degrees in just 10 minutes! CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county has 89 confirmed cases, which is an increase of 18 from last week. That is the largest increase the county has seen since the pandemic started. They also had their largest daily increase (6) occur last Wednesday. Here is the current statistics for Chippewa County: 89 confirmed cases (increase of 18 from last week) 71 released or recovered (increase of 6) 18 being monitored (decrease of 2) 4694 negative test results (increase of 208) 0 Hospitalizations and 0 deaths They conducted 486 tests, which was an increase of 28 from the previous week. Masks are now required at county buildings. They also have introduced a data dashboard so people can see the metrics and data being used for the guidelines for gatherings. The current risk level is at “moderate”. 50 people are recommended for indoor gatherings and 100 for outdoor. Face coverings and social distancing is recommended. Increase cleaning and people not sharing food also advised (not buffet style). Rusk County (WQOW) – A man with open child sexual assault cases in three other counties is now facing charges in Rusk County. Roger Hattamer Jr., 38, is charged in Rusk County with 11 crimes including two counts of child sexual exploitation and three counts of child enticement. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police the assaults started when she was 12 and continued for six years. Hattamer currently has open cases in Chippewa, Clark and Taylor counties. All the cases involve sexual crimes against children. Hattamer is due in court August 18 in Rusk County for an initial appearance. He’s scheduled to appear Wednesday in Chippewa County Court where he’s charged with three counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. RUSK COUNTY – Monday night at about 11 PM, while locking up Memorial park bathrooms, a Ladysmith Officer observed the North male bathroom soap container to be off the wall. The soap container was on the floor and the dispenser was on the sink. There was other vandalism in the bathroom. Photos were taken of the damage. MADISON-(News Release)-The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds those celebrating the Fourth of July that fireworks are prohibited on all DNR lands. Prohibited areas include state parks and forests as well as state-owned public hunting and fishing properties. “For the safety of our guests and our natural resources, and in accordance with state law, fireworks are prohibited on state properties,” said Chris Madison, chief ranger with the Wisconsin State Park System. “Although Fourth of July favorites such as the sparkler and the snakes are not defined as ‘fireworks’ per state law, we discourage their use because they are a fire hazard.” A citation for illegal fireworks in a state park or forest can cost up to $200. Parents could also be liable for the full costs of extinguishing a fire started by their children. “Most wildfires caused by fireworks occur around the Fourth of July holiday or under extended drought conditions,” said Catherine Koele, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “But the reality is, wildfires can occur anytime the ground is not completely snow-covered.” Anyone using fireworks should take precautions to prevent wildfires now and during the next few weeks. Exploding fireworks, such as firecrackers, m-70s, bottle rockets and roman candles, cause the most fireworks-related wildfires. In hot and dry weather, even sparklers and fountains pose a significant threat in dry, grassy areas. Anyone responsible for starting a wildfire in Wisconsin is liable not only for the cost of putting the fire out but also for any damages. Fireworks are restricted in Wisconsin, and permits may be required. Check with local officials before purchase and usage. A city, village, town or county may also have ordinances that strictly limit fireworks sales or possession. Anyone planning on camping in a Wisconsin State Park or forest during the Fourth of July weekend should enjoy fireworks displays in nearby communities — not at picnic areas, campsites or other areas within state parks, forests and trails. At the end of June, fire danger levels throughout Wisconsin were low across the state, but fireworks could increase those numbers. This year, records show nearly 500 wildfires in DNR fire protection areas of Wisconsin. Although wildfires caused by fireworks amount to just 5% of the annual total, these fires typically occur in a condensed time frame around the Fourth of July holiday. WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels. The payroll company ADP said that small businesses reported the biggest increase, adding 937,000 jobs. Construction firms and restaurants and hotels also posted large gains in hiring. Still, the economy remains under pressure from the pandemic, as new spikes of the coronavirus in several southern and western states have forced some to pause their reopenings and impose new closures of bars and other businesses. That could slow hiring in the coming months. On Thursday, the government will release the official jobs figures for June, which are projected to show that employers added 3 million jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 12.3%, down from 13.3% in May. Both those rates are among the highest the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression. July 1, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-30-20 Drier weather will take hold today with high pressure generally in control. A very warm air mass covers the region so with the return of more sunshine, temperatures will have no problem warming up quickly and we should end up with highs right around 90. Humidity will remain on the higher side, and with dew points hovering around 70, it will feel rather tropical-like outside. The unstable conditions may be just enough to spark an isolated late day storm, but again most places won’t see it. Wednesday will bring a returned chance for at least scattered thunderstorms but chances remain questionable and are based on the potential for another weak disturbance to push up from the south. A few extra clouds would also be around, dropping highs just a few degrees. RUSK COUNTY – Monday night at about 9:15, a 911 caller advised that his vehicle was stolen from his residence on County Highway A. Ladysmith. The vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler 300C White in color, has Missouri plates, and the vehicle left the residence heading towards Highway 40. According to the report, a second 911 call advised a vehicle has crashed by County Highway H and two individuals were walking South on Highway 40. Rusk County deputies, and a State Patrol Trooper responded to the scene. The second 911 caller advised a vehicle was flipped on its roof in the ditch and two individuals, one male and one Hispanic walking down the road. At 10:18 PM, a Rusk County deputy advised he has the reporting party in custody and transported the subject to the Rusk County jail. At 11:43 PM Monday, according to the police log, a subject has a warrant from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was transported to the Rusk/Sawyer County line and was turned over to Sawyer County. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County COVID-19 Update: No new positive cases! However, it is still important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out. Don’t forget about your pets this summer! ?? NEVER leave pets in hot vehicles! Cars can heat up 20 degrees in just 10 minutes! BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – The Barron County Health Department is reporting the county’s first COVID-19 death. The person who died was in his or her 70s with underlying conditions. According to the health department, he or she became ill on June 19 and passed away on June 29. Barron County has a total of 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 30 of those cases recovered. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Cases are on the rise in Eau Claire County. “If 38 people have been diagnosed in the last three days, that’s alarming” said Linda Davis. It comes at the same time states around the country, and counties across Wisconsin, are also seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. “This weekend illustrates what we’ve been trying to avoid. In Eau Claire we had 14 cases reported on both Saturday and Sunday and another 10 today. We really are challenged with cases increasing in this community in a rapid way,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. The 38 new cases come after the health department identified multiple bars and restaurants where there were possible exposures. Giese says she believes most of these new positive cases resulted from people not socially distancing or not wearing masks. “Situations where people are in close contact with one another, either in the work site, through social activities or through home activities where they are coming in close contact and spreading the disease because they’re not following that physical distance, and cloth face covering recommendation,” explained Giese. The rise giving some people concern. Eau Claire (WQOW) – The Eau Claire Health Department is once again warning the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at Brothers Bar and the Pickle on Water Street. The potential exposure at Brothers happened on June 23rd and 24th from 9 PM through 12 AM. The potential exposure at The Pickle happened on June 23rd and 24th from 12 AM to 2:30 AM If you were at these bars during the dates and times listed, and are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, you’re asked to contact your health care provider to get a test. LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -After 11 straight days of recording 20-or-more positive COVID-19 tests, La Crosse County is seeing a brief decline, starting this past weekend. Monday, the La Crosse County Health Department reported 12 more cases, bringing their total to 428. Of those, 182 are recovered. The health department says 47 new cases have been since Friday, with more than half coming from people between the ages of 20 and 29. Health Director Jennifer Rombalski says with the upcoming 4th of July holiday and the potential for gatherings, it’s important for people to change their behavior when it comes to taking safety precautions. June 30, 2020