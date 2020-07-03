Edward “Ed” Gauter. 81 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, July 5th, at the Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife Nancy, 2 daughters: Kelly Kowaleski and Kim Bates, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. There will be no services for Ed Gauter as his request was to be enrolled in the Body Donor Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.