Edward “Ed” Gauter. 81 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, July 5th, at the Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife Nancy, 2 daughters: Kelly Kowaleski and Kim Bates, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. There will be no services for Ed Gauter as his request was to be enrolled in the Body Donor Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-3-20 A sustained blast of heat is expected to bake much of the United States with hotter-thanusualtemperatures this holiday weekend, and forecasts suggest that the heat and the humidity could linger for several weeks. The extreme weather — the first major heat wave of the season — comes as many states are scrambling to contain the rampant spread of the coronavirus and resources are already strained. And while the pandemic presents some unique challenges this summer, experts say these extreme events will continue to pose public health risks because climate change is making heat waves around the world more frequent and more intense. The coming heat is projected to affect huge parts of the U.S., from eastern New Mexico and Colorado across the central Plains and into the Northeast. “The first half of July looks to have well-above-normal temperatures, at pretty high probabilities, beginning around the Fourth of July or slightly before,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. Law enforcement agencies and transportation safety officials are delivering a simple, but potentially life-saving message to all motorists: buckle up – every seat – every trip. During the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign that runs through Sunday, July 5, law enforcement agencies across the state will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours to help ensure motorists are traveling safely. “The primary goal of this national public education and enforcement initiative is motorist safety,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “To move towards our goal of Zero Deaths on Wisconsin roads, we need all motorists to be safe and responsible. That means buckle up, watch your speed and set the phone aside.” Wisconsin’s current seat belt use rate is 90.2 percent – the highest ever. Still, of all the car and light truck occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year, 44% were not wearing a seat belt. Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law, in place since 2009, allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin and resulted in 41,654 traffic convictions last year. During Click It or Ticket, WisDOT will use designated federal funds to support enhanced law enforcement efforts, TV, radio and other public education messages. Electronic message signs along major highways will also display buckle up reminders. OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) – Two people have died after a head-on collision in Osceola. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 35, north of 90th Avenue. At the scene, it was determined two pickup trucks hit each other head-on. There was one male driver in one truck, and a male and female in the other. The pair died at the scene. The other solo driver was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s names have not been released. VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Two people in Vernon County are hurt after their UTV rolled over late Thursday night. Vernon County Deputies believe alcohol is blame. The rollover happened in Clinton on Clinton Ridge Road just north of Peaceful Valley Road. Deputies say 41-year-old Kristopher Hanson, of Tomahawk, and 25-year-old Megan Anderson, of Westby, were riding around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when Hanson was speeding around a corner and lost control. The two have been hospitalized for their injures. MADISON, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE)– Summers make for long, busy days on the 84,000 miles of Wisconsin rivers as residents and visitors load picnics, canoes, kayaks and kids’ toys for memorable fun along the shores and in the waters. This season, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ conservation wardens, local authorities and first responders are urging attention to safety when planning activities near and in rivers. River safety tips stem from a foundational belief of having respect for the river and its shores. Be smart and stay aware because a river’s potential danger is often not visible to the human eye. These potential risks are why conservation wardens and area agencies stress the importance of wearing a life jacket – especially for children who find shorelines particularly inviting. The higher, fast-moving water can tax an individual’s boating, paddling and swimming skills. “What may look like a flat, inviting river or stream, may disguise a fast-moving current pulling debris out of your sight and under the surface – and could put you in danger without a lot of warning,” said Capt. April Dombrowski with the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement. July 3, 2020
- Yard Sale July 3, 2020Yard Sale – W11967 Arndt Road in Bruce. July 9, 9-5, July 10, 9-5 and July 11, 9-Noon. Household items, lawn tractor, compressor, pack & play, folding table with chairs, motors and so much more.