mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Craig A. Haag

Craig A. Haag, 57 formerly of Cameron, died on Saturday, July 18, at his home in Weyerhaeuser.  He is survived by his wife: Brenda, 1 son: Jordan Haag stationed at Ft Bliss, TX., 1 daughter: Erin Haag of Madison, 1 brother: Brian Haag of Hudson, 1 sister: Gina Haag of Eau Claire, nieces, nephews and their families.   Private family services will be held at a later date with Pastor Ron Mathews of First Lutheran Church officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.