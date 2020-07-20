Craig A. Haag
Craig A. Haag, 57 formerly of Cameron, died on Saturday, July 18, at his home in Weyerhaeuser. He is survived by his wife: Brenda, 1 son: Jordan Haag stationed at Ft Bliss, TX., 1 daughter: Erin Haag of Madison, 1 brother: Brian Haag of Hudson, 1 sister: Gina Haag of Eau Claire, nieces, nephews and their families. Private family services will be held at a later date with Pastor Ron Mathews of First Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- Estate Sale July 20, 2020Estate Sale N5876 Highway 27 N. Ladysmith 2 1/2 Miles N on 27. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday July 22 ,23, and 24. 9-5 PM Indoor and Outdoor items, Everything must go!! Yard tools and equipment, household items.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 7-20-20 The weather is quiet and cooler than average as weak high pressure drifts over the state and to our east. Winds will be light through the day with variable clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will top near 80 this afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will then arrive late tonight and continue on Tuesday. A weak wave of low pressure will slide in from the west along with another front. Clouds will be more dominant through the day, and while chances for more organized showers and storms should stay north of Eau Claire, at least scattered activity is likely, and some may produce heavier downpours. Extra clouds should keep it a little cooler with most places staying in the 70′s. Any rain chances will then exit in the evening as this system moves east, leading to the return of drier weather on Wednesday. An upper trough will be located just to the north, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday, while highs reach to around 80. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, Saturday morning just after 2 AM, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway H and Frisinger Road, Bruce. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI with a PBT of .16. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail. A short time later a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway H and Bernard Road, Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. TONY – Saturday night at about 9:50, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call advising a vehicle crashed in his front yard into a large tree on Ash Street, Tony. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith ambulance, Ladysmith Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene. According to the report, a county deputy advised unable to remove subject from the vehicle, they are entrapped. A deputy advised the ambulance will be enroute to the MMC-Marshfield with Paramedic Crew with patient. A short time later the Ladysmith ambulance was transporting to Mayo in Eau Claire. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash investigation. RUSK COUNTY – Thunderstorms moved through Rusk County early Saturday morning. Trees were reported down across Highway I near Conrath and a tree was blocking half the road on Broken Arrow Road, about 2 miles West of Highway 27. The highway department was notified. GLEN FLORA – A subject reported Saturday morning, that a burglary occurred in the past few nights at the Glen Flora Lutheran Church. According to the report, several items were reported missing. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – Friday at about Noon, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to an address on Lindoo Avenue for a theft complaint. The male complainant reported the theft of a firearm. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Officers responded at about 7:45 PM to an address on 1st Street South in regards to a report of a male subject damaging items inside. After further investigation, Corey M. Kennedy, 35, was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Broad Wisconsin Coalition Advocates for Public, Economic Health Amid Pandemic. Representing Wisconsin’s leading health care, business and local government organizations, the coalition today launched a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging the use of social distancing, proper handwashing techniques and wearing protective masks. The PSA encourages people to use their abilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. People will hear from Dr. Aimee Becker who is one of the Chief Medical Officers at UW Health, a local business owner and a grocery store employee. “We know that this isn’t just a healthcare issue. This is something that our communities face broadly. The only way to help us move back to normal is if we’re all in this together. So I think having that diverse group of folks from different industries is important,” Dr. Becker said. The PSA ends on a positive note with all three saying, “C’mon Wisconsin! We can do this.” Dr. Becker said UW Health has been united with healthcare systems across the area to encourage people to do what they can to protect themselves and more importantly protect others. July 20, 2020