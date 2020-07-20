Craig A. Haag, 57 formerly of Cameron, died on Saturday, July 18, at his home in Weyerhaeuser. He is survived by his wife: Brenda, 1 son: Jordan Haag stationed at Ft Bliss, TX., 1 daughter: Erin Haag of Madison, 1 brother: Brian Haag of Hudson, 1 sister: Gina Haag of Eau Claire, nieces, nephews and their families. Private family services will be held at a later date with Pastor Ron Mathews of First Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.