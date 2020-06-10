Robert “Bob” Rosolowski, 73 of Sheldon, died Monday, June 8, at his home. He is survived by 3 sons: David of Bruce, Frank of Conrath and Scott of Conrath, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers: Roger of Conrath, Gerald of Sheldon, 1 sister: Cheryl Kaiser of Hawkins and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service […]