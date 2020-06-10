mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Yard Sale

Yard and Art Sale – Saturday, June 13 from 8 AM to 5 PM at 411 Corbett Avenue West, (Across from the Library).  16 x 20 canvas paintings, both Acrylic and Oil featuring Mountains, Horizons, and Abstracts.  Houseplants and odds and ends.

