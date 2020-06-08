'Not easy' to get a conviction in George Floyd killing, Harris says Sen. Kamala Harris, a former Democratic presidential contender and potential VP pick joined ABC's "The View" to discuss criminal justice, race, protests and politics.

Protest in St. Louis suburb after police SUV strikes man A suburban St. Louis police detective has been suspended after a video appears to show him hitting a man with a police SUV and then hitting the suspect at least twice while arresting him