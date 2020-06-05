Henry A. Kroll, 78 of Onalaska, died on Wednesday, June 3, at his home. He is survived by 1 brother: Michael Kroll of Somerset, 2 sisters: Patricia Burak of Weyerhaeuser and Jeanine Marajda of Chetek. Funeral services for Henry Kroll will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 10, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in […]